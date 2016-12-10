  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 min 57 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Messi double brings Barca relief

Sports

Messi double brings Barca relief

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE |

FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi, second left, shoots and scores passed Osasuna's goalkeeper Nauzet Perez during the Spanish La Liga soccer match, at El Sadar stadium, in Pamplona, Saturday. (AP)

MADRID: Lionel Messi struck twice as Barcelona recorded their first win in four La Liga games to close to within three points of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga with a 3-0 win at Osasuna.
Barca should have killed the game off in the first half as Luis Suarez and Messi missed two big chances each against La Liga’s bottom side.
However, Suarez rounded off a fine team move to break the deadlock just before the hour before Messi’s double in the final 17 minutes moved him ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo as La Liga’s top scorer with 11 for the season.
Real can extend their lead once more and set a new club record unbeaten run of 35 games when they host Deportivo la Coruna later on Saturday.
“We are Barcelona and we know we can never give up,” Suarez told BeIN Sports Spain.
“We are candidates to win the league, it doesn’t matter if we are four, five, six or seven points behind, we won’t give up.”
Barca were in desperate need of a lift after conceding in the last minute to Real in last weekend’s El Clasico.
The Catalans’ upturn in performance since captain Andres Iniesta’s return from a six-week injury layoff continued in the first half at Osasuna, but Barca were in danger of paying for their profligacy in front of goal.
A brilliant pass from Messi freed Suarez inside the area just eight minutes in, but the Uruguayan pulled his shot inches wide of the far post.
Suarez then hit the woodwork as he spun inside the area.
Osasuna remain five points off safety and it was easy to see why they are still without a home win all season as the hosts were opened up at will.
Suarez turned provider for Messi, but Nauzet Perez rushed from his goal to block.
And the goalkeeper frustrated the five-time World Player of the Year again moments later by just raising a hand in time to divert Messi’s attempted chip behind.
“We were patient and generated a lot of chances,” said Barca boss Luis Enrique.
“It was key to go in front and calm ourselves down.
“The goals came in the second-half, but we deserved to go in front in the first-half and have a much easier game.”
Osasuna briefly threatened to cause a huge upset either side of half time as firstly Oriol Riera just couldn’t stretch to tap home a dangerous cross at the back post.
Sergio Leon then gave Barca a scare when his brilliant lob over Marc-Andre ter Stegen came back off the underside of the bar.
Barca created fewer chances in the second half, but were more clinical.
Sergio Busquets and Messi combined to release Jordi Alba on the left and his low cross was rolled into an unguarded net by Suarez despite Osasuna calls for offside.
The second goal came about in similar fashion 13 minutes later as Alba again got to the by-line and his cross was volleyed home by Messi at the near post.
And Messi didn’t need any help for his second in stoppage time as he wriggled clear of three Osasuna defenders and left Perez on the floor before lifting the ball high into the net.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Feng clinches record fourth Dubai Ladies Master

DUBAI Defending champion Feng Shanshan won a record fourth Dubai Ladies Masters title on Saturday...

Kohli’s 147 drives India to ‘golden’ lead over England

MUMBAI Captain Virat Kohli smashed a sensational unbeaten 147 to propel India into the lead on...

Westbrook’s seventh triple-double can’t save Thunder

LOS ANGELES Russell Westbrook s seventh straight triple double put him in rare company but it...

Russia faces ban calls after damning doping revelations

LONDON There were growing calls on Saturday for Russia to be banned from the Winter Olympics and...

Russia’s lab wizard created drug cocktails but caught cheats

MOSCOW Even as he worked to cover up doping by Russian athletes Grigory Rodchenkov was developing...

Vijay ton propels India to 348-6 in England Test, Pakistan crushes Cricket Australia XI

MUMBAI India Skipper Virat Kohli slammed an unbeaten 83 after opener Murali Vijay struck a...

