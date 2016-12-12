3,000 participants attend KACST’s ‘Launch Your Project 3’ initiative

RIYADH: King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) organized and hosted the “Launch Your Project 3” initiative under the auspices of Prince Turki bin Saud bin Mohammed Al-Saud, president of KACST, and in the presence of Ghassan Al-Sulaiman, governor of the Small and Medium Enterprises Commission.

Youths participating in the initiative shared success stories of their projects, as well as discussed the biggest challenges they faced in the early stages before 3,000 visitors. The event was hosted at the Kingdom Hall at the Four Seasons Hotel in Riyadh.

The initiative aims to create new and innovative business opportunities to help transform ideas and innovations into commercial ventures, as well as create an interactive platform to share practical experiences in the field of business and innovation. The initiative also aims to boost the competitiveness of small businesses and equip them with solutions, while helping launch industrial and technical projects in the Saudi market.

This year, the event included a “red carpet” for influencers and business leaders, as well as guidance workshops, and discussion sessions about gaming applications and innovations in restaurants, e-commerce and marketing. Five workshops were also held at the event.

Interactive events for youth focused on innovation, such as the “Start-up Showcase,” which highlighted 15 distinct projects, and the Hackathon challenge involved 8 different groups in various fields under the supervision of guides from Microsoft.

The Ithra Platform, which included a distinguished group of experts in the field of entrepreneurship and innovation, led to the launch of 25 different projects, as well as funding for a number of other business ideas.

The initiative is organized annually by the PBS company in collaboration with KACST.