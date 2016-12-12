  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 6 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • US defense chief in Iraq to review Mosul operation

Middle-East

US defense chief in Iraq to review Mosul operation

AFP, Reuters |

Iraqi families, who fled their homes in the Iraqi town Shwah west of Mosul are being escorted, from their makeshift camp to safer areas, on Sunday. (AFP)

BAGHDAD/TIKRITUS Defense Secretary Ashton Carter held talks in Baghdad on Sunday to discuss the coming stages of the offensive to retake the city of Mosul from the Daesh. 
Carter flew to the Iraqi capital on an announced visit to “survey key locations directly supporting the battle for Mosul,” the Pentagon said in a statement.
The United States leads an international coalition providing assistance in the form of air strikes, equipment, training and advise on the ground to Iraqi forces battling the militants.
US forces are stationed in Qayyarah, the main staging base for the southern front of the Mosul offensive that was launched on Oct. 17, as well as in the autonomous Kurdish region.
Around 5,000 US troops are deployed in Iraq as part of an “advise and assist” mission to support Iraqi federal and Kurdish peshmerga forces battling militants.
US special forces are also active on the ground in Iraq, as well as in neighboring Syria, where another offensive is under way to retake the other major remaining Daesh bastion of Raqqa.
On Saturday, Carter told a security forum in Bahrain that Washington was sending 200 extra troops to join the 300 it has already deployed to support the Raqqa campaign.
Carter met US troops, senior coalition commanders and Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi in Baghdad, a coalition spokesman said.
He was also expected to hold meetings with Kurdish leader Massud Barzani during his visit to Iraq, possibly his last as US defense secretary.
Abadi had promised Mosul would be retaken by the end of 2016 but the going has been tough for Iraqi forces inside the densely populated city and commanders have warned the battle could go on for months.
Most of the fighting inside Mosul, where hundreds of civilians still live, has been carried out by Iraq’s elite Counter-Terrorism Service in the east of the city.
The army’s 9th and 11th divisions have also moved in, while a myriad of forces are deployed on other fronts south, north and west but have not entered the city.

Iraqi commander wounded
An Iraqi military commander was wounded and one of his bodyguards killed when Daesh militants fired mortar shells at his convoy south of Mosul on Sunday, officers from the local military command told Reuters.
They said a convoy carrying Lt. Gen. Jumaa Inad, head of operations in Salahuddin province, came under attack near the town of Shirqat where Iraqi forces are fighting to retake a Daesh-held enclave.
He had wounds to his head and arm and was flown to a hospital in Erbil, they said.
The fighting around Shirqat, in Salahuddin province, is part of a wider military campaign against Daesh in the north of the country. US-backed Iraqi force has been battling for eight weeks to crush the militants in Mosul, the largest city under Daesh control in Iraq and Syria.
Inad was visiting troops in the village of Ganous, on the eastern bank of the Tigris river about 90 km south of Mosul.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

‘All children’ in Syria’s Aleppo suffering trauma: UNICEF

ALEPPO All children in Syria s battered Aleppo are suffering from trauma after enduring some of...

Cairo church attack kills 25

JEDDAH The bombing of Cairo s largest Coptic cathedral the deadliest attack on Egypt s Christian...

No deal on safe exit for Aleppo opposition: Russia

BEIRUT The United States and Russia on Sunday tabled a proposal to fighters in Aleppo that would...

Turkey defiant as Kurdish militants claim Istanbul carnage

ISTANBUL A defiant President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday vowed to fight terror to the end as a...

Kurdish militant group claims Istanbul attacks

DIYARBAKIR Turkey A Kurdish militant group on Sunday claimed responsibility for twin attacks that...

Daesh militants retake Palmyra again from Assad forces

BEIRUT ALEPPO LONDON The Daesh recaptured Palmyra on Sunday after Syrian armed forces pulled out...

