  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 min 9 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Will Trump tear up, or transform the Iran deal?

Columns

Will Trump tear up, or transform the Iran deal?

Dr. Amal Mudallali |

Dr. Amal Mudallali

President-elect Donald Trump has assembled a team of national security and defense staff who are renowned for both their hawkish views on Iran, and their reservations over the Obama administration’s policies toward Tehran.
This team is leading people to believe that the upcoming administration will, from Day 1, challenge Iran’s sphere of influence in the region and the wider world.
In his election campaign, Trump vowed to dismantle the “disastrous” deal — known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action — between Iran and Western powers.
Trump’s incoming CIA director, Congressman Mike Pompeo, is a fierce critic of the Iran deal. When his name emerged as a candidate for the CIA job, he tweeted: “I look forward to rolling back this disastrous deal with the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism.” While in Congress, Pompeo sponsored many bills to increase sanctions on Iran, and even asked for a visa to visit the country to monitor the elections, but he was turned down by Tehran.
Gen. James Mattis, the future secretary of defense, did not directly oppose the deal, but did disagree with the White House and irk the West Wing by asking relentless questions over its long term impact, especially if Iran remains a foe after resolving the nuclear issue. His views on Iran were clear when he told a Center for Strategic and International Studies panel in 2016 that “Iran is the single most enduring threat to stability and peace in the Middle East.” His views prompted those who know him to say that Iran would no longer have a “free ride” under Mattis.
Michael Flynn, Trump’s incoming national security adviser, is also tough on Iran and he believes, as he wrote in his book, that Iran is waging a “war against the West,” something that “is rooted in the nature of the Islamic Republic.”
The most recent appointee, Gen. John Kelly as head of the Department of Homeland Security, expressed concern about Iran’s and Hezbollah’s activities and infiltration in Latin America when he was the head of US Southern Command.
All of this does not mean that the Trump administration will tear up the Iran deal on his first day in office. There is lively debate in Washington over the future of the deal, as well as wider US-Iran relations. A consensus is emerging — especially among Republicans, even those who are critical of the deal and of Iran — that it would be a mistake to dismantle the agreement immediately, and not in America’s national interest to do so.
Those who led the fight against the deal, such as United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI), are not calling for the deal to be torn up on Day 1. But they are calling for a step-by-step strategy to “aggressively enforce and renegotiate the deal beyond the confines of the nuclear issue to make it better for us and the world,” former Sen. Joseph Lieberman, chairman of UANI, and the group’s Chief Executive Mark Wallace, wrote in The Washington Post. But they are also signaling that the US is willing to work with Iran and even normalize relations with it if Iran curbs its regional aggression and domestic repression of human rights.
In recent a panel held in Congress, former Sen. Lieberman saw in the Trump administration a “sea change in the right direction” on Iran.
But Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen announced that the next Congress will continue its oversight, will hold Iran accountable.
Other voices in Congress counseled the new administration to be careful in talking about destroying the deal. Congressman Eliot Engle advised the US not “to cut off your nose to spite your face.” But Engle said it is important for the US to make sure Iran fulfills its commitments on the deal and to monitor the situation until the threat is “dissipated.”
Other experts also advised the new administration to focus on Iran’s “malign” activities both domestically and in the region, and suggested designating the Revolutionary Guards as a whole as a terrorist organization, and not only its Quds Force as is the case now.
UANI endorsed that designation and suggested that President Trump could “support legislation in Congress punishing sectors of the Iranian economy that support Iran’s ballistic missile program,” and “propose measures to curb Iranian access to the US dollar.”
The debate here aims at influencing the thinking of the upcoming administration on Iran and the Iran deal. But whether President Trump will tear up, renegotiate or keep the deal as is remains to be seen. Former Sen. Lieberman said “Trump is unpredictable for the Iranians, and the allies, and he has tools in his box to deal with this issue.” It is not clear what tool President Trump will pull out, but what is obvious is that it will not be business as usual not only for Iran but for the whole world.
• Dr. Amal Mudallali is an American policy and international relations analyst.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Columns

Putin’s breakout year

This year marked the 25th anniversary of the collapse of the Soviet Union The celebrations were...

