  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 11 min ago

You are here

  • Home
  • France’s Le Pen calls for end of education for illegal migrants

World

France’s Le Pen calls for end of education for illegal migrants

Agence France Presse |

Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader. (Reuters)

Paris: French far-right leader Marine Le Pen proposed Thursday that the children of illegal immigrants should be refused school places as part of tough proposals to restrict public services.
“I’ve got nothing against foreigners but I say to them: if you come to our country, don’t expect that you will be taken care of, treated (by the health system) and that your children will be educated for free. That’s finished now, it’s the end of playtime,” Le Pen said at a conference in Paris.
The leader of the National Front (FN) is forecast by opinion polls to finish second in next year’s presidential election but she is hoping for new momentum after the victory of Donald Trump in the United States.
Speaking to AFP afterwards, she clarified that she was referring only to immigrants who are in the country illegally, and also said that foreigners living in France who do not pay tax should pay if they use the public education system.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Aid groups descend on Indonesia quake zone; deaths reach 102

MEUREUDU Indonesia Humanitarian organizations descended on Indonesia s Aceh province Thursday as...

Paris chokes under worst winter air pollution in decade

PARIS Paris choked Wednesday under its worst winter pollution in a decade with commuters enjoying...

Merkel’s party seeks to scrap dual nationality rule

ESSEN Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel s party Wednesday toughened its stance on immigration and...

Rohingya row: Myanmar stops migrants going to Malaysia

YANGON Myanmar has stopped workers going to Malaysia after Malaysia s leader criticized its...

14 mosques among 245 buildings destroyed in Indonesian quake

MEUREUDU Indonesia Some 245 buildings including 14 mosques were seriously damaged or destroyed by...

Bangladeshi slum kids work over 60 hours a week to make clothes — research

NEW DELHI One third of children living in the slums of Bangladesh s capital spend more than 60...

NATO urges continued sanctions on Russia over Ukraine

BRUSSELS Belgium Damaging EU economic sanctions imposed on Russia over the Ukraine crisis must be...

Pakistan plane carrying 47 crashes, bursts into flames

ISLAMABAD A Pakistan International Airlines PIA plane carrying 47 people crashed Wednesday in the...

Paris chokes under worst winter air pollution in decade

PARIS Paris choked Wednesday under its worst winter pollution in a decade with commuters enjoying...

Philippine rebels threaten to end cease-fire

MANILA Philippine communist rebels warned President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday that they may be...

UN prosecutors call for life term for ‘Butcher of Bosnia’

THE HAGUE Netherland Prosecutors on Wednesday urged UN war crimes judges to impose a life...

Philippines’ Duterte vows to protect police after inquiry shows 'rubout'

MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday defended police officers who killed a...

Earthquake leaves at least 97 dead in Indonesia's Aceh province

MEUREUDU Indonesia The death toll from a powerful earthquake that struck western Indonesia...

Germany’s Merkel re-elected as conservative party leader

BERLIN Chancellor Angela Merkel won a new two year term Tuesday as the leader of Germany s main...

Britain ‘must leave EU by October 2018’

BRUSSELS Britain must broker its deal to leave the EU by October 2018 the bloc s chief Brexit...

Van der Bellen confirmed victor in Austrian presidential vote

VIENNA The victory of former Greens party leader Alexander Van der Bellen over far right rival...

Around Arab News

UK spy chief: Britain not safe until Syrian war ends

LONDON The head of MI6 Britain s international spy agency is warning that Britain cannot be safe...

Aid groups descend on Indonesia quake zone; deaths reach 102

MEUREUDU Indonesia Humanitarian organizations descended on Indonesia s Aceh province Thursday as...

British government rejects Johnson’s controversial remarks

LONDON RIYADH The British government has distanced itself from controversial remarks by its...

Rosneft shares soar on surprise Glencore, Qatar deal

MOSCOW Shares in Russian oil giant Rosneft lept Thursday after the Kremlin announced the 10 5...

France’s Le Pen calls for end of education for illegal migrants

Paris French far right leader Marine Le Pen proposed Thursday that the children of illegal...

Daesh video shows kidnapped Briton Cantlie alive in Mosul

BAGHDAD The Daesh group has released a video showing John Cantlie a British journalist kidnapped...

UN scrambling for land to shelter displaced outside Mosul

UNITED NATIONS The UN is scrambling to find enough land to shelter those displaced by the...

Gaza tunnel collapse kills two Hamas militants

Gaza City Palestinian Territories Two Hamas militants were killed and three are missing after a...

British PM seeks to boost Gulf economic ties

MANAMA British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday expressed her determination to further...

‘Gulf security is our security,’ British PM tells GCC summit

MANAMA British Prime Minister Theresa May was the star of the show at the 37th Gulf Cooperation...

First GCC-UK Summit concludes

MANAMA The first GCC UK Summit which took place alongside the 37th GCC Summit confirmed the depth...

Western leaders call for urgent Aleppo truce

WASHINGTON The leaders of the US and five other Western powers have called for an immediate cease...

37th GCC Summit issues final communiqué

MANAMA The 37th Summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council GCC member states held in Manama on...

To succeed with GCC, Britain can’t ‘have the cake and eat it’

British Prime Minister Theresa May s speech at the Gulf Cooperation Council GCC Summit deserves a...

The significance of Gen. Kelly as Homeland Security chief

WASHINGTON It is no secret by now that US President elect Donald Trump has a special fondness for...

Anti-Muslim media bias calls for PR offensive

Maybe you read the story this past week about how a significant number of Muslims in Britain said...