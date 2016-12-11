  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 8 min 46 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • 13 suspects in twin Istanbul blasts detained; death toll rises to 38

Middle-East

13 suspects in twin Istanbul blasts detained; death toll rises to 38

AP & Reuters |

Forensic officials work at the scene of explosions near the Besiktas football club stadium after attacks in Istanbul, late Saturday. (Ismail Coskun, IHA via AP)

ISTANBUL: Thirteen suspects had been arrested in connection with Saturday night’s “terrorist attack” that killed 38 people and wounded 155 others in Istanbul, Turkey’s Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Sunday.
Soylu said the suspects had been detained based on evidence from the detonated vehicle, but gave no indication of who the authorities thought might be behind the attack.
Two bombs exploded less than a minute apart outside the newly built Vodafone Arena soccer stadium in a co-ordinated attack on police shortly after a match between two of Turkey’s top teams.
The first and larger explosion took place outside the Vodafone Arena about 7:30 p.m. GMT after the home team Besiktas beat visitor Bursaspor 2-1 in the Turkish Super League. Forty-five seconds later, a suspect wearing explosives detonated them while surrounded by police in an adjacent park, officials said.
Soylu said the first explosion was caused by a passing vehicle that detonated in an area where police special forces were located at the stadium exit right after the match. A riot police bus appears to have been the target.
He said those killed included 30 police officers, seven civilians and one more person whose identity had yet to be determined.
Soylu said136 people are still hospitalized from the attack, 14 of them in intensive care and five undergoing surgery.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility. This year, Istanbul has witnessed a spate of attacks attributed by authorities to the Daesh group or claimed by Kurdish militants. A state of emergency is in force following a failed July 15 coup attempt.
Less than a week ago, the Daesh group urged its supporters to target Turkey’s “security, military, economic and media establishment.”
Kurdish militants often target security forces while Islamic State-linked attacks have targeted tourists and the broader public.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described the blasts as a terrorist attack aimed to cause the maximum number of casualties.
“We have once again witnessed tonight in Istanbul the ugly face of terror which tramples on every value and decency,” he said in a statement.
“Nobody should doubt that with God’s will, we as a country and a nation will overcome terror, terrorist organizations ... and the forces behind them,” he said.

‘It was horrible!”
A taxi driver at the site of the bombings said the force of the first blast made him hit his head on the taximeter and that his ears were still ringing from the blasts and screaming that followed.
“Amid the screams I heard an officer saying ‘do not shout! Do not make them (the perpetrators) be satisfied,” said Ismail Coskun.
“It was like hell. The flames went all the way up to the sky. I was drinking tea at the cafe next to the mosque,” said Omer Yilmaz, who works as a cleaner at the nearby Dolmabahce mosque, directly across the road from the stadium.
“People ducked under the tables, women began crying. Football fans drinking tea at the cafe sought shelter, it was horrible,” he said.
Investigators, including Istanbul Police Chief Mustafa Caliskan, were quickly on the scene. Forensic experts in white uniforms scoured the vicinity of the stadium and the vast park where the suicide bombing took place.
The Besiktas sports club “strongly condemned” the attack and said an employee of one of its stores was among the fatalities, as well as a member of its congress who was also responsible for security at the stadium.
Bursaspor reported that none of the wounded were fans and issued a statement wishing “a speedy recovery to our wounded citizens.”
Health Minister Recep Akdag said six of the wounded remained in intensive care, with three of them in critical condition.

‘Many elements’
Soylu acknowledged the country was struggling against “many elements” trying to compromise its fight against terrorism.
Turkey is a member of the NATO military alliance and part of the US-led coalition against Daesh. It launched a military incursion into Syria in August against the radical Islamist group. It is also fighting a Kurdish militant insurgency in its own southeast.
Ned Price, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council, said Washington condemns the attack in “the strongest terms.”
“We stand together with Turkey, our NATO Ally, against all terrorists who threaten Turkey, the United States, and global peace and stability,” Price said in a statement.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg condemned what he described as “horrific acts of terror,” while European leaders also sent messages of solidarity. The United States condemned the attack and said it stood with its NATO ally.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Daesh captures most of Palmyra

AMMAN BEIRUT Daesh militants on Saturday captured most of the ancient city of Palmyra after...

Deaths reported in Istanbul after two blasts target police near stadium

ISTANBUL Two explosions hit the Turkish city of Istanbul killing at least 13 people and wounding...

