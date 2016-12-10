  • Search form

  UNRWA thanks Kingdom for its $32 million aid for Palestine

Saudi Arabia

UNRWA thanks Kingdom for its $32 million aid for Palestine

ARAB NEWS

Part of the aid will be used to improve health care facilities at the Aida Refugee Camp in Bethlehem. (UNRWA photo)

JEDDAH: The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) received $32 million in aid from the Saudi Fund for Development on Thursday. The amount will be allocated to meeting the infrastructural needs of UNRWA schools and health centers in the West Bank.
The announcement of the grant came at the Aida Refugee Camp in Bethlehem in the presence of UNRWA West Bank Director of Operations Scott Anderson and Palestinian officials.
Reacting to the announcement, Anderson thanked “the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its people for their continued support for UNRWA.”
“This generous support will improve and enhance services offered by the agency to refugees, and specifically enhance the educational program, which is a priority for UNRWA and the refugee community alike.”
Adnan Al-Ajarma, head of the People’s Committee for Services at the camp, also expressed his gratitude to the Kingdom for the important support and urged all countries to follow in the footsteps of the Kingdom by providing such support.
The grant will help fund the reconstruction and equipment of three health care facilities belonging to UNRWA in Dawra, Aida Refugee Camp, and Al-Fara Refugee Camp, as well as UNRWA’s schools for boys at camps in Jenin and Tulkarm. The aid will also help improve the educational environment at all UNRWA schools in the West Bank.
The organization said this support is part of a larger grant, valued at $67 million, for a project to be carried out in Gaza, the West Bank and Jordan. The grant was provided in accordance with an agreement signed last month between UNRWA and the Saudi Fund for Development. The organization praised the important role played by Saudi Arabia as the second largest supporter of UNRWA.

