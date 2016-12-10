  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 21 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • State of emergency to be extended until July 15 in France

World

State of emergency to be extended until July 15 in France

Associated Press |

French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve (C), French Justice Minister Jean-Jacques Urvoas (L) and French Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux (R) hold a press conference to announce that the state of emergency will be extended until July 2017 following a cabinet meeting at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris on Saturday. (AFP / THOMAS SAMSON)

PARIS: French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve says 17 attacks have been thwarted in the country so far this year and he is asking Parliament to extend the state of emergency until July 15.
Speaking after an extraordinary cabinet meeting, Cazeneuve said Saturday that Parliament will vote on the bill next week.
He said the extension is “absolutely necessary” to ensure the highest possible level of protection in the country in the context of next spring’s presidential and general elections.
Cazeneuve said the electoral period with multiple political meetings and gatherings may increase the risk of attacks by “those who want to strike our democratic values and republican principles at the heart.”
France has been under a state of emergency since the deadly Paris attacks on Nov. 13, 2015.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

At least 45,000 homeless after Aceh quake in Indonesia

JAKARTA Indonesia At least 45 000 people have been displaced by the powerful earthquake that hit...

CIA says Russia intervened to help Trump win White House

WASHINGTON The CIA has concluded that Russia intervened in the 2016 election to help President...

Obama orders ‘full review’ of 2016 election cyberattacks

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama has ordered a review of all cyberattacks that took place during...

UK to stand by Gulf allies in crises

MANAMA The United Kingdom is renewing old military ties with its allies in the Gulf region and...

India’s former air force chief held in bribery probe

NEW DELHI India s federal police arrested the former head of the air force on Friday in an...

Big business warns Trump against mass deportation

WASHINGTON Still grappling with Donald Trump s surprise election the nation s business community...

Algeria deports hundreds of West African migrants to Niger

DAKAR Algerian authorities have deported hundreds of West African migrants to Niger this week...

Somalia sets yet another date for presidential vote

MOGADISHU Somalia s top political leaders have announced the presidential election will be held...

Ghana opposition celebrates as media projects vote win

ACCRA Opposition challenger Nana Akufo Addo has a clear lead in Ghana s hotly contested...

US defense secretary offers assurances to Afghan leaders

BAGRAM AIR BASE Afghanistan US Defense Secretary Ash Carter said Friday that America will stick...

Civilian among three killed in Kashmir shoot-out

SRINAGAR Two suspected rebels and a civilian were killed in a shoot out with government forces in...

Sri Lanka clears 19 citizens branded as traitors by British

COLOMBO Sri Lanka s president has revoked a nearly 200 year old British colonial order clearing...

30 killed in double suicide attack on Nigeria market

KANO Nigeria Two female suicide bombers struck at a busy market in Nigeria on Friday killing at...

South Korean president is impeached in stunning fall

SEOUL South Korea South Korean lawmakers on Friday impeached President Park Geun hye a stunning...

Anti-Islam Dutch MP Wilders guilty of discrimination

SCHIPHOL NETHERLANDS Anti Islam Dutch MP Geert Wilders was Friday found guilty of discrimination...

Boris Johnson slapped down by No. 10 over Saudi remarks

LONDON British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has been slapped down over controversial comments...

Around Arab News

State of emergency to be extended until July 15 in France

PARIS French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve says 17 attacks have been thwarted in the country...

Russia’s lab wizard created drug cocktails but caught cheats

MOSCOW Even as he worked to cover up doping by Russian athletes Grigory Rodchenkov was developing...

Western, Arab diplomats meet to find solutions for Syria opposition

PARIS US Secretary of State John Kerry and leading diplomats are trying to find solutions for...

Vijay ton propels India to 348-6 in England Test, Pakistan crushes Cricket Australia XI

MUMBAI India Skipper Virat Kohli slammed an unbeaten 83 after opener Murali Vijay struck a...

US allies caution Trump on Syria strategy

WASHINGTON PARIS Key US allies in Europe are quietly expressing concern over President elect...

Norway, Sweden express concern over Israeli settlement bill

COPENHAGEN Denmark Norway and Sweden have expressed concern over a planned Israeli bill that...

US boosts anti-Daesh forces in Syria, says Russia inflaming conflict

MANAMA Bahrain The United States will send 200 additional military personnel including special...

At least 45,000 homeless after Aceh quake in Indonesia

JAKARTA Indonesia At least 45 000 people have been displaced by the powerful earthquake that hit...

CIA says Russia intervened to help Trump win White House

WASHINGTON The CIA has concluded that Russia intervened in the 2016 election to help President...

Post-election, Trump closes companies tied to Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump shut down some of his companies in the days after the...

Kuwaiti governors welcome King Salman’s visit

KUWAIT A number of Kuwaiti governors has welcomed the official visit of Custodian of the Two Holy...

UNRWA thanks Kingdom for its $32 million aid for Palestine

JEDDAH The United Nations Relief and Works Agency UNRWA received 32 million in aid from the Saudi...

Saudi conference recommends a national terrorism observatory

ABHA The Second International Conference on Media and Terrorism organized by King Khalid...

Animal abuse could lead to a fine of up to SR400,000

JEDDAH A spate of videos depicting people abusing animals has prompted Ahmed Al Bouq director...

Two citizens jailed for terrorism

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh on Thursday sentenced a citizen to six years in...

Women in Mideast politics: One step forward, two steps back

Exactly 13 years ago today on 10 Dec 2003 Iranian human rights activist Shirin Ebadi became the...