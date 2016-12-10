  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 55 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Two citizens jailed for terrorism

Saudi Arabia

Two citizens jailed for terrorism

Mohammed Al-Sulami |

Courtesy image

JEDDAH: The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh on Thursday sentenced a citizen to six years in prison for traveling to Syria to join Jabhat Al-Nusra for weapons training.
The man was also convicted of other charges including making statements that challenged and insulted the Kingdom's government and religious scholars, instigating people to fight in conflict zones and being in touch with terrorists via social media.
Three and a half years of the six-year jail term were given for violating a royal order issued on Feb. 13, 2013; the rest were for violating anti-cybercrime regulations.
The court also ordered that the defendant's Twitter account be closed, based on article 13 of the above regulations.
A travel ban of six years is to take effect after he completes the prison sentence.
On Sunday, the same court sentenced a Saudi national to 30 years in prison for insulting the Kingdom's government, indulging in corruption and breaching security by using Molotov cocktails and firearms in the province of Qatif.
He was also convicted of preparing Molotov cocktails that he used against a police patrol in Qatif and attempting to blow up a gas pipeline near the Awwamiyah police station.
The court rejected the prosecutor's request to condemn the defendant to death, sentencing him instead to 30 years in prison.
He was also slapped with a fine of SR10,000 and a 30-year travel ban upon completion of his sentence.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

UNRWA thanks Kingdom for its $32 million aid for Palestine

JEDDAH The United Nations Relief and Works Agency UNRWA received 32 million in aid from the Saudi...

Saudi conference recommends a national terrorism observatory

ABHA The Second International Conference on Media and Terrorism organized by King Khalid...

Animal abuse could lead to a fine of up to SR400,000

JEDDAH A spate of videos depicting people abusing animals has prompted Ahmed Al Bouq director...

King Salman concludes Gulf tour

JEDDAH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman concluded his weeklong visit to the Gulf...

KSA seeks urgent world action to stop carnage

JEDDAH NEW YORK The United Nations General Assembly voted 122 to 13 on Friday to demand an...

Riyadh condemns terror attack on Egypt police

JEDDAH CAIRO Saudi Arabia condemned on Friday a terrorist explosion that killed six Egyptian...

Saudi border guard killed in mine blast on Yemen border: ministry

JEDDAH A Saudi border guard was martyred on Thursday after a land mine explosion according to the...

Saudi military officers to receive training in Germany

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman second deputy premier and minister of defense and...

30 Houthi infiltrators killed in Jazan

JEDDAH The Saudi armed forces ambushed a group of Houthi militiamen near the Harath area in Jazan...

Program sharpens skills of specialists handling child abuse cases

RIYADH The work of the scientific program Penal Procedure in Child Abuse and Domestic Violence...

Saudi Arabia among top donors to World Bank fund for poor

RIYADH Saudi Arabia is among the top donor countries with total contributions to the World Bank...

German defense minister arrives for key talks

RIYADH German Minister of Defense Ursula von der Leyen who is from the ruling Christian...

Work on Taif airport to begin in two months

JEDDAH Prince Khaled Al Faisal adviser to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and...

GACA contest at Saudi Colors Forum invites entries

RIYADH The General Authority of Civil Aviation GACA will participate in the Saudi Colors Forum...

UNICEF appeals for funds to help Syrian refugees

RIYADH UNICEF has appealed for financial assistance to help 9 1 million Syrian refugees during...

Conference tackles role of education in confronting extremist thought

ABHA Deputizing for Education Minister Ahmad Al Isa King Khalid University rector Dr Faleh bin Ra...

Around Arab News

UNRWA thanks Kingdom for its $32 million aid for Palestine

JEDDAH The United Nations Relief and Works Agency UNRWA received 32 million in aid from the Saudi...

Saudi conference recommends a national terrorism observatory

ABHA The Second International Conference on Media and Terrorism organized by King Khalid...

Animal abuse could lead to a fine of up to SR400,000

JEDDAH A spate of videos depicting people abusing animals has prompted Ahmed Al Bouq director...

Two citizens jailed for terrorism

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh on Thursday sentenced a citizen to six years in...

Women in Mideast politics: One step forward, two steps back

Exactly 13 years ago today on 10 Dec 2003 Iranian human rights activist Shirin Ebadi became the...

Erdogan plans spring referendum, election in 2019

ANKARA ISTANBUL Turkey will hold a referendum by next May on constitutional changes expanding the...

Turkey court drops case against Israelis over aid ship storming

ISTANBUL An Istanbul court on Friday dropped a case against four top former Israeli commanders...

Facing evacuation, West Bank settlers remain defiant

AMONA West Bank Facing a court ordered evacuation residents of the Jewish settlement outpost of...

‘Hezbollah map was just illustration’

JERUSALEM The Israeli Army acknowledged on Friday that a declassified map it released earlier...

Obama orders ‘full review’ of 2016 election cyberattacks

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama has ordered a review of all cyberattacks that took place during...

Dutch radical leader found guilty of discrimination

SCHIPHOL Populist anti Islam Dutch MP Geert Wilders was found guilty on Friday of discrimination...

UK to stand by Gulf allies in crises

MANAMA The United Kingdom is renewing old military ties with its allies in the Gulf region and...

King Salman concludes Gulf tour

JEDDAH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman concluded his weeklong visit to the Gulf...

KSA seeks urgent world action to stop carnage

JEDDAH NEW YORK The United Nations General Assembly voted 122 to 13 on Friday to demand an...

India’s former air force chief held in bribery probe

NEW DELHI India s federal police arrested the former head of the air force on Friday in an...

Riyadh condemns terror attack on Egypt police

JEDDAH CAIRO Saudi Arabia condemned on Friday a terrorist explosion that killed six Egyptian...