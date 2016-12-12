Gigi reveals battle with thyroid disease

LOS ANGELES: Recently it was revealed to the world that model Gigi Hadid has been battling with Hashimoto’s disease for two years. Speaking to Elle.com about the condition, Hadid said: “My metabolism actually changed like crazy this year. I have Hashimoto’s disease. It’s a thyroid disease. It’s now been two years since taking the medication for it.”

And the model shared that due to the illness, she was determined not to drop anymore weight prior to gracing the runway for the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which took place in Paris, France, earlier this week, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

In addition to her intense workout regimen, the supermodel also consumes a healthy diet. She dished on her favorite foods, saying, “I do like eggs, but all different ways. I loved baked eggs. I like tomato and bacon. There’s a Middle Eastern spice called, zaatar, so I’ll do eggs and zaatar. I love eggs! In general I like fresh ingredients. I’m not a salad and meat type of person; to me, that’s boring.”

To stay in shape, Hadid regularly boxes. “What’s great about boxing is that I couldn’t come to New York and sign up for Equinox, and go running. It was not good. So, I knew I needed to find something that gave me a coach, gave me a family... so that when I walk in, it’s like my big brothers. They’re like ‘what up!’ They don’t care about who I am. That’s what I needed, and they don’t care about what my body looks like. They care that I give a good punch, and that’s how I want to be judged. That’s what makes me proud of myself.”