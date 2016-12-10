  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 14 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Kuwaiti governors welcome King Salman’s visit

Middle-East

Kuwaiti governors welcome King Salman’s visit

ARAB NEWS |

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah with children at the opening of a cultural show at the Kuwait Opera on Friday. (SPA)

KUWAIT: A number of Kuwaiti governors has welcomed the official visit of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman to Kuwait, saying it reflects the depth of the historic and brotherly relations between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, and the keenness of the two countries to develop them further.
Al-Farwaniyah Gov. Sheikh Faisal Al-Hamoud Al-Malik Al-Sabah said the visit of King Salman is historically unprecedented and reflects the mutual keenness of the two sides to further develop relations and represents an opportunity to exchange views to reach joint and coherent stands on many vital issues.
He highlighted the prestige Saudi Arabia, its leadership, government and people enjoy on Arab and international stages. He also commended the close historical relations between the two countries and people since time immemorial.
Al-Ahmadi Gov. Sheikh Fawaz Khalid Al-Hamad Al-Sabah warmly welcomed the visit of King Salman.
He stressed the close brotherly and special relations that bind the two countries on a bilateral level, as well as within the Gulf Cooperation Council. He pointed to the history of Saudi-Kuwaiti relations spanning centuries, and said timely actions and stands in more recent times demonstrate the robustness of such relations.
He cited the support extended by Saudi Arabia to Kuwait at the time of Saddam Hussein’s vicious invasion of the country to buttress his point.
Hawalli Gov. Retired Lt. Col. Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah said that Kuwaitis at both official and popular levels look at this visit as a symbol of the special relations that bind the two countries.
First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah said the king’s visit is crucial for cementing the bonds of historic cooperation between the two countries and peoples.
In a statement, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled said the visit explicitly depicts solidity of the historic bonds between the two neighboring brotherly countries, which are also exemplary for facing challenges and dangers threatening GCC and Arab states.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Erdogan plans spring referendum, election in 2019

ANKARA ISTANBUL Turkey will hold a referendum by next May on constitutional changes expanding the...

Turkey court drops case against Israelis over aid ship storming

ISTANBUL An Istanbul court on Friday dropped a case against four top former Israeli commanders...

Facing evacuation, West Bank settlers remain defiant

AMONA West Bank Facing a court ordered evacuation residents of the Jewish settlement outpost of...

‘Hezbollah map was just illustration’

JERUSALEM The Israeli Army acknowledged on Friday that a declassified map it released earlier...

Daesh vows to continue its Libya campaign after losing Sirte

TUNIS Daesh has lost senior figures in an unsuccessful seven month battle to defend its coastal...

Iraq destroys Mosul car bomb factories

BAGHDAD Iraqi forces captured a neighborhood in east Mosul on Friday pushing deeper into Daesh s...

10 killed in Baghdad bomb attacks

BAGHDAD WASHINGTON Separate bombings in the Iraqi capital killed 10 people and wounded another 22...

Aleppo’s past splendor: A hitoric city ruined by war

BEIRUT A millennium old minaret towering above Aleppo s Umayyad mosque an imposing citadel...

Turkey-backed fighters attack Syria’s Al-Bab

ISTANBUL Turkish backed opposition launched an assault on Daesh held city of Al Bab in northern...

UN General Assembly demands truce in Syria, end to Aleppo siege

UNITED NATIONS The United Nations General Assembly voted 122 to 13 on Friday to demand an...

Militants claim Cairo blast that killed six police

CAIRO A recently emerged Egyptian militant group claimed responsibility for a bomb attack in...

Hundreds missing after fleeing east Aleppo: United Nations

Geneva The UN voiced concern Friday that hundreds of men may have gone missing after fleeing into...

Syrian troops shell crumbling opposition enclave in Aleppo

BEIRUT Syrian troops and allied forces shelled besieged districts of eastern Aleppo Friday...

Turkey eyes spring referendum on stronger presidency, election in 2019

ANKARA Turkey plans a referendum by next May on constitutional changes that would expand the...

Kuwait highlights Saudi role in war for liberation

RIYADH The visit of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman to Kuwait will add a new...

Russia announces halt to Aleppo strikes by regime

GENEVA BEIRUT Syria s Army on Thursday halted its attacks in Aleppo to allow trapped civilians to...

Around Arab News

Kuwaiti governors welcome King Salman’s visit

KUWAIT A number of Kuwaiti governors has welcomed the official visit of Custodian of the Two Holy...

UNRWA thanks Kingdom for its $32 million aid for Palestine

JEDDAH The United Nations Relief and Works Agency UNRWA received 32 million in aid from the Saudi...

Saudi conference recommends a national terrorism observatory

ABHA The Second International Conference on Media and Terrorism organized by King Khalid...

Animal abuse could lead to a fine of up to SR400,000

JEDDAH A spate of videos depicting people abusing animals has prompted Ahmed Al Bouq director...

Two citizens jailed for terrorism

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh on Thursday sentenced a citizen to six years in...

Women in Mideast politics: One step forward, two steps back

Exactly 13 years ago today on 10 Dec 2003 Iranian human rights activist Shirin Ebadi became the...

Erdogan plans spring referendum, election in 2019

ANKARA ISTANBUL Turkey will hold a referendum by next May on constitutional changes expanding the...

Turkey court drops case against Israelis over aid ship storming

ISTANBUL An Istanbul court on Friday dropped a case against four top former Israeli commanders...

Facing evacuation, West Bank settlers remain defiant

AMONA West Bank Facing a court ordered evacuation residents of the Jewish settlement outpost of...

‘Hezbollah map was just illustration’

JERUSALEM The Israeli Army acknowledged on Friday that a declassified map it released earlier...

Obama orders ‘full review’ of 2016 election cyberattacks

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama has ordered a review of all cyberattacks that took place during...

Dutch radical leader found guilty of discrimination

SCHIPHOL Populist anti Islam Dutch MP Geert Wilders was found guilty on Friday of discrimination...

UK to stand by Gulf allies in crises

MANAMA The United Kingdom is renewing old military ties with its allies in the Gulf region and...

King Salman concludes Gulf tour

JEDDAH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman concluded his weeklong visit to the Gulf...

KSA seeks urgent world action to stop carnage

JEDDAH NEW YORK The United Nations General Assembly voted 122 to 13 on Friday to demand an...

India’s former air force chief held in bribery probe

NEW DELHI India s federal police arrested the former head of the air force on Friday in an...