Last updated: 22 sec ago

  Cathay Pacific partners with Al Noor Training Center

Corporate News

Cathay Pacific partners with Al Noor Training Center

ARAB NEWS |

Cathay Pacific volunteers met students at the Bakery Unit in Al Noor Centre.

Cathay Pacific Airlines’ Dubai Team has partnered with Al Noor Training Centre for Persons with Disabilities as part of its mission to support charitable initiatives within the local community.
Volunteers from the airline’s Dubai-based management and various departments including airport, cargo, people, finance, sales and engineering attended a Corporate Day at the Al Noor Centre, during which they participated in presentations, a tour of its facilities and interactive sessions with students in their classrooms and sport hall.
“It was a great opportunity for Cathay Pacific to learn more about the work carried out by Al Noor and discover what volunteering opportunities are available for our colleagues who wish to donate their time to this worthwhile cause. We are keen to strengthen our relationship with Al Noor and support future initiatives and events held at the center and we are in discussions about how we can achieve this,” said Ashish Kapur, Cathay Pacific country manager for UAE and Oman.

