  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 29 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • South Korean president is impeached in stunning fall

World

South Korean president is impeached in stunning fall

FOSTER KLUG, KIM TONG-HYUNG and HYUNG-JIN KIM | AP |

South Korean President Park Geun-hye speaks during an emergency cabinet meeting at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, December 9, 2016. (News1 via Reuters)

SEOUL, South Korea: South Korean lawmakers on Friday impeached President Park Geun-hye, a stunning and swift fall for the country’s first female leader amid protests that drew millions into the streets in united fury.
After the vote, parliamentary officials hand-delivered formal documents to the presidential Blue House that stripped Park of her power and allowed her No. 2, Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, to assume leadership until the country’s Constitutional Court rules on whether Park must permanently step down. The court has up to six months to decide.
“I’d like to say that I’m deeply sorry to the people because the nation has to experience this turmoil because of my negligence and lack of virtue at a time when our security and economy both face difficulties,” Park said at a Cabinet meeting after the vote.
Once called the “Queen of Elections” for her ability to pull off wins for her party, Park has been surrounded in the Blue House in recent weeks by millions of South Koreans who have taken to the streets in protest. They are furious over what prosecutors say was collusion by Park with a longtime friend to extort money from companies and to give that confidante extraordinary sway over government decisions.
Organizers said about 10,000 people gathered in front of the National Assembly to demand that lawmakers pass the impeachment motion. Some had spent the night on the streets after traveling from other cities. Scuffles broke out between angry anti-Park farmers, some of whom had driven tractors to the assembly from their farms, and police. When impeachment happened, many of those gathered raised their hands in the air and leapt about, cheering and laughing.
“Can you hear the roar of the people in front of the National Assembly? We need to overcome the old establishment and create a new Republic of Korea by passing (the impeachment motion),” Kim Kwan-young, an opposition lawmaker said ahead of the vote, referring to South Korea’s formal name. “Our great people have already opened the way. Let’s make it so we can stand honorably in front of history and our descendants.”
The handover of power prompted the prime minister to order South Korea’s defense minister to put the military on a state of heightened readiness to brace for any potential provocation by North Korea. No suspicious movements by the North were reported, however.
Park will be formally removed from office if at least six of the Constitutional Court’s nine justices support her impeachment, and the country would then hold a presidential election within 60 days.
National Assembly speaker Chung Sye-kyun said the bill on Park’s impeachment was passed by a vote of 234 for and 56 opposed, with seven invalid votes and two abstentions. That well surpassed the necessary two-thirds vote needed in the 300-seat assembly, with the opposition getting strong support from members of Park’s party.
Present for the vote were relatives of the victims of a 2014 ferry disaster that killed more than 300 and was blamed in part on government incompetence and corruption; they cheered and clapped after the impeachment was announced. Most lawmakers left the hall quietly, though some could be seen taking selfies as they waited to vote.
Lawmakers from both parties faced huge pressure to act against Park, the daughter of a military dictator still revered by many conservatives for lifting the country from poverty in the 1960s and 1970s.
Her approval ratings had plunged to 4 percent, the lowest among South Korean leaders since democracy came in the late 1980s, and even elderly conservatives who once made up her political base have distanced themselves from her. An opinion survey released Thursday showed about 78 percent of respondents supported Park’s impeachment.
South Korean lawmakers last voted to impeach a president in 2004, when they accused late liberal President Roh Moo-hyun of minor election law violations and incompetence. The Constitutional Court restored Roh’s powers about two months later, ruling that his wrongdoings weren’t serious enough to justify his unseating.
The chances of the court reinstating Park are considered low because her charges are much graver. Some legal experts say the court might need more than a couple of months to decide. This is because Park’s case is much more complicated than Roh’s, and because her lawyers will likely press the court not to uphold the impeachment unless the suspicions against her are proven.
Hundreds gathered Friday night at a boulevard in front of an old palace gate in downtown Seoul, which has been the center of demonstrations in recent weeks calling for Park’s removal. Protesters planned to march close to the Blue House.
The impeachment is a remarkable fall for Park, who convincingly beat her liberal opponent in 2012. Park’s single, five-year term was originally set to end Feb. 24, 2018.
The political turmoil around Park comes after years of frustration over a leadership style that inspired comparisons to her father, Park Chung-hee. Critics saw in Park an unwillingness to tolerate dissent as her government cracked down on press freedom, pushed to dissolve a leftist party and allowed aggressive police suppression of anti-government protests, which saw the death of an activist in 2016.
She also was heavily criticized over her government’s handling of the 2014 ferry sinking; most of those victims were school kids.
Park has repeatedly apologized over the public anger caused by the latest scandal, but has denied any legal wrongdoing. She attempted to avoid impeachment last month by making a conditional offer to step down if parliament could come up with a stable power-transfer plan, but the overture was dismissed by opposition lawmakers as a stalling ploy.
Talking with leaders of her conservative ruling party on Tuesday, Park said she would make “every available effort” to prepare for the court’s impeachment review.
In indicting Park’s longtime friend, Choi Soon-sil, and two former presidential aides last month, state prosecutors said they believed the president was “collusively involved” in criminal activities by the suspects. Choi and the two former aides were accused of bullying large companies into providing tens of millions of dollars and favors to foundations and businesses Choi controlled, and enabling Choi to interfere with state affairs.
Park’s lawyer has called the accusations groundless.
Park first met Choi in the 1970s, around the time Park was acting as first lady after her mother was killed during a 1974 assassination attempt on her father. Choi’s father, a shadowy figure named Choi Tae-min who was a Buddhist monk, a religious cult leader and a Christian pastor at different times, emerged as Park’s mentor.
The Choi clan has long been suspected of building a fortune by using their connections with Park to extort companies and government organizations. Choi’s ex-husband is also a former close aide of Park’s.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Anti-Islam Dutch MP Wilders guilty of discrimination

