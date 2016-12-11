SEDCO declared 8th best workplace

For the second consecutive year, SEDCO Holding maintained its top ranking among Saudi Arabia’s best 10 workplaces, and earned the eighth place, according to the Great Place to Work Institute 2016 list.

This success was mainly due to the company’s talent development programmes, positive and transparent corporate culture.

Commenting on this achievement, Anees Ahmed Moumina, CEO of SEDCO Holding Group, said: “We understand the importance of investing in human capital. Therefore, and in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, we seek to develop the skills of human resources and create a good work environment. Our employees are at the top of the company’s priorities because we believe that taking care of our employees is key to our ongoing success.”

For his part, Amro Kandil, vice-president for Human Resources, said: “SEDCO did not suffice with the loyalty of its employees, but it also worked on wide-ranging programs and benefits which are designed to assess and enhance staff performance, while creating a vibrant and competitive work environment. Also, employee suggestions played a key role in maintaining this prestigious status among the Kingdom’s top 10 workplaces.”

Led by a professional management team, SEDCO adopts transparency and facilitates many different communication mediums and channels. Under its employee recognition programs, SEDCO encourages healthy competition and provides loyalty and recognition programs.

SEDCO Holding has achieved this ranking based on data derived from a comprehensive staff survey. The Great Place to Work Institute determines the best work environments through conducting the world’s largest study covering the distinctiveness of workplaces and practices.