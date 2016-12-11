UK foreign secretary to hold talks with top Saudi officials

RIYADH: British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson reaffirmed the strength of British relations with the Gulf countries as he addressed Arab leaders in Bahrain on Friday.

The foreign secretary, while maintaining that violence alone was not enough to stabilize war-hit Yemen, also expressed understanding for the Kingdom-led Arab coalition’s airstrikes against Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

“Greater efforts need to be made to find a political solution to the conflict in Yemen,” said Johnson, who will meet senior Saudi officials, including Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir, in Riyadh on Sunday to discuss bilateral cooperation. Osama Nugali, a spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirmed reports Johnson would arrive Sunday.

Nugali, who spoke to Arab News via SMS, said: “The British foreign secretary will hold talks at the Foreign Ministry.” Johnson and his Saudi counterpart Al-Jubeir are also likely to address a joint press conference at the ministry here Sunday.

Commenting on the visit of the British foreign secretary, Nicola Woodget, spokeswoman of the British Embassy, said: “Foreign Secretary Johnson will visit Riyadh on Sunday for meetings with top Saudi officials including Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif, minister of interior, and Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, minister of defense.”

Woodget said that “Saudi and the British officials will celebrate 100 years of diplomatic relations between the two Kingdoms, and discuss bilateral relations and a range of regional issues.” Johnson will be hosted by Al-Jubeir, she added.

In his speech at the 12th Regional Security Summit in Manama on Friday, the British foreign secretary spoke about growing relations between the UK and Gulf states. He said the United Kingdom is looking forward to renewing old military ties with its allies in the Gulf. He also reaffirmed his government’s commitment to standing by the Gulf allies in all circumstances and crises.

Earlier, British Prime Minister Theresa May told the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit in Bahrain on Wednesday that Britain will help Gulf states “push back” against aggressive regional actions by Iran. “We must continue to confront state actors whose influence fuels instability in the region,” May told Gulf leaders at the annual summit, adding: “I want to assure you that I am clear-eyed about the threat that Iran poses to the Gulf and to the wider Middle East.”

May maintained that she wanted a “strategic partnership” to help boost security of Gulf countries, including defense investment and military training in Bahrain and Jordan.

Johnson, Britain’s top diplomat, landed in hot water after he made controversial remarks at a conference in Italy with regard to longstanding allies in the Gulf. Later, the British government distanced itself from the remarks, saying they were his personal views and did not reflect British government policy.