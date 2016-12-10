Norway, Sweden express concern over Israeli settlement bill

Young Israeli settlers gather in the settlement outpost of Amona, which was established in 1997, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on December 9, 2016. Hundreds of supporters of Israel's settler movement arrived at the outpost, where some 40 families live, to protest against the Israeli high court order to demolish the place by December 25 because it was built on private Palestinian land. / AFP / - / MENAHEM KAHANA

COPENHAGEN, Denmark: Norway and Sweden have expressed concern over a planned Israeli bill that would allow expanded construction in major West Bank settlements.

Marit Berger Roesland of the Norwegian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday that the proposed law “cast doubts about Israel’s declared support for the two-state solution.”

The contentious bill that Israel’s parliament backed this week would retroactively legalize hundreds of homes in West Bank settlements that sit on private Palestinian land.

Another Scandinavian country, Sweden — whose relations with Israel have been strained since it recognized Palestinian statehood in 2014 — has also said it is “deeply concerned” about the bill. Sweden said Friday that such settlements are contrary to “Israeli and international law,” and “greatly undermine” the possibility of a two-state solution.