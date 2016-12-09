  • Search form

Middle-East

Kuwaiti media praise close Saudi ties

ARAB NEWS |

KUWAIT: Kuwaiti mass media devoted considerable space to Thursday’s “historic visit” of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman to Kuwait as part of a Gulf tour.
It is the first visit by the Saudi monarch since he acceded to the throne, and the Kuwaiti media called it a fresh step on a long high-profile march of fraternal relations between the two countries.
Al-Qabas newspaper welcomed the Saudi king to Kuwait, highlighting the “shared destiny” of the two countries, “strengthened by blood and desire to integrate,” and recalling Saudi Arabia's leading role in liberating Kuwait from the Iraqi occupation.
“Kuwait has been a staunch ally of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with which we share the same threats and the same enemy,” the Kuwaiti daily said.
The Kuwaiti-Saudi relationship is that of a “common life of two peoples who have been tied by blood, religion and family bonds,” said Al-Anba newspaper, which also issued a supplement dedicated to covering the Saudi leader's visit to “his second home-country, Kuwait,” and including major landmarks in the deep fraternal relations between the two nations.
In an editorial, the Kuwaiti daily said the Saudi monarch's visit “constitutes a watershed in the close and deep-rooted relations the two countries share, adding that the tour will be a cornerstone for fresh, stronger and closer ties of cooperation, communication and togetherness in all fields.”
The Saudi leader's visit to this Gulf nation is significant and will give impetus to the efforts to fulfill the ambitions and expectations of Kuwaiti and Saudi citizens, and to boost Gulf, Arab and Islamic cooperation and integration, said Al-Anba.
Al-Rai newspaper welcomed the historic visit as a sign of the depth of the relationship between the two Gulf neighbors.
Al-Nahar paper, which devoted much space to the visit of King Salman, said his tour of the Gulf countries is of paramount significance as it comes at a critical time in the region. The newspaper stressed that it is imperative for the GCC leaders to have closer communication and consultations to address the challenges the region faces.
Kuwaiti streets were adorned with Kuwaiti and Saudi flags welcoming King Salman to the country, reflecting the importance of the visit, and the strong bond between both nations. It is a visit that will add another milestone to the strong and historic relations linking the two nations. The visit will further strengthen the already strong ties between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.
King Salman visited Kuwait on numerous occasions.
Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah has also made numerous visits to Saudi Arabia since becoming the head of state.

