After ‘Dishoom’, Varun’s ‘Judwaa 2’ to be shot in Abu Dhabi

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan is high on winning the first award for this season in the category of Best Actor Comic Award for ‘Dishoom’ at the Star Screen Awards. He finds this award very close to his heart as his family has been associated with comedy since three decades and his elder brother Rohit Dhawan helmed the film.

‘Dishoom’ was exclusively shot in the exotic locations of Abu Dhabi. Varun left no stone unturned in giving credit to the city for its positive energy and beautiful ambiance that helped him to give his best shot in the movie.

One of the insiders from Varun’s team revealed that the actor is so happy with the outdoor crew that he has suggested to his father, David Dhawan, to shoot some important sequences of ‘Judwaa 2’ in Abu Dhabi.

Buzz is that even Rohit has conveyed to his father much before the release of ‘Dishoom’ that, “Abu Dhabi has some breathtaking locations which have given us nail-biting scenes.” Later, senior Dhawan went gaga over Abu Dhabi’s sensational locations featured in song picturizations and dream sequences that were shot for the film.

Varun is going to be seen in ‘Judwaa 2’ which is directed by his talented father. A little birdie chirped that David wants to shoot a promotional song in Abu Dhabi if not the film sequence. He asked his production team to scout a colorful location in the city for a striking Govinda-style dance number. If reports are to be believed then the leading ladies — Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez will soon accompany Varun to the capital city of the UAE.