Bombing at Egypt’s main Coptic Christian cathedral kills 25

CAIRO A bombing at Egypt s main Coptic Christian cathedral killed 25 people and wounded another...

Death toll in Daesh-claimed attack in Aden jumps to 48

ADEN Forty eight Yemeni soldiers were killed in a suicide bombing claimed by the Daesh group in...

Probe ‘points’ to PKK role in Istanbul blasts: Turkish minister

ISTANBUL An initial probe into twin Istanbul bombings that left at least 38 people dead points to...

Russian onslaught forces Daesh out of Syria’s Palmyra

BEIRUT Lebanon A Russian aerial onslaught killed scores of Daesh fighters in Syria s Palmyra on...

13 suspects in twin Istanbul blasts detained; death toll rises to 38

ISTANBUL Thirteen suspects had been arrested in connection with Saturday night s terrorist attack...

Daesh captures most of Palmyra

AMMAN BEIRUT Daesh militants on Saturday captured most of the ancient city of Palmyra after...

Deaths reported in Istanbul after two blasts target police near stadium

ISTANBUL Two explosions hit the Turkish city of Istanbul killing at least 13 people and wounding...

Iran summons British envoy over May’s comments

TEHRAN Iran summoned the British ambassador Saturday to protest against interference by Prime...

We won’t let Iran take region in wrong direction: Bahrain

MANAMA US Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter said yesterday while speaking about Middle East...

48 Yemeni soldiers killed in Aden suicide attack

ADEN A suicide bomber killed at least 48 Yemeni soldiers at a base in the city of Aden a local...

Around Arab News

Arab Parliament speaker thanks KSA for election

JEDDAH Meshaal bin Faham Al Sulami has extended thanks to the Saudi leadership for its support...

3,000 participants attend KACST’s ‘Launch Your Project 3’ initiative

RIYADH King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology KACST organized and hosted the Launch Your...

Free training courses to empower Saudi women

JEDDAH The Technical and Vocational Training Corporation TVTC on Sunday announced free training...

US defense chief in Iraq to review Mosul operation

BAGHDAD TIKRITUS Defense Secretary Ashton Carter held talks in Baghdad on Sunday to discuss the...

‘All children’ in Syria’s Aleppo suffering trauma: UNICEF

ALEPPO All children in Syria s battered Aleppo are suffering from trauma after enduring some of...

Cairo church attack kills 25

JEDDAH The bombing of Cairo s largest Coptic cathedral the deadliest attack on Egypt s Christian...

No deal on safe exit for Aleppo opposition: Russia

BEIRUT The United States and Russia on Sunday tabled a proposal to fighters in Aleppo that would...

It’s time to talk about positive things: Johnson

RIYADH British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on Sunday reiterated the UK s historic ties with...

UK needs to rewrite Gulf trade book to bridge Brexit gap

The new chapter approach by British Prime Minister Theresa May in her recent trip to the GCC...

Gigi reveals battle with thyroid disease

LOS ANGELES Recently it was revealed to the world that model Gigi Hadid has been battling with...

China takes top honors as Marrakech festival wraps up

MARRAKECH Morocco Kidney organ donation drama The Donor topped the 16th Marrakech Film Festival...

’Rogue One’ premiere brings the Force back to Hollywood

LOS ANGELES Fans cheered wildly Saturday as the star studded world premiere of the hotly...

After ‘Dishoom’, Varun’s ‘Judwaa 2’ to be shot in Abu Dhabi

MUMBAI Varun Dhawan is high on winning the first award for this season in the category of Best...

Turkey defiant as Kurdish militants claim Istanbul carnage

ISTANBUL A defiant President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday vowed to fight terror to the end as a...

Romanian left seeks comeback a year after deadly fire

BUCHAREST Romanians voted Sunday in parliamentary elections that are forecast to see the...

Kingdom hits new oil output record in November

VIENNA Saudi Arabia pumped record high amounts of oil in November amid talks over a global deal...