Saudi Arabia

Saudi border guard killed in mine blast on Yemen border: ministry

ARAB NEWS |

A Saudi Border Guard officer was martyred after a mine exploded while on patrol in Jazan. (Google Maps)

JEDDAH: A Saudi border guard was martyred on Thursday after a land mine explosion, according to the Interior Ministry.
Maj. General Mansour Al-Turki, spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, named the martyred border guard as Corporal Abdullah Farhan Al-Malki.
Al-Maliki died after a mine exploded when it was struck by a vehicle transporting water along a border road.
Iranian-backed Houthi militia in Yemen, battling its internationally recognized government, have fired hundreds of mortars into southern Saudi Arabia resulting in the death of civilians. 

