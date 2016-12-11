  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 18 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World’s longest tunnel opens regular service in Switzerland

Offbeat

World’s longest tunnel opens regular service in Switzerland

Agence France Presse |

A passenger train enters the south portal of the Gotthard rail tunnel between Erstfeld and Pollegio, in Pollegio, Switzerland, on Sunday. (Samuel Golay/Keystone,Ti-Press via AP))

GENEVA: Regular rail service through the world’s longest tunnel began on Sunday, carrying passengers deep under the Swiss Alps from Zurich to Lugano.
The famed Gotthard Base Tunnel (GBT) had a ceremonial opening in June, attracting European leaders like German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande for its maiden ride.
The Swiss national rail service (SBB) had announced that Sunday would mark the start of normal commercial traffic through the 57-kilometer (35-mile) GBT, which took 17 years to build, at a cost of over 12 billion Swiss francs ($11.8 billion, 11.2 billion euros).
The Swiss news agency ATS reported that the first regular passenger train to use the GBT pulled out of Zurich at 6:09 am (0509 GMT) and arrived in Lugano at 8:17 am, with the tunnel passage shaving a full 30 minutes off the previous travel time for the same route.
“It’s Christmas,” SBB chief Andreas Meyer was quoted as saying by ATS after the journey was over.
The ambitious GBT project has won praise across Europe for its pioneering efforts to improve connectivity from Rotterdam to the Adriatic.
The Swiss funded tunnel was largely made possible by technical advances in tunnel-boring machines, which replaced the costly and dangerous blast-and-drill method.
The GBT has surpassed Japan’s 53.9-kilometer Seikan tunnel as the world’s longest train tunnel.
The 50.5-kilometer Channel Tunnel connecting Britain and France has been bumped into third place.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Offbeat

Russia snubs Japan’s dog diplomacy ahead of Putin visit

TOKYO Russia has turned down Tokyo s latest attempt at dog diplomacy ahead of a summit between...

George-Amal’s ‘$300m divorce’ under scanner

LOS ANGELES George Clooney is not getting divorced from Amal Clooney despite a new tabloid cover...

Prince Andrew: End false stories about daughters

LONDON Britain s Prince Andrew wants the media to leave his daughters alone The prince issued a...

Motherhood biggest challenge for ‘Woman of the Year’ Madonna

NEW YORK Madonna was presented on Friday with Billboard magazine s Woman of the Year award but...

Comedian T.J. Miller arrested in row over Trump

LOS ANGELES Comic actor T J Miller was arrested in Hollywood on Thursday on suspicion of...

Befikre lead actors wow star-struck fans on DIFF’s red carpet

DUBAI Bollywood s latest film Hindi romantic comedy Befikre from legendary Indian director Aditya...

Rolling Stone Mick Jagger father again at 73

LONDON Veteran British rocker Mick Jagger celebrated becoming a father again Thursday aged 73 his...

Royal Bridges inaugural edition hailed a success

DUBAI The inaugural edition of Royal Bridges a global artistic movement comprising of artist...

Actress Sofia Vergara sued on behalf of own embryos

CHICAGO TV star Sofia Vergara is facing a bizarre lawsuit brought on behalf of two frozen embryos...

All-American John Glenn: Astronaut, fighter pilot, senator

WASHINGTON John Glenn was the ultimate all American hero He was the first American to orbit the...

Inspirational Arab women celebrated at London awards show

The Arab Women of the Year 2016 awards ceremony in London on Dec 1 was testimony to the talent...

Stars descend on Dubai as DIFF 2016 kicks off

DUBAI A host of Arab and international celebrities were in attendance on the red carpet at the...

Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling cement mark in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES Actors Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling left their literal mark in Hollywood on Wednesday...

Johnny Depp, Will Smith most ‘overpaid’ actors

NEW YORK Johnny Depp and Will Smith topped a list on Wednesday of Hollywood s most overpaid...

When Ranveer Singh got a Saudi makeover ...

DUBAI Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh got a Saudi makeover on the Sabah Al Khair Ya Arab Good...

Can stress be good for you?

I was immediately drawn to the title of this book How could one not want to learn how stress can...

Around Arab News

World’s longest tunnel opens regular service in Switzerland

GENEVA Regular rail service through the world s longest tunnel began on Sunday carrying...

Japanese superstar Maurice clinches Hong Kong Cup

HONG KONG Japan s superstar Maurice clinched the Hong Kong Cup on Sunday at the city s Longines...

Russia snubs Japan’s dog diplomacy ahead of Putin visit

TOKYO Russia has turned down Tokyo s latest attempt at dog diplomacy ahead of a summit between...

Trump dismisses reports Russia helped him in US election

WASHINGTON US President elect Donald Trump rejected as ridiculous reported US intelligence...

Macedonians vote in early elections after wiretap scandal

SKOPJE Macedonia Polls opened Sunday in Macedonia for a general election called two years early...

LeBron James explodes for 44 points as Cavs topple Hornets

LOS ANGELES LeBron James became the first frontcourt player to reach the 7 000 assist milestone...

Joshua retains heavyweight belt, sets up bout with Klitschko

MANCHESTER England Anthony Joshua had just outclassed Eric Molina to retain the IBF world...

Philippines president rejects rebels’ demand to free more prisoners

MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday rejected a demand by Maoist led rebels to...

Kurdish militant group claims Istanbul attacks

DIYARBAKIR Turkey A Kurdish militant group on Sunday claimed responsibility for twin attacks that...

Iran signs deal to buy 80 Boeing planes

TEHRAN Iran Air finalized a contract to buy 80 planes from Boeing the US aerospace firm confirmed...

The ibex code: deciphering Iran’s ancient rock art

KHOMEIN Iran An Iranian archaeologist has spent years in an almost single handed quest across the...

More than 100 worshipers killed as church collapses in Nigeria

UYO Nigeria At least 100 people were killed by the collapse of a church in southeastern Nigeria a...

Girls ‘aged 7 or 8’ used in Nigeria suicide bomb attack

KANO Nigeria Two young girls approximately seven or eight years old blew themselves up in a...

Republicans reject reports Russia helped Trump win election

WASHINGTON Republicans on Saturday rejected reports of a secret CIA assessment finding that...

Daesh militants retake Palmyra again from Assad forces

ALEPPO AMMAN Daesh militants recaptured Syria s ancient city of Palmyra on Sunday after briefly...

Chelsea could face multi-million pound claim: report

LONDON English Premier League giants Chelsea could face a multi million pound law suit for...