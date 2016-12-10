Kuwaiti governors welcome King Salman’s visit

KUWAIT: A number of Kuwaiti governors has welcomed the official visit of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman to Kuwait, saying it reflects the depth of the historic and brotherly relations between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, and the keenness of the two countries to develop them further.

Al-Farwaniyah Gov. Sheikh Faisal Al-Hamoud Al-Malik Al-Sabah said the visit of King Salman is historically unprecedented and reflects the mutual keenness of the two sides to further develop relations and represents an opportunity to exchange views to reach joint and coherent stands on many vital issues.

He highlighted the prestige Saudi Arabia, its leadership, government and people enjoy on Arab and international stages. He also commended the close historical relations between the two countries and people since time immemorial.

Al-Ahmadi Gov. Sheikh Fawaz Khalid Al-Hamad Al-Sabah warmly welcomed the visit of King Salman.

He stressed the close brotherly and special relations that bind the two countries on a bilateral level, as well as within the Gulf Cooperation Council. He pointed to the history of Saudi-Kuwaiti relations spanning centuries, and said timely actions and stands in more recent times demonstrate the robustness of such relations.

He cited the support extended by Saudi Arabia to Kuwait at the time of Saddam Hussein’s vicious invasion of the country to buttress his point.

Hawalli Gov. Retired Lt. Col. Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah said that Kuwaitis at both official and popular levels look at this visit as a symbol of the special relations that bind the two countries.

First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah said the king’s visit is crucial for cementing the bonds of historic cooperation between the two countries and peoples.

In a statement, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled said the visit explicitly depicts solidity of the historic bonds between the two neighboring brotherly countries, which are also exemplary for facing challenges and dangers threatening GCC and Arab states.