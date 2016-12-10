  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 25 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Norway, Sweden express concern over Israeli settlement bill

Middle-East

Norway, Sweden express concern over Israeli settlement bill

Associated Press |

Young Israeli settlers gather in the settlement outpost of Amona, which was established in 1997, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on December 9, 2016. Hundreds of supporters of Israel's settler movement arrived at the outpost, where some 40 families live, to protest against the Israeli high court order to demolish the place by December 25 because it was built on private Palestinian land. / AFP / - / MENAHEM KAHANA

COPENHAGEN, Denmark: Norway and Sweden have expressed concern over a planned Israeli bill that would allow expanded construction in major West Bank settlements.
Marit Berger Roesland of the Norwegian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday that the proposed law “cast doubts about Israel’s declared support for the two-state solution.”
The contentious bill that Israel’s parliament backed this week would retroactively legalize hundreds of homes in West Bank settlements that sit on private Palestinian land.
Another Scandinavian country, Sweden — whose relations with Israel have been strained since it recognized Palestinian statehood in 2014 — has also said it is “deeply concerned” about the bill. Sweden said Friday that such settlements are contrary to “Israeli and international law,” and “greatly undermine” the possibility of a two-state solution.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

US boosts Syria anti-Daesh forces, says Russia inflames Syria’s war

MANAMA Bahrain The United States will send 200 additional military personnel including special...

Kuwaiti governors welcome King Salman’s visit

KUWAIT A number of Kuwaiti governors has welcomed the official visit of Custodian of the Two Holy...

Erdogan plans spring referendum, election in 2019

ANKARA ISTANBUL Turkey will hold a referendum by next May on constitutional changes expanding the...

Turkey court drops case against Israelis over aid ship storming

ISTANBUL An Istanbul court on Friday dropped a case against four top former Israeli commanders...

Facing evacuation, West Bank settlers remain defiant

AMONA West Bank Facing a court ordered evacuation residents of the Jewish settlement outpost of...

‘Hezbollah map was just illustration’

JERUSALEM The Israeli Army acknowledged on Friday that a declassified map it released earlier...

Daesh vows to continue its Libya campaign after losing Sirte

TUNIS Daesh has lost senior figures in an unsuccessful seven month battle to defend its coastal...

Iraq destroys Mosul car bomb factories

BAGHDAD Iraqi forces captured a neighborhood in east Mosul on Friday pushing deeper into Daesh s...

10 killed in Baghdad bomb attacks

BAGHDAD WASHINGTON Separate bombings in the Iraqi capital killed 10 people and wounded another 22...

Aleppo’s past splendor: A hitoric city ruined by war

BEIRUT A millennium old minaret towering above Aleppo s Umayyad mosque an imposing citadel...

Turkey-backed fighters attack Syria’s Al-Bab

ISTANBUL Turkish backed opposition launched an assault on Daesh held city of Al Bab in northern...

UN General Assembly demands truce in Syria, end to Aleppo siege

UNITED NATIONS The United Nations General Assembly voted 122 to 13 on Friday to demand an...

Militants claim Cairo blast that killed six police

CAIRO A recently emerged Egyptian militant group claimed responsibility for a bomb attack in...

Hundreds missing after fleeing east Aleppo: United Nations

Geneva The UN voiced concern Friday that hundreds of men may have gone missing after fleeing into...

Syrian troops shell crumbling opposition enclave in Aleppo

BEIRUT Syrian troops and allied forces shelled besieged districts of eastern Aleppo Friday...

Turkey eyes spring referendum on stronger presidency, election in 2019

ANKARA Turkey plans a referendum by next May on constitutional changes that would expand the...

Around Arab News

Norway, Sweden express concern over Israeli settlement bill

COPENHAGEN Denmark Norway and Sweden have expressed concern over a planned Israeli bill that...

US boosts Syria anti-Daesh forces, says Russia inflames Syria’s war

MANAMA Bahrain The United States will send 200 additional military personnel including special...

At least 45,000 homeless after Aceh quake in Indonesia

JAKARTA Indonesia At least 45 000 people have been displaced by the powerful earthquake that hit...

CIA says Russia intervened to help Trump win White House

WASHINGTON The CIA has concluded that Russia intervened in the 2016 election to help President...

Post-election, Trump closes companies tied to Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump shut down some of his companies in the days after the...

Kuwaiti governors welcome King Salman’s visit

KUWAIT A number of Kuwaiti governors has welcomed the official visit of Custodian of the Two Holy...

UNRWA thanks Kingdom for its $32 million aid for Palestine

JEDDAH The United Nations Relief and Works Agency UNRWA received 32 million in aid from the Saudi...

Saudi conference recommends a national terrorism observatory

ABHA The Second International Conference on Media and Terrorism organized by King Khalid...

Animal abuse could lead to a fine of up to SR400,000

JEDDAH A spate of videos depicting people abusing animals has prompted Ahmed Al Bouq director...

Two citizens jailed for terrorism

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh on Thursday sentenced a citizen to six years in...

Women in Mideast politics: One step forward, two steps back

Exactly 13 years ago today on 10 Dec 2003 Iranian human rights activist Shirin Ebadi became the...

Erdogan plans spring referendum, election in 2019

ANKARA ISTANBUL Turkey will hold a referendum by next May on constitutional changes expanding the...

Turkey court drops case against Israelis over aid ship storming

ISTANBUL An Istanbul court on Friday dropped a case against four top former Israeli commanders...

Facing evacuation, West Bank settlers remain defiant

AMONA West Bank Facing a court ordered evacuation residents of the Jewish settlement outpost of...

‘Hezbollah map was just illustration’

JERUSALEM The Israeli Army acknowledged on Friday that a declassified map it released earlier...

Obama orders ‘full review’ of 2016 election cyberattacks

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama has ordered a review of all cyberattacks that took place during...