Iran summons British envoy over May’s comments

TEHRAN Iran summoned the British ambassador Saturday to protest against interference by Prime...

We won’t let Iran take region in wrong direction: Bahrain

MANAMA US Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter said yesterday while speaking about Middle East...

48 Yemeni soldiers killed in Aden suicide attack

ADEN A suicide bomber killed at least 48 Yemeni soldiers at a base in the city of Aden a local...

Turkish jets hit 39 Daesh targets

ANKARA Turkish warplanes destroyed 39 Daesh targets and killed four militants in northern Syria...

Assad regime relies on foreign fighters to retake city

ALEPPO Syria s President Bashar Assad is on the verge of recapturing all of Aleppo from...

Ankara submits bill to strengthen Erdogan’s powers

ISTANBUL Turkey s ruling party on Saturday submitted a parliamentary bill that would dramatically...

Many Turkish riot police wounded in Istanbul blast - witness

ISTANBUL Many Turkish riot police officers were seriously wounded in a blast outside a soccer...

Daesh militants re-enter Palmyra in Syria: monitor

BEIRUT Fighters of the Daesh group on Saturday re entered Syria s famed ancient desert city of...

Daesh claims Aden suicide attack that killed 50 troops

ADEN Yemen A suicide bomber killed at least 50 Yemeni soldiers at a base in the city of Aden a...

Iraq says army makes gains in gruelling Mosul battle

BAGHDAD GENEVA The Iraqi army said it took full control of two more districts of east Mosul on...

Petraeus sees ‘downsides’ to Iran nuclear pact

DUBAI A global deal to curb Iran s nuclear ambitions contains elements of great concern retired...

Turkey’s ruling AKP submits constitutional reform package to parliament

ANKARA Turkey s ruling AK Party on Saturday submitted to parliament a package of constitutional...

US decries ‘war crimes’ as Assad regime air strikes pound Aleppo

ALEPPO Syria US Secretary of State John Kerry said the Syrian regime s indiscriminate bombing...

Western, Arab diplomats meet to find solutions for Syria opposition

PARIS US Secretary of State John Kerry and leading diplomats are trying to find solutions for...

Around Arab News

13 suspects in twin Istanbul blasts detained; death toll rises to 38

ISTANBUL Thirteen suspects had been arrested in connection with Saturday night s terrorist attack...

Suicide bombing kills 16 in Somali capital

MOGADISHU Somalia At least 16 people died early Sunday in a suicide truck bombing outside the...

More than 30 dead as tanker rams into vehicles in Kenya

NAIROBI Kenya A tanker carrying chemical gas slammed into other vehicles and burst into flames on...

At least 60 killed as crowded church collapses in Nigeria

LAGOS Nigeria The roof of a crowded church collapsed onto worshippers in southern Nigeria on...

KACST seeks US technical cooperation for its research projects

RIYADH King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology KACST President Prince Turki bin Saud bin...

Germany backs Saudi-led Islamic alliance against terrorism

RIYADH Germany has become the latest country to back the Saudi led Islamic Military Alliance to...

UK foreign secretary to hold talks with top Saudi officials

RIYADH British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson reaffirmed the strength of British relations with...

KSA-Bahrain agreement on King Hamad Causeway hailed

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and Bahrain entering into an agreement to work on a new causeway project...

Saudi medical clinics treat 3,399 Syrians in a week

ZAATARI CAMP Jordan The Specialized Saudi Clinics handled cases of 3 399 Syrian refugee patients...

Daesh captures most of Palmyra

AMMAN BEIRUT Daesh militants on Saturday captured most of the ancient city of Palmyra after...

Deaths reported in Istanbul after two blasts target police near stadium

ISTANBUL Two explosions hit the Turkish city of Istanbul killing at least 13 people and wounding...

Iran summons British envoy over May’s comments

TEHRAN Iran summoned the British ambassador Saturday to protest against interference by Prime...

We won’t let Iran take region in wrong direction: Bahrain

MANAMA US Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter said yesterday while speaking about Middle East...

George-Amal’s ‘$300m divorce’ under scanner

LOS ANGELES George Clooney is not getting divorced from Amal Clooney despite a new tabloid cover...

Prince Andrew: End false stories about daughters

LONDON Britain s Prince Andrew wants the media to leave his daughters alone The prince issued a...

Motherhood biggest challenge for ‘Woman of the Year’ Madonna

NEW YORK Madonna was presented on Friday with Billboard magazine s Woman of the Year award but...