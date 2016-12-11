  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 5 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • We won’t let Iran take region in wrong direction: Bahrain

Middle-East

We won’t let Iran take region in wrong direction: Bahrain

Hussam Al Mayman |

Ashton Carter.

MANAMA: US Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter said yesterday while speaking about Middle East stability and US policy at the 12th security summit, that currently there are over 58,000 US troops in the Middle East, including 5,000 troops on the ground in Syria and Iraq. 
Local forces are 15 miles from Raqqa and the United States will deploy an additional 200 forces to ensure ISIS does not retake the area. Carter added that the efforts to limit ISIS access to its economical and logistical resources have been a success thus far. The US secretary of defense also added that the United States is developing an air defense system to counter Iran’s capabilities. He added that the department of defense is the best security partner to the Middle East and that it has interests that it can’t walk away from. “Mutual interest requires mutual commitments,” said Carter.  
Sheik Khalid bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa, minister of foreign affairs of Bahrain, said that we want Iran to be part of the regional security group. “We don’t want Iran to go in the wrong direction and take the region in the wrong direction,” added the foreign minister.
Speaking about absence of an Iranian delegation, Sheik Khalid Al-Khalifa said, “We always issue invitations to Iran to attend the IISS dialogue but they choose not to come.” He added that they are welcome to engage in dialogue, but trust is needed.
The minister added that fighting terrorists and militias are vital to achieve stability and that only representative governments should be allowed to take control. 
Sameh Shoukry, the Egyptian foreign minister, said that achieving orderly change must be a priority, and that unresponsive states have fallen to the aspirations of their people. The Egyptian foreign minister added that Saudi-Egyptian ties are clear from the Egyptian side and that there is a special nature to this relationship. He added that people should not take to heart what is being said by the media and their exaggeration.  
Vice President of Iraq Ayad Allawi revealed that since 2003, there has been a gap that has left his country’s civil infrastructure vulnerable, and that we are witnessing the same in Syria, which is now a victim to external manipulation. He added that the issue in Iraq is not about Sunni or Shia; it is about the disenfranchisement of key segments in the population.
Referring to Iran, Dr. Allawi said that he is opposed to war with neighboring countries, but there is a drastic need for security. “We want Iran to be part of the peace and security club of the region,” added the Iraqi Vice president.  
The Defense Minister for Singapore Dr. Ng Eng Hen spoke on combating extremism and stated that there is a clear threat of terrorism in South East Asia and the source of extremism must be tackled.
Dr. Ng also added that there are South East Asian fighters in the Middle East that want to create an ISIS-like caliphate when they return home. He said that combating extremism is partly ideological, and that behind every statistic are shattered lives and torn families. The defense minister also said that the war against ISIS must be fought on an ideological level with Muslim countries taking the lead.  
On her part the German Defense Minister Ursula von Der Leyen stressed that extremism is global in scope and regional in character. She also said that extremism has social and ideological dimensions that tell lies about Islam, and is poisoning societies, as well as stirring up Islamophobia in the West. She also stated that social media has been used as a weapon and that we must fight back with information to counter cyber propaganda.  
French Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said that like every nation gathered  here, France  has endured  the impact of extremism on its own soil, and that France answered Iraq’s call for assistance  in combating  ISIS in 2014 by sending 4,000 servicemen  to join the coalition forces.  
During yesterday’s final session regarding widening Middle Eastern security partnerships, retired General David Petraeus said the lack of inclusion in government in post-2003 Iraq sowed the seeds for today’s extremist groups. He added that the US military resources dwarf those of all other nations which is the reason the US has to lead the efforts to counter terrorism. 
Japanese State Minister of Foreign Affairs Kentaro Sonoura conveyed that he wants to promote a non-nuclear reintegration for Iran into the international community.  
Today will mark the final day for the security summit with closed delegate meetings pertaining to efforts for security sustainability in the region.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Iran summons British envoy over May’s comments

TEHRAN Iran summoned the British ambassador Saturday to protest against interference by Prime...

48 Yemeni soldiers killed in Aden suicide attack

ADEN A suicide bomber killed at least 48 Yemeni soldiers at a base in the city of Aden a local...

Turkish jets hit 39 Daesh targets

ANKARA Turkish warplanes destroyed 39 Daesh targets and killed four militants in northern Syria...

