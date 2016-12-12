  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Free training courses to empower Saudi women

Fouzia Khan |

Saudi women are learning mobile phone repairing and electrical maintenance at TVTC institutes to contribute in Kingdom's economy.

JEDDAH: The Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC) on Sunday announced free training courses for Saudi women, especially in mobile technical and electrical maintenance, with the aim of empowering Saudi women in the labor market.
Fahad Al-Otaibi, spokesman for TVTC, said a number of Saudi women are professionally working in the fields of electrical and technical maintenance of mobile devices and many other technical fields.
He explained that on the sidelines of 8th Saudi Technical Conference and Exhibition (STCEX), that opens on Wednesday, a number of workshops and free short training courses for men and women will be held, especially mobile technical and electrical maintenance courses, and other technical courses for women. Interviews for job opportunities will also be held.
Al-Otaibi said STCEX 2016 will provide a platform for bringing together a select group of distinguished international and local experts to exchange ideas, experiences and initiatives about 21st-century skills and their associated new developments and future trends in the field of technical and vocational education and training (TVET).
The conference encompasses lectures covering all topics, as well as developmental workshops whose topics are determined in accordance with the developmental needs of TVTC employees, including management staff and trainers at affiliated training units. Moreover, the conference will be accompanied by an exhibition to showcase TVTC’s activities and initiatives, as well as its joint programs with public bodies relating to training and employment and with international TVET providers working in the Kingdom.
He further said that the aim of the conference is advancing ongoing TVET development efforts in the Kingdom and enhancing their contributions to the achievement of Vision 2030, increasing awareness about the importance of TVET, improving its image in society by highlighting its pivotal role in training for the 21st century and qualifying for future jobs. It will also highlight the Kingdom’s role and contributions to international efforts directed toward TVET development, and increase an organizational sense of belonging and team spirit among employees of the TVTC and its affiliates.
Through specialized courses of the TVTC, more than 10,700 women have already graduated in the majors of mobile maintenance, sales management skills, customer service skills and advanced mobile services in various regions of the Kingdom.
The TVTC aims to establish more programs for Saudi women to provide them with various basic skills and qualify them to take advantage of the job opportunities available in women’s facilities, to contribute to these sectors.

