  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Erdogan adviser cooks up spy controversy

Middle-East

Erdogan adviser cooks up spy controversy

Agence France Presse |

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech during the "31st Mukhtars (local administrators) meeting" at Presidential Complex in Ankara on Wednesday. (AFP)

ISTANBUL: You could call it stirring up tensions. A prominent adviser to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has cooked up a simmering controversy with the suggestion that foreign chefs on Turkish television shows are undercover spies.
“The other day I was watching a program — there was an English guy and an Italian wandering from one village to the next and cooking up dishes to discover the delicacies of Anatolia,” said Yigit Bulut, who advises Erdogan on economic affairs.
“Why are English and Italians wandering round villages in Anatolia and Thrace? What is the point of that? They are collecting a database!” he said in an interview with pro-government A-Haber late on Wednesday.
“Our compatriots are credulous. They open up their doors to them (the foreign cooks), tell them their secrets, say there is a military air base in the corner, a munitions depot, and how to get in and out of a village.”
Calling on people to be alert, Bulut added: “And please no-one tell me this is a conspiracy theory or that I am exaggerating!”
Several Turkish TV channels employ wide-eyed foreigners to travel the land, expressing astonishment at every stop at the good food and hospitality encountered and Bulut did not say which shows he had in mind.
But Turkish media including the opposition Sozcu said he was likely referring to the show on private NTV “Tastes from Europe to Anatolia” presented by Dutchman Wilco van Herpen and Italian Danilo Zanna.

The show also highlights projects around the country supported by the European Union.
The comments by Bulut come at a time of strained relations between Turkey and the EU, which Erdogan has bitterly accused of failing to show sufficient solidarity in the wake of the July 15 coup bid.
Bulut is a former journalist who first became an adviser to Erdogan in 2013 during his premiership and then moved to the presidency with him after the August 2014 election.
He earned particular notoriety during the 2013 protests against Erdogan’s rule, making a series of bizarre suggestions that the rallies had been organized by German airline Lufthansa or that his opponents were trying to kill the Turkish leader through “telekinesis.”
The extent of the influence of the advice that he dishes out to Erdogan — who has a number of advisers on all issues — is not known.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Kuwait highlights Saudi role in war for liberation

RIYADH The visit of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman to Kuwait will add a new...

Russia announces halt to Aleppo strikes by regime

GENEVA BEIRUT Syria s Army on Thursday halted its attacks in Aleppo to allow trapped civilians to...

Kuwaiti media praise close Saudi ties

KUWAIT Kuwaiti mass media devoted considerable space to Thursday s historic visit of Custodian of...

Iraq’s Parliament speaker demands inquiry into deadly Qaim airstrikes

BAGHDAD Iraq s Parliament speaker called on Thursday for a government inquiry into air strikes on...

‘Syrian-Iranian grip’ on Lebanon will tighten after Aleppo: Jumblatt

GENEVA BEIRUT The United States and Russia must broker an evacuation from east Aleppo UN Syria...

UK spy chief: Britain not safe until Syrian war ends

LONDON The head of MI6 Britain s international spy agency is warning that Britain cannot be safe...

British government rejects Johnson’s controversial remarks

LONDON RIYADH The British government has distanced itself from controversial remarks by its...

Daesh video shows kidnapped Briton Cantlie alive in Mosul

BAGHDAD The Daesh group has released a video showing John Cantlie a British journalist kidnapped...

UN scrambling for land to shelter displaced outside Mosul

UNITED NATIONS The UN is scrambling to find enough land to shelter those displaced by the...

Gaza tunnel collapse kills two Hamas militants

Gaza City Palestinian Territories Two Hamas militants were killed and three are missing after a...

‘Gulf security is our security,’ British PM tells GCC summit

MANAMA British Prime Minister Theresa May was the star of the show at the 37th Gulf Cooperation...

First GCC-UK Summit concludes

MANAMA The first GCC UK Summit which took place alongside the 37th GCC Summit confirmed the depth...

Western leaders call for urgent Aleppo truce

WASHINGTON The leaders of the US and five other Western powers have called for an immediate cease...

37th GCC Summit issues final communiqué

MANAMA The 37th Summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council GCC member states held in Manama on...

Aleppo ... the city that was

ALEPPO Opposition fighters in Aleppo called for a five day truce and the evacuation of civilians...

Armed groups take control of Libya town

BENGHAZI Armed groups took control on Wednesday of the Libyan town of Ben Jawad close to some of...

Around Arab News

Kuwait highlights Saudi role in war for liberation

RIYADH The visit of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman to Kuwait will add a new...

Russia announces halt to Aleppo strikes by regime

GENEVA BEIRUT Syria s Army on Thursday halted its attacks in Aleppo to allow trapped civilians to...

Erdogan adviser cooks up spy controversy

ISTANBUL You could call it stirring up tensions A prominent adviser to President Recep Tayyip...

Kuwaiti media praise close Saudi ties

KUWAIT Kuwaiti mass media devoted considerable space to Thursday s historic visit of Custodian of...

Boris Johnson slapped down by No. 10 over Saudi remarks

LONDON British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has been slapped down over controversial comments...

Saudi military officers to receive training in Germany

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman second deputy premier and minister of defense and...

30 Houthi infiltrators killed in Jazan

JEDDAH The Saudi armed forces ambushed a group of Houthi militiamen near the Harath area in Jazan...

Program sharpens skills of specialists handling child abuse cases

RIYADH The work of the scientific program Penal Procedure in Child Abuse and Domestic Violence...

Will Trump tear up, or transform the Iran deal?

President elect Donald Trump has assembled a team of national security and defense staff who are...

Region’s first ‘YouTube Space’ to open in Dubai

DUBAI YouTube plans to open an incubator space in Dubai to help nurture budding video creators...

Putin’s breakout year

This year marked the 25th anniversary of the collapse of the Soviet Union The celebrations were...

Crude rises above $50 on renewed hopes for output cuts

NEW YORK Oil rebounded from the week s lows and hovered above 50 a barrel on Thursday as market...

Oil traders see no market rebalancing until later in 2017

LONDON Crude traders expect the oil market to begin tightening and gradually move into deficit...

Jump in oil prices ‘could encourage non-OPEC’

LONDON OPEC s landmark oil production deal may prove effective in running down global inventories...

Key Tadawul index falls, trading volume shrinks

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s Tadawul All Share Index slipped 0 1 percent on Thursday with selling...

Saudi Aramco forum to highlight major localization initiatives 

JEDDAH Saudi Aramco will share its vision for the future of the energy sector at an event to be...