Program sharpens skills of specialists handling child abuse cases

RIYADH: The work of the scientific program “Penal Procedure in Child Abuse and Domestic Violence Issues,” which was organized by Naif Arab University for Security Sciences in cooperation with the National Family Safety Program (NFSP) in Saudi Arabia, concluded Thursday at the university headquarters.

The deputy executive director of the National Family Safety Program, Majid Al-Issa, during his speech praised the cooperation between the university and the program under a strategic partnership. Many of the previous joint activities have been implemented in this area.

“The National Family Safety Program is keen to build the capabilities of specialists and provide them with experience and skills to deal with violence and child abuse issues in an effort to enhance the skills of these specialists in the field of child protection to punish the aggressors,” he added.

He stressed that the National Family Safety Program seeks to implement continuing education to workers in this field, where experts from 21 institutions from all over the Kingdom participated.

Abdul Rahman Al-Shaer, undersecretary of Naif Arab University for Security Sciences, referred to the importance of the subject of the program, which calls for concerted community efforts to succeed in accomplishing objectives to address the issue of domestic violence.

The program focused on penal procedures that contribute in combating the problem.

Al-Shaer said that the university has given the subject of child protection and combating domestic violence attention by discussing dozens of master’s and doctoral theses which deal with the subject from different aspects.

In collaboration with international organizations, the university organized a number of scientific sessions and seminars about the security and protection of children, in addition to the issuance of a number of scientific publications that have become main references for researchers in the field of security and child protection, and the fight against domestic violence.

Al-Shaer stressed the importance of the continuation of active cooperation and strategic partnership between the university and the NFSP.