  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 59 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Suicide bombing kills 16 in Somali capital

World

Suicide bombing kills 16 in Somali capital

Agence France Presse |

Google map showing the location of Mohadishu, Somalia.

MOGADISHU, Somalia: At least 16 people died early Sunday in a suicide truck bombing outside the busy sea port of the Somali capital, Mogadishu, the director of the ambulance service said.
“We assisted 48 wounded people and carried 16 others who were killed in the blast,” said Abdikadir Abdirahman Adem, director of Mogadishu’s AMIN ambulance service.
Mogadishu residents described a huge blast that could be heard across the city and a plume of smoke that rose above the skyline.
A spokesman for the city administration, Abdifatah Omar Halane, confirmed the blast but gave a lower toll of “nearly 10” killed. He said investigations were underway.
Al-Shabab, an affiliate of the Al-Qaeda international terror network, claimed responsibility in a statement distributed on its Telegram messaging account.
It said the target was a military base close to the port and claimed to have killed “nearly 30.” The group frequently exaggerates the number killed in its attacks.
The Shabab is fighting to overthrow the internationally backed government of Somalia and regularly stages deadly attacks on government, military and civilian targets in the capital and elsewhere in the war-torn country.
The attack took place close to the entrance to Mogadishu’s port.
“The bomber targeted a civilian area, there were porters and other small scale traders in the area when the blast occurred,” said Ibrahim Mohamed, a senior police officer.
The attack comes as Somalia is in the process of electing a new government with the much-delayed presidential vote due on December 28.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

More than 30 dead as tanker rams into vehicles in Kenya

NAIROBI Kenya A tanker carrying chemical gas slammed into other vehicles and burst into flames on...

At least 60 killed as crowded church collapses in Nigeria

LAGOS Nigeria The roof of a crowded church collapsed onto worshippers in southern Nigeria on...

Trump set to pick Tillerson as secretary of state

ANALYSIS Following the CIA s bombshell assessment that Russia intervened in the US election to...

Frustrated Western powers call for talks to end Syria conflict

PARIS Western powers called Saturday for talks between the Syrian regime and the opposition in a...

Nana Akufo-Addo wins Ghana presidential election

ACCRA Challenger Nana Akufo Addo won Ghana s national election on Friday tapping into an...

South Koreans rally again, this time to celebrate impeachment

SEOUL South Korea The previous time South Korea s parliament voted to impeach a president ruling...

Indonesia arrests woman, others in thwarted Jakarta bomb plot

JAKARTA Indonesia Indonesian police said they safely detonated a bomb in a neighborhood on the...

Gambia’s president-elect says Jammeh can’t demand new vote

DAKAR Senegal Gambia s president elect said Saturday that the outgoing leader who now rejects his...

5 killed in blast as Bulgaria gas train derails

HITRINO Bulgaria Five people were killed and dozens more were injured on Saturday when a freight...

Nobel Prize winner hopes Colombian deal can inspire peace talks elsewhere

OSLO Norway Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos said an accord to end a 52 year civil war with...

CIA says Russia intervened to help Trump win White House

WASHINGTON The CIA has concluded that Russia intervened in the 2016 election to help President...

Tibetan self-immolates in China: rights group

BEIJING China A man has self immolated in protest against China s presence in Tibet while calling...

State of emergency to be extended until July 15 in France

PARIS French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve says 17 attacks have been thwarted in the country...

At least 45,000 homeless after Aceh quake in Indonesia

JAKARTA Indonesia At least 45 000 people have been displaced by the powerful earthquake that hit...

Obama orders ‘full review’ of 2016 election cyberattacks

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama has ordered a review of all cyberattacks that took place during...

UK to stand by Gulf allies in crises

MANAMA The United Kingdom is renewing old military ties with its allies in the Gulf region and...

Around Arab News

Suicide bombing kills 16 in Somali capital

MOGADISHU Somalia At least 16 people died early Sunday in a suicide truck bombing outside the...

More than 30 dead as tanker rams into vehicles in Kenya

NAIROBI Kenya A tanker carrying chemical gas slammed into other vehicles and burst into flames on...

10 suspects in twin Istanbul blasts nabbed; death toll rises to 29

ISTANBUL Ten suspects had been arrested in connection with Saturday night s terrorist attack that...

At least 60 killed as crowded church collapses in Nigeria

LAGOS Nigeria The roof of a crowded church collapsed onto worshippers in southern Nigeria on...

KACST seeks US technical cooperation for its research projects

RIYADH King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology KACST President Prince Turki bin Saud bin...

Germany backs Saudi-led Islamic alliance against terrorism

RIYADH Germany has become the latest country to back the Saudi led Islamic Military Alliance to...

UK foreign secretary to hold talks with top Saudi officials

RIYADH British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson reaffirmed the strength of British relations with...

KSA-Bahrain agreement on King Hamad Causeway hailed

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and Bahrain entering into an agreement to work on a new causeway project...

Saudi medical clinics treat 3,399 Syrians in a week

ZAATARI CAMP Jordan The Specialized Saudi Clinics handled cases of 3 399 Syrian refugee patients...

Daesh captures most of Palmyra

AMMAN BEIRUT Daesh militants on Saturday captured most of the ancient city of Palmyra after...

Deaths reported in Istanbul after two blasts target police near stadium

ISTANBUL Two explosions hit the Turkish city of Istanbul killing at least 13 people and wounding...

Iran summons British envoy over May’s comments

TEHRAN Iran summoned the British ambassador Saturday to protest against interference by Prime...

We won’t let Iran take region in wrong direction: Bahrain

MANAMA US Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter said yesterday while speaking about Middle East...

George-Amal’s ‘$300m divorce’ under scanner

LOS ANGELES George Clooney is not getting divorced from Amal Clooney despite a new tabloid cover...

Prince Andrew: End false stories about daughters

LONDON Britain s Prince Andrew wants the media to leave his daughters alone The prince issued a...

Motherhood biggest challenge for ‘Woman of the Year’ Madonna

NEW YORK Madonna was presented on Friday with Billboard magazine s Woman of the Year award but...