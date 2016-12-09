Saudi border guard killed in mine blast on Yemen border: ministry

JEDDAH: A Saudi border guard was martyred on Thursday after a land mine explosion, according to the Interior Ministry.

Maj. General Mansour Al-Turki, spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, named the martyred border guard as Corporal Abdullah Farhan Al-Malki.

Al-Maliki died after a mine exploded when it was struck by a vehicle transporting water along a border road.

Iranian-backed Houthi militia in Yemen, battling its internationally recognized government, have fired hundreds of mortars into southern Saudi Arabia resulting in the death of civilians.