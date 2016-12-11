  • Search form

Middle-East

Probe ‘points’ to PKK role in Istanbul blasts: Turkish minister

AFP & AP |

Turkish special force police officers patrol streets after a car bomb exploded near the stadium of football club Besiktas in Istanbul on Saturday. (AFP / YASIN AKGUL)

ISTANBUL: An initial probe into twin Istanbul bombings that left at least 38 people dead points to Kurdish militants, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said Sunday.
“The findings point to the PKK as the authors” of the attacks, Soylu said, referring to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).
Funeral services have already begun at Istanbul's police headquarters for some of the officers slain in the attacks near the city's soccer stadium.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and other top officials were in attendance as police carried the coffins of their comrades draped in the Turkish flag.
The death toll from the twin blasts Saturday night near Besiktas stadium rose Sunday morning to 38, including 30 police officers, seven civilians and one more person whose identity had yet to be determined. Another 155 people were wounded.
There has been no claim of responsibility for the blasts.
The Turkish Football Federation has condemned the attack near a stadium in Istanbul and announced that one minute of silence will precede all matches in Turkey's professional and amateur soccer leagues on Sunday and Monday.
Flags at all stadiums will be placed at half-staff and there will be no music played during matches.
The flags around the soccer stadium in Besiktas, where the attack took place Saturday night, were already flying low.

