  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 36 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Facing evacuation, West Bank settlers remain defiant

Middle-East

Facing evacuation, West Bank settlers remain defiant

The Associated Press |

A Palestinian protester climbs Israel’s controversial apartheid wall. (AFP).

AMONA, West Bank: Facing a court-ordered evacuation, residents of the Jewish settlement outpost of Amona in the West Bank are digging in for a fight to the finish. Vowing fierce but nonviolent resistance, they have built shelters, bathrooms and a large kitchen to host thousands of supporters they hope will join them in their struggle to stay put.
With the Dec. 25 evacuation date approaching, Israel’s pro-settler government is scrambling to find a solution, fearing a repeat of the violent showdown between extremist settlers and Israeli security forces that took place on this same wind-swept hilltop a decade ago.
Residents are playing down any expectations of violence, saying the arrival of supporters is meant as a show of strength. But they are hunkering down in hopes that a last-minute deal can still be struck that would thwart an evacuation.
“Amona must remain here on the hill,” said Eli Greenberg, a community spokesman who has lived in Amona since 2004. “Destroying Amona is bad for everyone. It’s unjust, it’s immoral, it’s good for nothing and it can be easily prevented.”
Amona is the largest of about 100 unauthorized outposts — erected without permission but generally tolerated by the Israeli government — that dot the West Bank. The outpost became a symbol of settler defiance after the partial evacuation a decade ago sparked violent clashes between residents and allied activists on one side and security forces on the other.
In 2014, Israel’s Supreme Court ordered Amona to be evacuated, after it determined the outpost was built on private Palestinian land, giving the government until this Dec. 25 to tear down the outpost’s 50 trailer homes.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Erdogan plans spring referendum, election in 2019

ANKARA ISTANBUL Turkey will hold a referendum by next May on constitutional changes expanding the...

Turkey court drops case against Israelis over aid ship storming

ISTANBUL An Istanbul court on Friday dropped a case against four top former Israeli commanders...

‘Hezbollah map was just illustration’

JERUSALEM The Israeli Army acknowledged on Friday that a declassified map it released earlier...

Daesh vows to continue its Libya campaign after losing Sirte

TUNIS Daesh has lost senior figures in an unsuccessful seven month battle to defend its coastal...

Iraq destroys Mosul car bomb factories

BAGHDAD Iraqi forces captured a neighborhood in east Mosul on Friday pushing deeper into Daesh s...

10 killed in Baghdad bomb attacks

BAGHDAD WASHINGTON Separate bombings in the Iraqi capital killed 10 people and wounded another 22...

Aleppo’s past splendor: A hitoric city ruined by war

BEIRUT A millennium old minaret towering above Aleppo s Umayyad mosque an imposing citadel...

Turkey-backed fighters attack Syria’s Al-Bab

ISTANBUL Turkish backed opposition launched an assault on Daesh held city of Al Bab in northern...

UN General Assembly demands truce in Syria, end to Aleppo siege

UNITED NATIONS The United Nations General Assembly voted 122 to 13 on Friday to demand an...

Militants claim Cairo blast that killed six police

CAIRO A recently emerged Egyptian militant group claimed responsibility for a bomb attack in...

Hundreds missing after fleeing east Aleppo: United Nations

Geneva The UN voiced concern Friday that hundreds of men may have gone missing after fleeing into...

Syrian troops shell crumbling opposition enclave in Aleppo

BEIRUT Syrian troops and allied forces shelled besieged districts of eastern Aleppo Friday...

Turkey eyes spring referendum on stronger presidency, election in 2019

ANKARA Turkey plans a referendum by next May on constitutional changes that would expand the...

Kuwait highlights Saudi role in war for liberation

RIYADH The visit of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman to Kuwait will add a new...

Russia announces halt to Aleppo strikes by regime

GENEVA BEIRUT Syria s Army on Thursday halted its attacks in Aleppo to allow trapped civilians to...

Erdogan adviser cooks up spy controversy

ISTANBUL You could call it stirring up tensions A prominent adviser to President Recep Tayyip...

Around Arab News

Women in Mideast politics: One step forward, two steps back

Exactly 13 years ago today on 10 Dec 2003 Iranian human rights activist Shirin Ebadi became the...

Erdogan plans spring referendum, election in 2019

ANKARA ISTANBUL Turkey will hold a referendum by next May on constitutional changes expanding the...

Turkey court drops case against Israelis over aid ship storming

ISTANBUL An Istanbul court on Friday dropped a case against four top former Israeli commanders...

Facing evacuation, West Bank settlers remain defiant

AMONA West Bank Facing a court ordered evacuation residents of the Jewish settlement outpost of...

‘Hezbollah map was just illustration’

JERUSALEM The Israeli Army acknowledged on Friday that a declassified map it released earlier...

Obama orders ‘full review’ of 2016 election cyberattacks

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama has ordered a review of all cyberattacks that took place during...

Dutch radical leader found guilty of discrimination

SCHIPHOL Populist anti Islam Dutch MP Geert Wilders was found guilty on Friday of discrimination...

UK to stand by Gulf allies in crises

MANAMA The United Kingdom is renewing old military ties with its allies in the Gulf region and...

King Salman concludes Gulf tour

JEDDAH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman concluded his weeklong visit to the Gulf...

KSA seeks urgent world action to stop carnage

JEDDAH NEW YORK The United Nations General Assembly voted 122 to 13 on Friday to demand an...

India’s former air force chief held in bribery probe

NEW DELHI India s federal police arrested the former head of the air force on Friday in an...

Riyadh condemns terror attack on Egypt police

JEDDAH CAIRO Saudi Arabia condemned on Friday a terrorist explosion that killed six Egyptian...

India’s demonetization drive hitting budget preparations

NEW DELHI Prime Minister Narendra Modi s surprise decision to scrap high value banknotes has...

Do more to boost lira, Erdogan urges Turks

ISTANBUL President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged Turks to step up efforts to boost the Turkish...

Sumitomo swallows European banana giant Fyffes

DUBLIN Japanese conglomerate Sumitomo has agreed to buy European banana king Fyffes for 751...

Bundesbank: Germany facing labor market bottlenecks

FRANKFURT Germany s economy is on a solid upward path but weakening consumption growth and labor...