Germany backs Saudi-led Islamic alliance against terrorism

RIYADH: Germany has become the latest country to back the Saudi-led Islamic Military Alliance to Fight Terrorism (IMAFT).

German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen expressed her country's willingness to cooperate with the alliance to fight terrorism, expressing her appreciation of the Kingdom’s handling of critical regional issues and counter-terrorism efforts.

The assertion came during a meeting held by Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, second deputy premier and minister of defense, with Von der Leyen in Riyadh on Thursday. It was agreed that a group of Saudi experts, including counter-terrorism officials, will travel to Berlin to learn from German experience, which will go a long way in boosting Riyadh-Berlin cooperation in areas of defense, security and counter-terrorism.

Von der Leyen, who wrapped up her three-day visit to the Kingdom on Friday and left for Manama to attend the regional security dialogue, visited the Riyadh-based IMAFT headquarters and talked to officials. The creation of IMAFT, with a joint command center in Riyadh, was announced by the deputy crown prince on Dec. 15, 2015. Initially comprising 34 countries, the alliance, with a mandate to undertake military intervention against Daesh and other terror groups, now includes 39 nations.

Addressing a press briefing here Friday after her wide-ranging talks with Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed, Von der Leyen said that “the Kingdom and Germany are also active in an international coalition against terror that represents a strong group of 64 countries fighting Daesh with focus on Iraq.” German Ambassador Dieter W. Haller was also present at the press briefing at his official residence here.

Speaking about the need to coordinate efforts to ensure peace and security in the Middle East, the German minister said: “It was about two-and-a-half years ago in Iraq, when Daesh started its nasty mission by overtaking Mosul, and now they have been pushed out of Mosul as well as out of their strongholds in Iraq.”

She, however, said that “Syria is still difficult, and of course, we discussed the situation in Syria with the deputy crown prince, which is worrisome too.”

“The examples in Iraq show that if the works are done collectively, if we enable and build the capacity of the local forces, and if we invest a lot in reconstruction, then we will be able to conquer and defeat Daesh,” said Van der Leyen.

Referring to the topics of discussion with Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed, she said: “We discussed the crises in the Middle East region, be it our success in defeating the Daesh in Iraq or other issues ... We also discussed as to how we can overcome the evil works of terror groups on Internet and social media, which are used by terror outfits to tempt and recruit youngsters for terrorist activities.”

The German defense minister reiterated that the “two countries are finalizing an agreement that will stipulate sending Saudi military officers for training in Germany within the framework of the international study programs.”

She also expressed appreciation for the Saudi Vision 2030 after her interaction with a group of young male and female entrepreneurs here.

Asked about the possible visit of Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed to Germany, Ambassador Haller said that “Von der Leyen has invited the deputy crown prince, and we are expecting a visit early next year.” He noted that former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder will arrive in the Kingdom on a three-day visit on Jan. 15.

Schroeder will be visiting Saudi Arabia in the capacity of the honorary chairman of the German Near and Middle East Association (NUMOV), said the ambassador. Founded in 1934, NUMOV is Germany’s oldest, largest nonprofit and independent service provider for the Near and Middle East region. It promotes economic relations between Germany and the countries of the Middle East.