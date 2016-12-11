  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

UK defense minister backs KSA's efforts to bring about Yemen settlement

Reuters |

British Defense Secretary Michael Fallon (left) meets with Saudi Assistant Defense Minister Mohammad Al-Ayeesh in this photo posted on the UK Defense Ministry's Twitter account. (Courtesy photo)

LONDON: British Defense Secretary Michael Fallon on Sunday said Saudi Arabia is entitled to bring about a settlement in Yemen that restores the legitimate government.
“It (Saudi Arabia) is perfectly entitled to defend itself and it is also leading the coalition to restore the legitimate government of Yemen,” Fallon told the BBC.
A Saudi-led Arab coalition threw its support behind the UN-recognized government of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi in March 2015 amid a rebellion by Iran-backed Houthis in cooperation with loyalists of disgraced former president Ali Abdullah Saleh.
Houthi militias have periodically launched attacks across the southern Saudi border with Yemen. Their rocket and missile attacks have also killed dozens of soldiers and civilians.
Fighting in Yemen have resulted in more than 10,000 deaths, according to a UN agency.