SCHIPHOL NETHERLANDS Anti Islam Dutch MP Geert Wilders was Friday found guilty of discrimination...

Boris Johnson slapped down by No. 10 over Saudi remarks

LONDON British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has been slapped down over controversial comments...

Trump picks fossil fuel ally to head environment agency

NEW YORK President elect Donald Trump announced on Thursday he had tapped Oklahoma Attorney...

Bail denied in S. Africa coffin assault on black man

JOHANNESBURG A South African court on Thursday denied bail to two white farmers accused of...

French ‘tax evasion fighter’ jailed for tax fraud

PARIS Former French Budget Minister Jerome Cahuzac whose brief in government was to crack down on...

EU says nations can return migrants to Greece from March

BRUSSELS The EU proposed Thursday that member states resume returning asylum seekers to Greece...

Philippines says it will not help US patrols in South China Sea

MANILA The Philippine defense secretary said Thursday it s highly unlikely his country will allow...

Russia ‘is trying to destabilize Germany’

BERLIN Russia is trying to destabilize German society with propaganda and cyberattacks ahead of...

Chinese man who wrote online post given one-year prison sentence

BEIJING A man who wrote a social media post critical of China s decades old land reform policies...

Pakistan plane issued Mayday call before deadly crash

SADDHA BATOLNI A Pakistani aircraft carrying 48 people issued a Mayday call before losing radar...

Aid groups descend on Indonesia quake zone; deaths reach 102

MEUREUDU Indonesia Humanitarian organizations descended on Indonesia s Aceh province Thursday as...

France’s Le Pen calls for end of education for illegal migrants

Paris French far right leader Marine Le Pen proposed Thursday that the children of illegal...

Paris chokes under worst winter air pollution in decade

PARIS Paris choked Wednesday under its worst winter pollution in a decade with commuters enjoying...

Merkel’s party seeks to scrap dual nationality rule

ESSEN Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel s party Wednesday toughened its stance on immigration and...

Rohingya row: Myanmar stops migrants going to Malaysia

YANGON Myanmar has stopped workers going to Malaysia after Malaysia s leader criticized its...

14 mosques among 245 buildings destroyed in Indonesian quake

MEUREUDU Indonesia Some 245 buildings including 14 mosques were seriously damaged or destroyed by...

Around Arab News

South Korean president is impeached in stunning fall

SEOUL South Korea South Korean lawmakers on Friday impeached President Park Geun hye a stunning...

Anti-Islam Dutch MP Wilders guilty of discrimination

SCHIPHOL NETHERLANDS Anti Islam Dutch MP Geert Wilders was Friday found guilty of discrimination...

Saudi border guard killed in mine blast on Yemen border: ministry

JEDDAH A Saudi border guard was martyred on Thursday after land mine explosion according to the...

Kuwait highlights Saudi role in war for liberation

RIYADH The visit of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman to Kuwait will add a new...

Russia announces halt to Aleppo strikes by regime

GENEVA BEIRUT Syria s Army on Thursday halted its attacks in Aleppo to allow trapped civilians to...

Erdogan adviser cooks up spy controversy

ISTANBUL You could call it stirring up tensions A prominent adviser to President Recep Tayyip...

Kuwaiti media praise close Saudi ties

KUWAIT Kuwaiti mass media devoted considerable space to Thursday s historic visit of Custodian of...

Boris Johnson slapped down by No. 10 over Saudi remarks

LONDON British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has been slapped down over controversial comments...

Saudi military officers to receive training in Germany

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman second deputy premier and minister of defense and...

30 Houthi infiltrators killed in Jazan

JEDDAH The Saudi armed forces ambushed a group of Houthi militiamen near the Harath area in Jazan...

Program sharpens skills of specialists handling child abuse cases

RIYADH The work of the scientific program Penal Procedure in Child Abuse and Domestic Violence...

Will Trump tear up, or transform the Iran deal?

President elect Donald Trump has assembled a team of national security and defense staff who are...

Region’s first ‘YouTube Space’ to open in Dubai

DUBAI YouTube plans to open an incubator space in Dubai to help nurture budding video creators...

Putin’s breakout year

This year marked the 25th anniversary of the collapse of the Soviet Union The celebrations were...

Crude rises above $50 on renewed hopes for output cuts

NEW YORK Oil rebounded from the week s lows and hovered above 50 a barrel on Thursday as market...

Oil traders see no market rebalancing until later in 2017

LONDON Crude traders expect the oil market to begin tightening and gradually move into deficit...