Assad regime relies on foreign fighters to retake city

ALEPPO Syria s President Bashar Assad is on the verge of recapturing all of Aleppo from...

Ankara submits bill to strengthen Erdogan’s powers

ISTANBUL Turkey s ruling party on Saturday submitted a parliamentary bill that would dramatically...

Many Turkish riot police wounded in Istanbul blast - witness

ISTANBUL Many Turkish riot police officers were seriously wounded in a blast outside a soccer...

Daesh militants re-enter Palmyra in Syria: monitor

BEIRUT Fighters of the Daesh group on Saturday re entered Syria s famed ancient desert city of...

Daesh claims Aden suicide attack that killed 50 troops

ADEN Yemen A suicide bomber killed at least 50 Yemeni soldiers at a base in the city of Aden a...

Iraq says army makes gains in gruelling Mosul battle

BAGHDAD GENEVA The Iraqi army said it took full control of two more districts of east Mosul on...

Petraeus sees ‘downsides’ to Iran nuclear pact

DUBAI A global deal to curb Iran s nuclear ambitions contains elements of great concern retired...

Turkey’s ruling AKP submits constitutional reform package to parliament

ANKARA Turkey s ruling AK Party on Saturday submitted to parliament a package of constitutional...

US decries ‘war crimes’ as Assad regime air strikes pound Aleppo

ALEPPO Syria US Secretary of State John Kerry said the Syrian regime s indiscriminate bombing...

Western, Arab diplomats meet to find solutions for Syria opposition

PARIS US Secretary of State John Kerry and leading diplomats are trying to find solutions for...

US allies caution Trump on Syria strategy

WASHINGTON PARIS Key US allies in Europe are quietly expressing concern over President elect...

Norway, Sweden express concern over Israeli settlement bill

COPENHAGEN Denmark Norway and Sweden have expressed concern over a planned Israeli bill that...

US boosts anti-Daesh forces in Syria, says Russia inflaming conflict

MANAMA Bahrain The United States will send 200 additional military personnel including special...

Around Arab News

Iran summons British envoy over May’s comments

TEHRAN Iran summoned the British ambassador Saturday to protest against interference by Prime...

We won’t let Iran take region in wrong direction: Bahrain

MANAMA US Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter said yesterday while speaking about Middle East...

George-Amal’s ‘$300m divorce’ under scanner

LOS ANGELES George Clooney is not getting divorced from Amal Clooney despite a new tabloid cover...

Prince Andrew: End false stories about daughters

LONDON Britain s Prince Andrew wants the media to leave his daughters alone The prince issued a...

Motherhood biggest challenge for ‘Woman of the Year’ Madonna

NEW YORK Madonna was presented on Friday with Billboard magazine s Woman of the Year award but...

Comedian T.J. Miller arrested in row over Trump

LOS ANGELES Comic actor T J Miller was arrested in Hollywood on Thursday on suspicion of...

Cathay Pacific partners with Al Noor Training Center

Cathay Pacific Airlines Dubai Team has partnered with Al Noor Training Centre for Persons with...

SEDCO declared 8th best workplace

For the second consecutive year SEDCO Holding maintained its top ranking among Saudi Arabia s...

LG invites entries to LG Home Chef Competition

LG Electronics the global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics has announced...

Plans to boost investment in education infrastructure

The Ministry of Education has announced plans to launch a partnership initiative with the private...

Emaar completes one project, launches another in Jeddah

Emaar Middle East will hand over its Emaar Square offices in Jeddah Gate to investors and...

FRV extends its global footprint

Fotowatio Renewable Ventures FRV a leading global developer of large scale solar power plants and...

How the Gulf fills a void in times of turmoil

Before he became king and even before the people had pledged allegiance to him as crown prince...

Trump set to pick Tillerson as secretary of state

ANALYSIS Following the CIA s bombshell assessment that Russia intervened in the US election to...

48 Yemeni soldiers killed in Aden suicide attack

ADEN A suicide bomber killed at least 48 Yemeni soldiers at a base in the city of Aden a local...

Crafting a new Mideast strategy in the post-Obama era

At the Manama Dialogue where world leaders gathered in Bahrain with strategists military officers...