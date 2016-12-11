George-Amal’s ‘$300m divorce’ under scanner

LOS ANGELES: George Clooney is not getting divorced from Amal Clooney, despite a new tabloid cover story.

The new cover of OK! falsely touts a “Divorce Announcement!” It also teases, “$300 Million Split Rocks Hollywood!”. “Trouble In Paradise,” states the magazine, writing, “Two years in, friends say George and Amal Clooney are wondering whether to call it quits.”

“Amal wanted kids, he didn’t. She’ll get his fortune and his Lake Como villa,” it read.

“While they love each other, they might be realizing they want different things in life,” a source told the magazine, adding that the couple’s “growing divide” is allegedly due to a “long list of grievances” that have now brought the relationship “to a perilous crossroads.”

However, the magazine does not have any evidence of the breakup.

The same magazine over a year ago said Amal was pregnant and that she was even “14 weeks along!”

Sources confirmed to Gossip Cop that the Amal and George Clooney divorce rumors are false. In fact, George gushed about his marriage just a few months ago while celebrating his second anniversary.

“And they said it wouldn’t last,” George joked to ET in October. “Ah, we proved them wrong!”

“I’ve never been happier in a relationship by any stretch of the imagination,” he told Esquire in May. “At 52 I found the love of my life and I’m really happy.”

The ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ actor got hitched to the British-Lebanese human rights lawyer on Sept. 27 in 2014.