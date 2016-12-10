  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 36 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • CIA says Russia intervened to help Trump win White House

World

CIA says Russia intervened to help Trump win White House

Reuters |

A workman slides a dustmop over the floor at the Central Intelligence Agency headquarters in Langley, Virginia. President Barack Obama has ordered intelligence officials to conduct a broad review of election-season cyberattacks, including the email hacks that rattled the presidential campaign and raised fresh concerns about Russia's meddling in US elections. (AP file photo)

WASHINGTON: The CIA has concluded that Russia intervened in the 2016 election to help President-elect Donald Trump win the White House, and not just to undermine confidence in the US electoral system, a senior US official said on Friday.
US intelligence agencies have assessed that as the 2016 presidential campaign drew on, Russian government officials devoted increasing attention to assisting Donald Trump’s effort to win the election, the US official familiar with the finding told Reuters on Friday night on condition of anonymity.
Citing US officials briefed on the matter, the Washington Post reported on Friday that intelligence agencies had identified individuals with connections to the Russian government who provided thousands of hacked e-mails from the Democratic National Committee and others, including the chairman of Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, to WikiLeaks.
As summer turned to fall, Russian hackers turned almost all their attention to the Democrats. Virtually all the e-mails they released publicly were potentially damaging to Clinton and the Democrats, the official told Reuters.
“That was a major clue to their intent,” the official said. “If all they wanted to do was discredit our political system, why publicize the failings of just one party, especially when you have a target like Trump?“
A second official familiar with the report said the intelligence analysts’ conclusion about Russia’s motives does not mean the intelligence community believes that Moscow’s efforts altered or significantly affected the outcome of the election.
Russian officials have denied all accusations of interference in the US election.
A CIA spokeswoman said the agency had no comment on the matter.
The hacked e-mails passed to WikiLeaks were a regular source of embarrassment to the Clinton campaign during the race for the presidency.
US intelligence analysts have assessed “with high confidence” that at some point in the extended presidential campaign Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government had decided to try to bolster Trump’s chances of winning.
The Russians appear to have concluded that Trump had a shot at winning and that he would be much friendlier to Russia than Clinton would be, especially on issues such as maintaining economic sanctions and imposing additional ones, the official said.
Moscow is launching a similar effort to influence the next German election, following an escalating campaign to promote far-right and nationalist political parties and individuals in Europe that began more than a decade ago, the official said.
In both cases, said the official, Putin’s campaigns in both Europe and the United States are intended to disrupt and discredit the Western concept of democracy by promoting extremist candidates, parties, and political figures.
In October, the US government formally accused Russia of a campaign of cybertattacks against Democratic Party organizations ahead of the Nov. 8 presidential election.
President Barack Obama has said he warned Putin about consequences for the attacks.
Trump has said he is not convinced Russia was behind the cybertattacks. His transition team issued a statement on “claims of foreign interference in US elections” on Friday but did not directly address the issue.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Obama orders ‘full review’ of 2016 election cyberattacks

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama has ordered a review of all cyberattacks that took place during...

UK to stand by Gulf allies in crises

MANAMA The United Kingdom is renewing old military ties with its allies in the Gulf region and...

India’s former air force chief held in bribery probe

NEW DELHI India s federal police arrested the former head of the air force on Friday in an...

Big business warns Trump against mass deportation

WASHINGTON Still grappling with Donald Trump s surprise election the nation s business community...

Algeria deports hundreds of West African migrants to Niger

DAKAR Algerian authorities have deported hundreds of West African migrants to Niger this week...

Somalia sets yet another date for presidential vote

MOGADISHU Somalia s top political leaders have announced the presidential election will be held...

Ghana opposition celebrates as media projects vote win

ACCRA Opposition challenger Nana Akufo Addo has a clear lead in Ghana s hotly contested...

US defense secretary offers assurances to Afghan leaders

BAGRAM AIR BASE Afghanistan US Defense Secretary Ash Carter said Friday that America will stick...

Civilian among three killed in Kashmir shoot-out

SRINAGAR Two suspected rebels and a civilian were killed in a shoot out with government forces in...

Sri Lanka clears 19 citizens branded as traitors by British

COLOMBO Sri Lanka s president has revoked a nearly 200 year old British colonial order clearing...

30 killed in double suicide attack on Nigeria market

KANO Nigeria Two female suicide bombers struck at a busy market in Nigeria on Friday killing at...

South Korean president is impeached in stunning fall

SEOUL South Korea South Korean lawmakers on Friday impeached President Park Geun hye a stunning...

Anti-Islam Dutch MP Wilders guilty of discrimination

SCHIPHOL NETHERLANDS Anti Islam Dutch MP Geert Wilders was Friday found guilty of discrimination...

Boris Johnson slapped down by No. 10 over Saudi remarks

LONDON British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has been slapped down over controversial comments...

Trump picks fossil fuel ally to head environment agency

NEW YORK President elect Donald Trump announced on Thursday he had tapped Oklahoma Attorney...

Bail denied in S. Africa coffin assault on black man

JOHANNESBURG A South African court on Thursday denied bail to two white farmers accused of...

Around Arab News

CIA says Russia intervened to help Trump win White House

WASHINGTON The CIA has concluded that Russia intervened in the 2016 election to help President...

Post-election, Trump closes companies tied to Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump shut down some of his companies in the days after the...

Kuwaiti governors welcome King Salman’s visit

KUWAIT A number of Kuwaiti governors has welcomed the official visit of Custodian of the Two Holy...

UNRWA thanks Kingdom for its $32 million aid for Palestine

JEDDAH The United Nations Relief and Works Agency UNRWA received 32 million in aid from the Saudi...

Saudi conference recommends a national terrorism observatory

ABHA The Second International Conference on Media and Terrorism organized by King Khalid...

Animal abuse could lead to a fine of up to SR400,000

JEDDAH A spate of videos depicting people abusing animals has prompted Ahmed Al Bouq director...

Two citizens jailed for terrorism

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh on Thursday sentenced a citizen to six years in...

Women in Mideast politics: One step forward, two steps back

Exactly 13 years ago today on 10 Dec 2003 Iranian human rights activist Shirin Ebadi became the...

Erdogan plans spring referendum, election in 2019

ANKARA ISTANBUL Turkey will hold a referendum by next May on constitutional changes expanding the...

Turkey court drops case against Israelis over aid ship storming

ISTANBUL An Istanbul court on Friday dropped a case against four top former Israeli commanders...

Facing evacuation, West Bank settlers remain defiant

AMONA West Bank Facing a court ordered evacuation residents of the Jewish settlement outpost of...

‘Hezbollah map was just illustration’

JERUSALEM The Israeli Army acknowledged on Friday that a declassified map it released earlier...

Obama orders ‘full review’ of 2016 election cyberattacks

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama has ordered a review of all cyberattacks that took place during...

UK to stand by Gulf allies in crises

MANAMA The United Kingdom is renewing old military ties with its allies in the Gulf region and...

King Salman concludes Gulf tour

JEDDAH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman concluded his weeklong visit to the Gulf...

KSA seeks urgent world action to stop carnage

JEDDAH NEW YORK The United Nations General Assembly voted 122 to 13 on Friday to demand an...