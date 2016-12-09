  • Search form

World

Anti-Islam Dutch MP Wilders guilty of discrimination

Agence France Presse

Anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders. (AP)

SCHIPHOL, NETHERLANDS: Anti-Islam Dutch MP Geert Wilders was Friday found guilty of discrimination by a Dutch court, but acquitted on a charge of hate speech for his 2014 comments about Moroccans.
In their verdict, the judges said “the inflammatory character of the way in which the statements were made have incited others to discriminate people of Moroccan origin.” But they added there was “insufficient evidence” his words amounted to incitement to hatred.

