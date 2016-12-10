  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 53 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi conference recommends a national terrorism observatory

Saudi Arabia

Saudi conference recommends a national terrorism observatory

ARAB NEWS |

The Second International Conference on Media and Terrorism in Abha came up with a number of recommendations. (SPA)

ABHA: The Second International Conference on Media and Terrorism, organized by King Khalid University in Abha, concluded Friday with recommendations for the approval of a draft of a universal declaration on media and terrorism.
The three-day conference was sponsored by Minister of Education Ahmad Al-Isa and attended by Maj. Gen. Saleh bin Suleiman Al-Qarzai, police director of Asir Province, and a number of leading law enforcement officers of the province.
The participants came up with a number of recommendations and called it the “Abha Universal Declaration of Media and Terrorism.” The declaration will later be submitted to King Khalid University for it to finalize its adoption as a universal declaration.
The conference participants recommended the establishment of a national observatory for terrorism. The observatory will monitor and analyze media handling of extremism and terrorism issues and issue periodic strategic reports to help the government in decision-making.
The participants called for an international conference to be held outside the Kingdom to add a global perspective to relations between media and terrorism. The conference suggested a global study to find out links between the media, including social media websites, and the growing phenomenon of terrorism over the past two decades, with the participation of research bodies from various countries.
“We are all aware of the development of the media and the expanding scope of its activities; this gives universities an important role in the investment and employment of the media in a manner that serves national issues,” said Director of King Khalid University Faleh bin Rajaallah Al-Salami.
It is hoped that specialized departments in universities will have an important role in dealing with current issues, and the role of the media in protecting young generations from the evils of deviant thought and destructive practices. He said time has come for these departments to prepare experts who can bear this responsibility, especially since terrorism has turned into an international phenomenon.
“The world has been turned into a global village with terrorism roaming it. When universities contribute to the study of this phenomenon, they should delegate an important part of its duties toward serving the community,” he said.
The chairman of the organizing committee of the conference, the university’s undersecretary for educational and academic affairs, Mohammad bin Ali Al-Hassoun, said in his speech that the university hopes, through this conference, to introduce the relationship between media and terrorism, and how it spreads, as well as its manifestations in different countries, and how each country deals with terrorism in terms of concepts and methods of confrontation.
The dean of the college of humanities at King Khalid University and deputy chairman of the organizing committee, Yahya bin Abdullah Al-Sharif, said the topic of the conference touches on a subject that has occupied the attention of world for a long time. “Terrorism destroys the lives of innocent people, terrorizes civilians, and distorts the image of Islam and its higher values. Terrorism starts with intellectual practices and ends up with violence that only leaves destruction,” he said.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

UNRWA thanks Kingdom for its $32 million aid for Palestine

JEDDAH The United Nations Relief and Works Agency UNRWA received 32 million in aid from the Saudi...

Animal abuse could lead to a fine of up to SR400,000

JEDDAH A spate of videos depicting people abusing animals has prompted Ahmed Al Bouq director...

Two citizens jailed for terrorism

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh on Thursday sentenced a citizen to six years in...

King Salman concludes Gulf tour

JEDDAH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman concluded his weeklong visit to the Gulf...

KSA seeks urgent world action to stop carnage

JEDDAH NEW YORK The United Nations General Assembly voted 122 to 13 on Friday to demand an...

Riyadh condemns terror attack on Egypt police

JEDDAH CAIRO Saudi Arabia condemned on Friday a terrorist explosion that killed six Egyptian...

Saudi border guard killed in mine blast on Yemen border: ministry

JEDDAH A Saudi border guard was martyred on Thursday after a land mine explosion according to the...

Saudi military officers to receive training in Germany

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman second deputy premier and minister of defense and...

30 Houthi infiltrators killed in Jazan

JEDDAH The Saudi armed forces ambushed a group of Houthi militiamen near the Harath area in Jazan...

Program sharpens skills of specialists handling child abuse cases

RIYADH The work of the scientific program Penal Procedure in Child Abuse and Domestic Violence...

Saudi Arabia among top donors to World Bank fund for poor

RIYADH Saudi Arabia is among the top donor countries with total contributions to the World Bank...

German defense minister arrives for key talks

RIYADH German Minister of Defense Ursula von der Leyen who is from the ruling Christian...

Work on Taif airport to begin in two months

JEDDAH Prince Khaled Al Faisal adviser to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and...

GACA contest at Saudi Colors Forum invites entries

RIYADH The General Authority of Civil Aviation GACA will participate in the Saudi Colors Forum...

UNICEF appeals for funds to help Syrian refugees

RIYADH UNICEF has appealed for financial assistance to help 9 1 million Syrian refugees during...

Conference tackles role of education in confronting extremist thought

ABHA Deputizing for Education Minister Ahmad Al Isa King Khalid University rector Dr Faleh bin Ra...

Around Arab News

UNRWA thanks Kingdom for its $32 million aid for Palestine

JEDDAH The United Nations Relief and Works Agency UNRWA received 32 million in aid from the Saudi...

Saudi conference recommends a national terrorism observatory

ABHA The Second International Conference on Media and Terrorism organized by King Khalid...

Animal abuse could lead to a fine of up to SR400,000

JEDDAH A spate of videos depicting people abusing animals has prompted Ahmed Al Bouq director...

Two citizens jailed for terrorism

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh on Thursday sentenced a citizen to six years in...

Women in Mideast politics: One step forward, two steps back

Exactly 13 years ago today on 10 Dec 2003 Iranian human rights activist Shirin Ebadi became the...

Erdogan plans spring referendum, election in 2019

ANKARA ISTANBUL Turkey will hold a referendum by next May on constitutional changes expanding the...

Turkey court drops case against Israelis over aid ship storming

ISTANBUL An Istanbul court on Friday dropped a case against four top former Israeli commanders...

Facing evacuation, West Bank settlers remain defiant

AMONA West Bank Facing a court ordered evacuation residents of the Jewish settlement outpost of...

‘Hezbollah map was just illustration’

JERUSALEM The Israeli Army acknowledged on Friday that a declassified map it released earlier...

Obama orders ‘full review’ of 2016 election cyberattacks

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama has ordered a review of all cyberattacks that took place during...

Dutch radical leader found guilty of discrimination

SCHIPHOL Populist anti Islam Dutch MP Geert Wilders was found guilty on Friday of discrimination...

UK to stand by Gulf allies in crises

MANAMA The United Kingdom is renewing old military ties with its allies in the Gulf region and...

King Salman concludes Gulf tour

JEDDAH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman concluded his weeklong visit to the Gulf...

KSA seeks urgent world action to stop carnage

JEDDAH NEW YORK The United Nations General Assembly voted 122 to 13 on Friday to demand an...

India’s former air force chief held in bribery probe

NEW DELHI India s federal police arrested the former head of the air force on Friday in an...

Riyadh condemns terror attack on Egypt police

JEDDAH CAIRO Saudi Arabia condemned on Friday a terrorist explosion that killed six Egyptian...