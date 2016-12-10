  • Search form

Sports

Vijay ton propels India to 348-6 in England Test, Pakistan crushes Cricket Australia XI

Agence France Presse |

India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century during the India v England Fourth Test cricket match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India, on Saturday. (REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)

MUMBAI, India: Skipper Virat Kohli slammed an unbeaten 83 after opener Murali Vijay struck a century to propel India to 348-6 on day three of the fourth Test against England on Saturday.
At tea, the hosts trailed England by 52 runs going into the day’s final session after Vijay and Kohli’s heroics at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Vijay smashed 10 fours and three sixes on his way to a stunning 136 while captain Kohli kept his cool as four of his team-mates lost their wickets in the post-lunch session.
Spinner Adil Rashid sent Vijay packing shortly after lunch when he caught and bowled the right-handed batsman.
Karun Nair only made 13 runs before being given out lbw off Moeen Ali by the TV umpire after a long study of the television replays using the Decision Review System.
Captain Alastair Cook had challenged the original not out decision before the TV umpire over-ruled it in England’s favor.
Joe Root then too two quick wickets to reduce the top-ranked hosts to 307-6. Parthiv Patel was caught behind by Jonny Bairstow for 15 while Ravichandran Ashwin was caught for a duck by Keaton Jennings.
Kohli, who was dropped by Rashid on 68, expertly plotted his way to 83 as India edged closer to England’s first innings total of 400.
In Cairns, Australia, opener Azhar Ali hit an unbeaten 82 and spinner Mohammad Nawaz took three wickets as Pakistan thrashed a modest Cricket Australia XI by 210 runs on Saturday.
The tourists declared their second innings at 216 for six and then polished off the CA XI for 109 off 27.3 overs to win early on the final day of their three-day day-night game ahead of next week’s first Test against Australia in Brisbane.
Pakistan set the CA XI a target of 311 run but the inexperienced home side never got within range with left-arm spinner Nawaz snaring three for 31 and pacemen Mohammad Amir and Rahat Ali each capturing two wickets.
Ali added 38 to his overnight score and struck three of his seven fours and two sixes on the final day before the Pakistan declaration to set up the result.
Nawaz was unbeaten alongside Ali on 36 off 47 balls, with Sarfraz Ahmed the only man to be dismissed on Saturday, bowled for 39.
“We were very satisfied with what we got,” Ali said. “Everyone got time in the middle — that was the most important thing.
“Getting runs is a different thing but spending time and getting used to (the pink ball) is very important.”
Pakistan are coming off a two-Test series defeat in New Zealand and have lost their last nine Tests in Australia going back to 1999.
“As a team we really want to improve,” Ali said. “Fielding is really important, catching in Test matches if you catch well generally you end up getting a result.”

