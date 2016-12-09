  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 56 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Bulls send Spurs to first road loss of season

Sports

Bulls send Spurs to first road loss of season

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE |

Chicago Bulls forward Doug McDermott (11) dribbles the ball against San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili (20) during the second half at the United Center on Thursday. USA TODAY Sports)

CHICAGO: The San Antonio Spurs suffered their first road loss of the season on Thursday, as the Chicago Bulls led wire-to-wire en route to a 95-91 victory that snapped a three-game skid.
The Spurs needed just one more road win to tie the NBA record of 14 straight road victories to start a season, set by the Golden State Warriors last season.
But they failed to fire against a struggling team and coach Gregg Popovich was livid that they couldn’t deliver in front of a crowd of 21,400 at United Center arena.
“I don’t remember playing tonight. The guys get a lot of money to get ready to play,” said Popovich of the Spurs.
“No Knute Rockne speeches. It is your job. If you are a plumber and you don’t do your job, then you don’t get any work. If you are a doctor and you botch operations you are not a doctor anymore.
“If you are a basketball player you come ready.”
Veteran Dwayne Wade, who left Miami in the offseason to return home to Chicago after the Heat gave up on him, led the Bulls Thursday with 19 points.
Rajon Rondo finished an assist short of a triple-double with 12 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Jimmy Butler, who’d scored at least 20 points in his previous 15 games, added 13 — all in the second half.
Taj Gibson and Robin Lopez each had 12 for the Bulls, who led by as much as 18 points in the third quarter and fended off strong San Antonio comeback attempt in the fourth.
“We needed a win,” said Wade. “When you’re out there playing, you’re not thinking about how this team’s on a roll on the road. You’re just thinking about getting the win.
“That’s a very good team, of course, but tonight was about us finding a way to get a win here at home.”
Kawhi Leonard led the Spurs and all scorers with 24 points, Patty Mills added 16 points and Pau Gasol had a double-double (13 points, 10 rebounds) in his return to Chicago after leaving via free agency in the offseason.
“Because of our talent and quality of play, we are able to make up ground. Tonight we were down (18) and were able to make up some ground, but in the end it wasn’t enough,” said Gasol.
In New Orleans, Dario Saric scored eight consecutive points in a decisive fourth-quarter charge and Ersan Ilyasova had a team-high 23 points as the Philadelphia 76ers snapped a 23-game road losing streak with a 99-88 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.
The Sixers entered the game with the NBA’s worst record, but they had five players in double figures, comprising Ilyasova, guard Sergio Rodriquez (16), Joel Embiid (14) and Nik Stauskas (14), and Saric with 13.
The Pelicans lost their fourth straight game despite Anthony Davis’ 26 points and 11 rebounds.
Guard Langston Galloway also scored in double figures for the Pelicans with 19 points.
In Salt Lake City, Stephen Curry scored 26 points and Kevin Durant added 21, including 11 in fourth quarter, to help Golden State hold off a late rally and defeat the Utah Jazz 106-99.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Buttler optimistic despite India’s strong reply

MUMBAI Jos Buttler believed England were in a strong position despite India s impressive start to...

Warner man-of-the-series as Australia thrashes New Zealand

MELBOURNE Opener David Warner smashed his second straight hundred and Mitchell Starc bowled...

Russian doping conspiracy benefited over 1,000 competitors

LONDON More than 1 000 Russian competitors across more than 30 sports were involved in an...

Mkhitaryan breaks duck as United goes through in Europa League

PARIS Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored his first Manchester United goal to set up a 2 0 win over Zorya...

83 child sex abuse suspects, nearly 100 clubs: Police

LONDON Police have identified 83 potential suspects in the child sex abuse scandal that has...

China’s Wanda wins naming rights to new Atletico stadium

MADRID Atletico Madrid s new stadium will be called Wanda Metropolitano after China s Wanda Group...

Raffl scores late, Flyers beat Oilers for 7th straight win

PHILADELPHIA Michael Raffl scored with 1 29 remaining to cap Philadelphia s rally from two goals...

