  UN General Assembly demands truce in Syria, end to Aleppo siege

UN General Assembly demands truce in Syria, end to Aleppo siege

Reuters

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations General Assembly voted 122 to 13 on Friday to demand an immediate cessation of hostilities in Syria, humanitarian aid access throughout the country and an end to all sieges, including in Aleppo.
Thirty-six countries abstained in the vote on the Canadian-drafted resolution on the nearly six-year Syrian conflict. General Assembly resolutions are non-binding, but can carry political weight.

