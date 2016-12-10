  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 38 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Petraeus sees ‘downsides’ to Iran nuclear pact

Middle-East

Petraeus sees ‘downsides’ to Iran nuclear pact

Agence France Presse |

Retired General and former CIA Director David Petraeus sees "elements of great concern" in the global deal to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions. (AFP / Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

DUBAI: A global deal to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions contains elements “of great concern,” retired US general David Petraeus, seen as a contender to be Washington’s top diplomat, said on Saturday.
The agreement took effect in January following its signing last year after years of international effort.
It calls on Tehran to curb its controversial nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief from the United States and other nations.
Iran has denied that it seeks to acquire a nuclear weapons capability.
“There are some significant downsides that should cause us great concern,” Petraeus told the Manama Dialogue security forum in Bahrain of the accord.
He pointed to the 10-15 year validity of the pact, and the fact that it gives Iran access to tens of billions of dollars in previously frozen assets.
Petraeus is on the shortlist to be secretary of state under Donald Trump, who will assume the US presidency at the end of Barack Obama’s term in January.
Trump has promised to tear up the Iran nuclear agreement once in office, calling it the “worst deal ever negotiated.”
Despite Petraeus’s reservations, the former general said “there are actually some positive elements,” as it helped curb Iran’s path to a nuclear weapon.
“There’s a pretty intrusive set of verification measures,” he said.
Petraeus led the US troop surge in Iraq from 2006 to 2008.
He headed the Bahrain-based US Central Command and then the NATO force in Afghanistan in 2010, before retiring to lead the CIA.
He resigned from the spy agency in late 2012 after coming under investigation for giving his biographer and mistress, Paula Broadwell, access to classified information.
Petraeus eventually pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of mishandling classified information.
Arabian Gulf states fear the Iran nuclear pact will lead to more regional “interference” by Iran, which backs opposite sides in the Syria and Yemen conflicts.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Turkey’s ruling AKP submits constitutional reform package to parliament

ANKARA Turkey s ruling AK Party on Saturday submitted to parliament a package of constitutional...

40 Yemeni troops killed, 70 wounded in Aden suicide bombing

DUBAI United Arab Emirates A suicide bomber killed at least 40 Yemeni soldiers and wounded at...

US decries ‘war crimes’ as Assad regime air strikes pound Aleppo

ALEPPO Syria US Secretary of State John Kerry said the Syrian regime s indiscriminate bombing...

Western, Arab diplomats meet to find solutions for Syria opposition

PARIS US Secretary of State John Kerry and leading diplomats are trying to find solutions for...

US allies caution Trump on Syria strategy

WASHINGTON PARIS Key US allies in Europe are quietly expressing concern over President elect...

Norway, Sweden express concern over Israeli settlement bill

COPENHAGEN Denmark Norway and Sweden have expressed concern over a planned Israeli bill that...

US boosts anti-Daesh forces in Syria, says Russia inflaming conflict

MANAMA Bahrain The United States will send 200 additional military personnel including special...

Kuwaiti governors welcome King Salman’s visit

KUWAIT A number of Kuwaiti governors has welcomed the official visit of Custodian of the Two Holy...

Erdogan plans spring referendum, election in 2019

ANKARA ISTANBUL Turkey will hold a referendum by next May on constitutional changes expanding the...

Turkey court drops case against Israelis over aid ship storming

ISTANBUL An Istanbul court on Friday dropped a case against four top former Israeli commanders...

Facing evacuation, West Bank settlers remain defiant

AMONA West Bank Facing a court ordered evacuation residents of the Jewish settlement outpost of...

Map on Hezbollah deployment in Lebanon just an illustration: Israel

JERUSALEM The Israeli Army acknowledged on Friday that a declassified map it released earlier...

Daesh vows to continue its Libya campaign after losing Sirte

TUNIS Daesh has lost senior figures in an unsuccessful seven month battle to defend its coastal...

Iraq destroys Mosul car bomb factories

BAGHDAD Iraqi forces captured a neighborhood in east Mosul on Friday pushing deeper into Daesh s...

10 killed in Baghdad bomb attacks

BAGHDAD WASHINGTON Separate bombings in the Iraqi capital killed 10 people and wounded another 22...

Aleppo’s past splendor: A hitoric city ruined by war

BEIRUT A millennium old minaret towering above Aleppo s Umayyad mosque an imposing citadel...

Around Arab News

Petraeus sees ‘downsides’ to Iran nuclear pact

DUBAI A global deal to curb Iran s nuclear ambitions contains elements of great concern retired...

Messi double brings Barca relief

MADRID Lionel Messi struck twice as Barcelona recorded their first win in four La Liga games to...

South Koreans rally again, this time to celebrate impeachment

SEOUL South Korea The previous time South Korea s parliament voted to impeach a president ruling...

Indonesia arrests woman, others in thwarted Jakarta bomb plot

JAKARTA Indonesia Indonesian police said they safely detonated a bomb in a neighborhood on the...

Turkey’s ruling AKP submits constitutional reform package to parliament

ANKARA Turkey s ruling AK Party on Saturday submitted to parliament a package of constitutional...

Gambia’s president-elect says Jammeh can’t demand new vote

DAKAR Senegal Gambia s president elect said Saturday that the outgoing leader who now rejects his...

5 killed in blast as Bulgaria gas train derails

HITRINO Bulgaria Five people were killed and dozens more were injured on Saturday when a freight...

Nobel Prize winner hopes Colombian deal can inspire peace talks elsewhere

OSLO Norway Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos said an accord to end a 52 year civil war with...

Feng clinches record fourth Dubai Ladies Master

DUBAI Defending champion Feng Shanshan won a record fourth Dubai Ladies Masters title on Saturday...

40 Yemeni troops killed, 70 wounded in Aden suicide bombing

DUBAI United Arab Emirates A suicide bomber killed at least 40 Yemeni soldiers and wounded at...

Kohli’s 147 drives India to ‘golden’ lead over England

MUMBAI Captain Virat Kohli smashed a sensational unbeaten 147 to propel India into the lead on...

Westbrook’s seventh triple-double can’t save Thunder

LOS ANGELES Russell Westbrook s seventh straight triple double put him in rare company but it...

Russia faces ban calls after damning doping revelations

LONDON There were growing calls on Saturday for Russia to be banned from the Winter Olympics and...

US decries ‘war crimes’ as Assad regime air strikes pound Aleppo

ALEPPO Syria US Secretary of State John Kerry said the Syrian regime s indiscriminate bombing...

CIA says Russia intervened to help Trump win White House

WASHINGTON The CIA has concluded that Russia intervened in the 2016 election to help President...

Tibetan self-immolates in China: rights group

BEIJING China A man has self immolated in protest against China s presence in Tibet while calling...