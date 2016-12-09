  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 15 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Program sharpens skills of specialists handling child abuse cases

Saudi Arabia

Program sharpens skills of specialists handling child abuse cases

ARAB NEWS |

RIYADH: The work of the scientific program “Penal Procedure in Child Abuse and Domestic Violence Issues,” which was organized by Naif Arab University for Security Sciences in cooperation with the National Family Safety Program (NFSP) in Saudi Arabia, concluded Thursday at the university headquarters.
The deputy executive director of the National Family Safety Program, Majid Al-Issa, during his speech praised the cooperation between the university and the program under a strategic partnership. Many of the previous joint activities have been implemented in this area.
“The National Family Safety Program is keen to build the capabilities of specialists and provide them with experience and skills to deal with violence and child abuse issues in an effort to enhance the skills of these specialists in the field of child protection to punish the aggressors,” he added.
He stressed that the National Family Safety Program seeks to implement continuing education to workers in this field, where experts from 21 institutions from all over the Kingdom participated.
Abdul Rahman Al-Shaer, undersecretary of Naif Arab University for Security Sciences, referred to the importance of the subject of the program, which calls for concerted community efforts to succeed in accomplishing objectives to address the issue of domestic violence.
The program focused on penal procedures that contribute in combating the problem.
Al-Shaer said that the university has given the subject of child protection and combating domestic violence attention by discussing dozens of master’s and doctoral theses which deal with the subject from different aspects.
In collaboration with international organizations, the university organized a number of scientific sessions and seminars about the security and protection of children, in addition to the issuance of a number of scientific publications that have become main references for researchers in the field of security and child protection, and the fight against domestic violence.
Al-Shaer stressed the importance of the continuation of active cooperation and strategic partnership between the university and the NFSP.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Saudi military officers to receive training in Germany

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman second deputy premier and minister of defense and...

30 Houthi infiltrators killed in Jazan

JEDDAH The Saudi armed forces ambushed a group of Houthi militiamen near the Harath area in Jazan...

Saudi Arabia among top donors to World Bank fund for poor

RIYADH Saudi Arabia is among the top donor countries with total contributions to the World Bank...

German defense minister arrives for key talks

RIYADH German Minister of Defense Ursula von der Leyen who is from the ruling Christian...

Work on Taif airport to begin in two months

JEDDAH Prince Khaled Al Faisal adviser to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and...

GACA contest at Saudi Colors Forum invites entries

RIYADH The General Authority of Civil Aviation GACA will participate in the Saudi Colors Forum...

UNICEF appeals for funds to help Syrian refugees

RIYADH UNICEF has appealed for financial assistance to help 9 1 million Syrian refugees during...

Conference tackles role of education in confronting extremist thought

ABHA Deputizing for Education Minister Ahmad Al Isa King Khalid University rector Dr Faleh bin Ra...

Manama Summit boosts security, stability and prosperity

MANAMA Bahrain s Information Affairs Minister Ali bin Mohammed Al Romaihi has praised the Gulf...

UK PM stresses GCC-UK partnership

MANAMA British Prime Minister Theresa May has praised the strategic value of her country s...

JIAT: ‘Unintentional mistake’ led to airstrike on Yemeni hospital

RIYADH A mistake led to an air strike on Abs Hospital in Yemen s Hajah Province on Aug 15 a...

Riyadh court sentences 15 Iran 'spies' to death

JEDDAH The Saudi Specialized Criminal Court on Tuesday sentenced to death 15 people convicted of...

Cabinet commends OPEC efforts to stabilize market

RIYADH The Council of Ministers chaired by Vice Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Prince Mohammed...

Social media buzz over King Salman’s Ardha dance in Qatar

JEDDAH King Salman was not only the cynosure of all eyes in the Qatari capital Doha yesterday but...

KSA backs call for urgent UN meeting on Syria

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia has backed an international call for a special UN session on the situation of...

Saudi-Peruvian cooperation accord in the works

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and Peru a South American nation with a high human development index are...

Around Arab News

Saudi military officers to receive training in Germany

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman second deputy premier and minister of defense and...

30 Houthi infiltrators killed in Jazan

JEDDAH The Saudi armed forces ambushed a group of Houthi militiamen near the Harath area in Jazan...

Program sharpens skills of specialists handling child abuse cases

RIYADH The work of the scientific program Penal Procedure in Child Abuse and Domestic Violence...

Will Trump tear up, or transform the Iran deal?

President elect Donald Trump has assembled a team of national security and defense staff who are...

Region’s first ‘YouTube Space’ to open in Dubai

DUBAI YouTube plans to open an incubator space in Dubai to help nurture budding video creators...

Putin’s breakout year

This year marked the 25th anniversary of the collapse of the Soviet Union The celebrations were...

Crude rises above $50 on renewed hopes for output cuts

NEW YORK Oil rebounded from the week s lows and hovered above 50 a barrel on Thursday as market...

Oil traders see no market rebalancing until later in 2017

LONDON Crude traders expect the oil market to begin tightening and gradually move into deficit...

Jump in oil prices ‘could encourage non-OPEC’

LONDON OPEC s landmark oil production deal may prove effective in running down global inventories...

Key Tadawul index falls, trading volume shrinks

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s Tadawul All Share Index slipped 0 1 percent on Thursday with selling...

Saudi Aramco forum to highlight major localization initiatives 

JEDDAH Saudi Aramco will share its vision for the future of the energy sector at an event to be...

Boycotting Israeli products

Among all the news that is emanating from Syria we have unfortunately given scant respect to a...

Peace in the Middle East

The statement by Dr Yousef A Al Othaimeen secretary general of the Organization of Islamic...

Trump picks fossil fuel ally to head environment agency

NEW YORK President elect Donald Trump announced on Thursday he had tapped Oklahoma Attorney...

Iraq’s Parliament speaker demands inquiry into deadly Qaim airstrikes

BAGHDAD Iraq s Parliament speaker called on Thursday for a government inquiry into air strikes on...

Bail denied in S. Africa coffin assault on black man

JOHANNESBURG A South African court on Thursday denied bail to two white farmers accused of...