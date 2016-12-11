  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Saudi medical clinics treat 3,399 Syrians in a week

ARAB NEWS |

A man is treated by a doctor at a dental clinic run by the Saudi National Campaign to help Syrian people At Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan. (SPA)

ZAATARI CAMP, Jordan: The Specialized Saudi Clinics handled cases of 3,399 Syrian refugee patients at the Zaatari camp in Jordan last week.
The medical director of the Specialized Saudi Clinics, Dr. Hamed Al-Maafalani, said the 13 clinics and additional support facilities dealt with 3,399 cases this week, which included 1,123 children, 59 patients in the cardiology clinic and 197 obstetrics and gynecology patients.
Four hundred and forty-five Syrian refugees also received treatment at the general medicine clinic, while another 57 patients were treated at the surgery clinic and 147 patients at the orthopedic clinic.
He said the dermatology clinic received and dealt with 248 cases, while ENT clinics dealt with 171 cases, and vaccination clinics provided 211 children with necessary vaccines. One hundred and eleven laboratory tests were also carried out for patients during this period.
Dr. Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Samhan, regional director of the National Saudi Campaign, said the Saudi clinics have advanced and developed noticeably since they were first launched in terms of services provided to Syrians in the camp.
He said there is significant attention paid to developing medical services for Syrian refugees in a safe and appropriate environment.

