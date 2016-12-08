Gaza tunnel collapse kills two Hamas militants

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories: Two Hamas militants were killed and three are missing after a tunnel in the Gaza Strip collapsed, the Islamist group’s military wing said Thursday.

The Al-Qassam Brigades named the two killed as Rami Muneer Al-Arier and Ismail Abdul Kareem Shamali, saying they died “following the collapse of a resistance tunnel.”

A source close to Qassam said five militants were in the tunnel when it collapsed and efforts were continuing to find and rescue the other three.

Over the years, the Hamas rulers of Gaza have built a labyrinth of tunnels, including those crossing under the border with Israel, for use in any renewed conflict.

Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza have fought three wars since 2008 and the territory has been under an Israeli blockade for a decade.

Attack tunnels were a key weapon for Hamas during the last conflict in 2014, with a number of surprise attacks inside Israeli territory.

The group also built a vast network of tunnels under the border with Egypt to smuggle weapons and goods of all kinds but those have been severely disrupted by Cairo’s establishment of a no-man’s land along the frontier.

In recent months, at least 23 Gazans have died in tunnel incidents, most of them Hamas militants.

In the coming weeks, Israel’s state comptroller is expected to submit the final version of a report on the government’s lack of preparedness for the threat from infiltration tunnels in 2014.