Kuwait highlights Saudi role in war for liberation

RIYADH: The visit of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman to Kuwait will add a new dimension to bilateral relations, which will strengthen Saudi-Kuwaiti ties on one hand, and Gulf Arab solidarity on the other.

No doubt, the age-old relations between the Kingdom and Kuwait will also undergo a new paradigm shift following the royal visit.

The visit of King Salman to Kuwait, the first since he was proclaimed king in early 2015, will further enhance relations between the two countries in all sectors.

Moreover, the visit has rich political connotation because it comes at a time when the Middle East region has been tossed into turmoil because of the conflicts, civil strife, and sectarian skirmishes.

Speaking on this occasion, Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah expressed happiness over the visit of King Salman to Kuwait. He said: “This blessed visit embodies deep fraternal relations between the two leaderships and peoples of the two countries.”

The Kuwaiti emir recalled the historic stance shown by the Saudi leadership and people during “Saddam Hussein’s occupation of Kuwait and bold standing of the Saudi armed forces that led to the liberation of Kuwait.”

He expressed pride over mega developmental projects and achievements witnessed by the Kingdom in the era of King Salman, and the reputed position enjoyed by the Kingdom at regional and international levels.

He appreciated the courageous and firm stand taken by King Salman on key regional issues, including Yemen and Syria.

Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, first deputy premier and foreign minister, said the visit of King Salman would “add new elements to the relations that would yield positive results.” In press statements, the Kuwaiti minister said the relations between the two countries “were always characterized by excellence and cordiality.”

“The visit of King Salman comes in a critical stage witnessed by the Gulf region and the Arab countries, including foreign interferences and challenges,” said Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Abdulaziz bin Ibrahim Al-Faiz, adding that the two countries have deterred such aggressions and interferences by launching the “Decisive Storm” operation in Yemen. He said that “the Kingdom and Kuwait are keen to promote joint GCC action, restore balance in oil prices and push forward the distinguished ties for the best interests of the two peoples.”

“Undoubtedly, the visit of King Salman to Kuwait will herald a new era of relations between the two allies,” said Ibrahim Al-Qayid, founding member of the Riyadh-based National Society of Human Rights (NSHR), here Thursday. He said: “The two countries enjoy candid, cordial, and strong strategic relations within the framework of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).”

Referring to the visit of King Salman to the Gulf states including Kuwait, Al-Qayid, who is also an international trainer, said that “the king’s trip to the four Gulf nations mainly promotes the agenda of unity and cooperation, as well as economic integration ... Secondly, the visit is very important because the coordination for Gulf security is an important issue on the agenda, and an essential exercise to deter enemies,” he added.

He said that relations between the Kingdom and Kuwait date to the formative years, when the two countries signed the first agreement to mark their borders on Dec. 2, 1922. After Kuwait’s independence from the UK, Saudi Arabia directly recognized Kuwait as an independent nation. According to historical records, a neutral Saudi-Kuwaiti zone once existed; however, after the discovery of oil, the two sides agreed on drawing borders in that area in 1969.

Saudi Arabia played a role in supporting and liberating Kuwait from the Iraqi invasion in 1991. Then-King Fahd also provided aid and shelter for a large number of Kuwaitis who fled the invasion and took shelter in the Kingdom and elsewhere. Since his assumption of power in 2015, King Salman has had a vision to resolve all issues facing the Middle East region in particular.

The visit of King Salman will further strengthen solidarity with Kuwait, a country which has had ties for a long time. In fact, the history of Kuwait and Saudi Arabia has been interconnected with leaders exchanging visits since the early 1900s. In 1910, founder of Saudi Arabia King Abdul Aziz bin Abdulrahman Al-Saud visited Kuwait in the era of Amir Sheikh Mubarak Al-Sabah. After the death of King Abdul Aziz, his son Prince Saud, who was born in Kuwait in 1902, became king of Saudi Arabia.

Even today, King Saud bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud is remembered fondly by the people of Kuwait as being one of the first Arab leaders to visit the country after independence in 1961.