Le Clos breaks 100m fly world record to win world short course gold

MONTREAL Chad le Clos rebounding from what he considered a disappointing Rio Olympics won his...

Bulls send Spurs to first road loss of season

CHICAGO The San Antonio Spurs suffered their first road loss of the season on Thursday as the...

Buttler optimistic despite India’s strong reply

MUMBAI Jos Buttler believed England were in a strong position despite India s impressive start to...

Warner man-of-the-series as Australia thrashes New Zealand

MELBOURNE Opener David Warner smashed his second straight hundred and Mitchell Starc bowled...

Russian doping conspiracy benefited over 1,000 competitors

LONDON More than 1 000 Russian competitors across more than 30 sports were involved in an...

Mkhitaryan breaks duck as United goes through in Europa League

PARIS Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored his first Manchester United goal to set up a 2 0 win over Zorya...

83 child sex abuse suspects, nearly 100 clubs: Police

LONDON Police have identified 83 potential suspects in the child sex abuse scandal that has...

China’s Wanda wins naming rights to new Atletico stadium

MADRID Atletico Madrid s new stadium will be called Wanda Metropolitano after China s Wanda Group...

Raffl scores late, Flyers beat Oilers for 7th straight win

PHILADELPHIA Michael Raffl scored with 1 29 remaining to cap Philadelphia s rally from two goals...

Andersson holds off Chiappe to claim thrilling victory; Carella rallies to finish third

ABU DHABI Team Sweden s Jonas Andersson survived three yellow flag stoppages to claim a thrilling...

Around Arab News

Messi double brings Barca relief

MADRID Lionel Messi struck twice as Barcelona recorded their first win in four La Liga games to...

South Koreans rally again, this time to celebrate impeachment

SEOUL South Korea The previous time South Korea s parliament voted to impeach a president ruling...

Indonesia arrests woman, others in thwarted Jakarta bomb plot

JAKARTA Indonesia Indonesian police said they safely detonated a bomb in a neighborhood on the...

Turkey’s ruling AKP submits constitutional reform package to parliament

ANKARA Turkey s ruling AK Party on Saturday submitted to parliament a package of constitutional...

Gambia’s president-elect says Jammeh can’t demand new vote

DAKAR Senegal Gambia s president elect said Saturday that the outgoing leader who now rejects his...

5 killed in blast as Bulgaria gas train derails

HITRINO Bulgaria Five people were killed and dozens more were injured on Saturday when a freight...

Nobel Prize winner hopes Colombian deal can inspire peace talks elsewhere

OSLO Norway Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos said an accord to end a 52 year civil war with...

Feng clinches record fourth Dubai Ladies Master

DUBAI Defending champion Feng Shanshan won a record fourth Dubai Ladies Masters title on Saturday...

40 Yemeni troops killed, 70 wounded in Aden suicide bombing

DUBAI United Arab Emirates A suicide bomber killed at least 40 Yemeni soldiers and wounded at...

Kohli’s 147 drives India to ‘golden’ lead over England

MUMBAI Captain Virat Kohli smashed a sensational unbeaten 147 to propel India into the lead on...

Westbrook’s seventh triple-double can’t save Thunder

LOS ANGELES Russell Westbrook s seventh straight triple double put him in rare company but it...

Russia faces ban calls after damning doping revelations

LONDON There were growing calls on Saturday for Russia to be banned from the Winter Olympics and...

US decries ‘war crimes’ as Assad regime air strikes pound Aleppo

ALEPPO Syria US Secretary of State John Kerry said the Syrian regime s indiscriminate bombing...

CIA says Russia intervened to help Trump win White House

WASHINGTON The CIA has concluded that Russia intervened in the 2016 election to help President...

Tibetan self-immolates in China: rights group

BEIJING China A man has self immolated in protest against China s presence in Tibet while calling...

State of emergency to be extended until July 15 in France

PARIS French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve says 17 attacks have been thwarted in the country...