30 Houthi infiltrators killed in Jazan

JEDDAH: The Saudi armed forces ambushed a group of Houthi militiamen near the Harath area in Jazan on Wednesday night and killed at least 30 of them.

The militiamen were spotted by thermal-imaging cameras and night-vision binoculars while trying to infiltrate a border checkpoint.

Military sources said that commandos of the Royal Land Forces managed to destroy a vital Houthi communications site that was also used for storing Iranian weapons.

Meanwhile, Saudi artillery and Apache helicopters destroyed machinery, weapons and military equipment being transported to locations near the border of the Kingdom.

On the Meedi front in the Hijjah region, Saudi artillery and Apache helicopters on Wednesday destroyed weapon stores and vehicles used for transporting militants. Field guns, missile launchers, weapons and ammunition abandoned by the fleeing militiamen were seized at the location.

A Yemeni military official said that the army and the popular resistance forces wrested control of strategic sites from Houthi and Saleh militants in Shabwa in the past two days.

According to the chief of the general staff of Al-Hazem Battalion, the army moved toward the two areas of Al-Saq and Al-Safha and cut a Houthi supply line between Shabwa and Marib, which was used by the militias for smuggling arms and drugs.

Army engineers also removed 600 mines planted by Houthi militias in Bayhan in Shabwa Province.

Other sources said Fouad Ahmed Mahyoob, the leader of the National Guard of the ousted president, was killed in sniper fire from the national army.