  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 48 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Qatar to merge state-owned giant gas producers

Business & Economy

Qatar to merge state-owned giant gas producers

Agence France Presse |

DOHA: Qatar, the world’s largest liquified natural gas producer, announced on Sunday it is to merge state-owned Qatargas and RasGas to create a “truly unique global energy operator.”
Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, president and chief executive of state-owned Qatar Petroleum, said the move to the merger would begin right away and the companies would begin operating under a single entity, named Qatargas, within 12 months.
He said the move would save “hundreds of millions of dollars.”
“The integration aims to create a truly unique global energy operator in terms of size, service and reliability,” he told reporters at a news conference.
Kaabi added that there would be no job losses on the “operating side,” but it was unclear if there would be cuts elsewhere.
Qatargas, in its present form, is the largest LNG producer in the world, according to its website.
RasGas, holds no assets but oversees and manages all LNG operations in the energy-rich emirate.
Both companies have joint ventures with oil companies including ExxonMobil, Total and Shell.
Representatives of these companies were present at Sunday’s news conference.
Gas exports have helped make Qatar one of the richest countries in the world.
It is currently the world’s biggest LNG exporter but could soon be overtaken by Australia.
The move comes as Qatar tries to adapt to an era of lower energy prices.
The World Cup 2022 host faces an estimated budget deficit of more than $12 billion in 2016, its first in 15 years, and the country’s leadership has called for greater efficiency in public spending.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Business & Economy

Cathay Pacific partners with Al Noor Training Center

Cathay Pacific Airlines Dubai Team has partnered with Al Noor Training Centre for Persons with...

SEDCO declared 8th best workplace

For the second consecutive year SEDCO Holding maintained its top ranking among Saudi Arabia s...

LG invites entries to LG Home Chef Competition

LG Electronics the global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics has announced...

Plans to boost investment in education infrastructure

The Ministry of Education has announced plans to launch a partnership initiative with the private...

Emaar completes one project, launches another in Jeddah

Emaar Middle East will hand over its Emaar Square offices in Jeddah Gate to investors and...

FRV extends its global footprint

Fotowatio Renewable Ventures FRV a leading global developer of large scale solar power plants and...

UK financial watchdog cracks down on crowdfunding

LONDON Crowdfunding platforms that offer home loans should be regulated like mortgage lenders to...

Global petroleum market to enter into a deficit, say analysts

JEDDAH With a deal reached between oil producing nations Saturday in Vienna analysts at Bank of...

Moody’s predicts modest rebound for crude, gas industry

NEW YORK The global oil and gas industry will continue to struggle under the weight of high debt...

ECB should taper while it can

FORGET the redefinitions the European Central Bank is tapering and for good if not happy reasons...

Qatar’s SWF part of group to buy stake in UK’s National Grid

LONDON Britain s National Grid has sold a majority stake in its gas network in a 5 4 billion...

IMF high-flyer to stand trial

PARIS Silver haired and silver tongued Christine Lagarde is a high flying former lawyer whose...

Kuwait names new oil minister

KUWAIT CITY Kuwait s prime minister formed a Cabinet Saturday that includes a new oil minister...

Hawkish Federal Reserve a potential speed bump for stock bulls

NEW YORK Next week s Federal Reserve meeting and possible signals on the pace of rate hikes for...

Italy could trigger Europe’s next banking crisis

ROME Talks on creating a new Italian government entered a decisive phase Saturday as fears...

Call to probe Murdoch’s new Sky bid

LONDON Rupert Murdoch s new takeover approach for British pay TV firm Sky should be investigated...

Around Arab News

Qatar to merge state-owned giant gas producers

DOHA Qatar the world s largest liquified natural gas producer announced on Sunday it is to merge...

Britain’s bold return to the Gulf sends clear message

The 37th GCC Summit in Bahrain has sanctioned the resumption of Britain s role that existed prior...

Blast near Cairo’s Coptic cathedral kills at least 22

CAIRO A bombing at Egypt s main Coptic Christian cathedral killed 22 people and wounded another...

Probe ‘points’ to PKK role in Istanbul blasts: Turkish minister

ISTANBUL An initial probe into twin Istanbul bombings that left at least 38 people dead points to...

Russian onslaught forces Daesh out of Syria’s Palmyra

BEIRUT Lebanon A Russian aerial onslaught killed scores of Daesh fighters in Syria s Palmyra on...

13 suspects in twin Istanbul blasts detained; death toll rises to 38

ISTANBUL Thirteen suspects had been arrested in connection with Saturday night s terrorist attack...

Suicide bombing kills 16 in Somali capital

MOGADISHU Somalia At least 16 people died early Sunday in a suicide truck bombing outside the...

More than 30 dead as tanker rams into vehicles in Kenya

NAIROBI Kenya A tanker carrying chemical gas slammed into other vehicles and burst into flames on...

At least 60 killed as crowded church collapses in Nigeria

LAGOS Nigeria The roof of a crowded church collapsed onto worshippers in southern Nigeria on...

KACST seeks US technical cooperation for its research projects

RIYADH King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology KACST President Prince Turki bin Saud bin...

Germany backs Saudi-led Islamic alliance against terrorism

RIYADH Germany has become the latest country to back the Saudi led Islamic Military Alliance to...

UK foreign secretary to hold talks with top Saudi officials

RIYADH British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson reaffirmed the strength of British relations with...

KSA-Bahrain agreement on King Hamad Causeway hailed

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and Bahrain entering into an agreement to work on a new causeway project...

Saudi medical clinics treat 3,399 Syrians in a week

ZAATARI CAMP Jordan The Specialized Saudi Clinics handled cases of 3 399 Syrian refugee patients...

Daesh captures most of Palmyra

AMMAN BEIRUT Daesh militants on Saturday captured most of the ancient city of Palmyra after...

Deaths reported in Istanbul after two blasts target police near stadium

ISTANBUL Two explosions hit the Turkish city of Istanbul killing at least 13 people and wounding...