To succeed with GCC, Britain can’t ‘have the cake and eat it’

British Prime Minister Theresa May s speech at the Gulf Cooperation Council GCC Summit deserves a...

The significance of Gen. Kelly as Homeland Security chief

WASHINGTON It is no secret by now that US President elect Donald Trump has a special fondness for...

Anti-Muslim media bias calls for PR offensive

Maybe you read the story this past week about how a significant number of Muslims in Britain said...

Not so gloomy after all

US President elect Donald Trump is about to make the American rich even richer with his plan to...

The future of migration governance

We live in a rapidly evolving hyper connected world where goods capital and people are more...

Defeating corporate greed

One of the longest standing tricks of the corporate trade is to produce an item that is dangerous...

The need for a new social contract

Ever since the first UN Arab Human Development Report was published in 2002 the reports have...

No song, but many dancing to Hezbollah’s tune

The Lebanese have been overly preoccupied both on social media and in the streets with the story...

How the ‘alt-media’ (mis)covers Syria

The Western media is rife with references to this new phenomenon known as the alt right a...

Trump’s China gamble: Between assertiveness and confrontation

US President elect Donald Trump has made his unpredictability a signature in both business and...

What Aleppo’s fall means for the region

The long battle for eastern Aleppo is virtually over We all know its eventual outcome It will...

Goodbye to the West

Now that Donald Trump has been elected President of the United States the end of what was...

Trump’s defense pick garners wide praise

US President elect Donald Trump announced last week that he would nominate retired Marine Gen...

The win-win fantasy of liberal democracy

Few analysts expected Britons to vote to exit the European Union or Americans to choose Donald...

Re-election of Abbas as Fatah chief

Historically Mahmoud Abbas has been the least popular among Fatah leaders Yet he has remained in...

Around Arab News

Will Trump tear up, or transform the Iran deal?

President elect Donald Trump has assembled a team of national security and defense staff who are...

Region’s first ‘YouTube Space’ to open in Dubai

DUBAI YouTube plans to open an incubator space in Dubai to help nurture budding video creators...

Putin’s breakout year

This year marked the 25th anniversary of the collapse of the Soviet Union The celebrations were...

Crude rises above $50 on renewed hopes for output cuts

NEW YORK Oil rebounded from the week s lows and hovered above 50 a barrel on Thursday as market...

Oil traders see no market rebalancing until later in 2017

LONDON Crude traders expect the oil market to begin tightening and gradually move into deficit...

Jump in oil prices ‘could encourage non-OPEC’

LONDON OPEC s landmark oil production deal may prove effective in running down global inventories...

Key Tadawul index falls, trading volume shrinks

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s Tadawul All Share Index slipped 0 1 percent on Thursday with selling...

Saudi Aramco forum to highlight major localization initiatives 

JEDDAH Saudi Aramco will share its vision for the future of the energy sector at an event to be...

Boycotting Israeli products

Among all the news that is emanating from Syria we have unfortunately given scant respect to a...

Peace in the Middle East

The statement by Dr Yousef A Al Othaimeen secretary general of the Organization of Islamic...

Trump picks fossil fuel ally to head environment agency

NEW YORK President elect Donald Trump announced on Thursday he had tapped Oklahoma Attorney...

Iraq’s Parliament speaker demands inquiry into deadly Qaim airstrikes

BAGHDAD Iraq s Parliament speaker called on Thursday for a government inquiry into air strikes on...

Bail denied in S. Africa coffin assault on black man

JOHANNESBURG A South African court on Thursday denied bail to two white farmers accused of...

French ‘tax evasion fighter’ jailed for tax fraud

PARIS Former French Budget Minister Jerome Cahuzac whose brief in government was to crack down on...

Japan’s Antlers squeak into Club World Cup quarterfinals

YOKOHAMA Japan Substitute Mu Kanazaki snatched a late winner as Japanese champions Kashima...

Sevilla and FC Porto secure last Champions League slots

ROME Sevilla and FC Porto grabbed the final two spots in the last 16 of the Champions League on...