Andersson holds off Chiappe to claim thrilling victory; Carella rallies to finish third

ABU DHABI Team Sweden s Jonas Andersson survived three yellow flag stoppages to claim a thrilling...

Riyadh Fighters win thriller against Kashmir XI in RCA’s SAIB T20 Tourney

RIYADH Kashmir XI went down fighting to Riyadh Fighters by one run in a thrilling round six Hayer...

Evergreen, Shouraim score in RCL Youm Al-Watani tourney

RIYADH Evergreen and Shouraim scored hard earned wins in the fourth round of their Super League...

Japan’s Antlers squeak into Club World Cup quarterfinals

YOKOHAMA Japan Substitute Mu Kanazaki snatched a late winner as Japanese champions Kashima...

Sevilla and FC Porto secure last Champions League slots

ROME Sevilla and FC Porto grabbed the final two spots in the last 16 of the Champions League on...

Jennings ton puts England in command

MUMBAI South African born batsman Keaton Jennings scored a stunning century on his debut as...

Asia backs 48-team World Cup, says FIFA boss

SINGAPORE FIFA chief Gianni Infantino on Thursday said Asian countries backed his plan to expand...

James, Cavs silence Knicks; Warriors clobber Clippers

LOS ANGELES LeBron James let his game do the talking Wednesday as his NBA champion Cleveland...

Michael Jordan wins China court ruling after years-long case

BEIJING Basketball legend Michael Jordan now owns his Chinese name after China s highest court...

Around Arab News

Bulls send Spurs to first road loss of season

CHICAGO The San Antonio Spurs suffered their first road loss of the season on Thursday as the...

Buttler optimistic despite India’s strong reply

MUMBAI Jos Buttler believed England were in a strong position despite India s impressive start to...

30 killed in double suicide attack on Nigeria market

KANO Nigeria Two female suicide bombers struck at a busy market in Nigeria on Friday killing at...

Warner man-of-the-series as Australia thrashes New Zealand

MELBOURNE Opener David Warner smashed his second straight hundred and Mitchell Starc bowled...

Russian doping conspiracy benefited over 1,000 competitors

LONDON More than 1 000 Russian competitors across more than 30 sports were involved in an...

Mkhitaryan breaks duck as United goes through in Europa League

PARIS Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored his first Manchester United goal to set up a 2 0 win over Zorya...

83 child sex abuse suspects, nearly 100 clubs: Police

LONDON Police have identified 83 potential suspects in the child sex abuse scandal that has...

All-American John Glenn: Astronaut, fighter pilot, senator

WASHINGTON John Glenn was the ultimate all American hero He was the first American to orbit the...

Militants claim Cairo blast that killed six police

CAIRO A recently emerged Egyptian militant group claimed responsibility for a bomb attack in...

China’s Wanda wins naming rights to new Atletico stadium

MADRID Atletico Madrid s new stadium will be called Wanda Metropolitano after China s Wanda Group...

Raffl scores late, Flyers beat Oilers for 7th straight win

PHILADELPHIA Michael Raffl scored with 1 29 remaining to cap Philadelphia s rally from two goals...

Andersson holds off Chiappe to claim thrilling victory; Carella rallies to finish third

ABU DHABI Team Sweden s Jonas Andersson survived three yellow flag stoppages to claim a thrilling...

Riyadh Fighters win thriller against Kashmir XI in RCA’s SAIB T20 Tourney

RIYADH Kashmir XI went down fighting to Riyadh Fighters by one run in a thrilling round six Hayer...

Evergreen, Shouraim score in RCL Youm Al-Watani tourney

RIYADH Evergreen and Shouraim scored hard earned wins in the fourth round of their Super League...

Hundreds missing after fleeing east Aleppo: United Nations

Geneva The UN voiced concern Friday that hundreds of men may have gone missing after fleeing into...

Syrian troops shell crumbling opposition enclave in Aleppo

BEIRUT Syrian troops and allied forces shelled besieged districts of eastern Aleppo Friday...