  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 36 min 45 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Arab Parliament speaker thanks KSA for election

Saudi Arabia

Arab Parliament speaker thanks KSA for election

Arab News |

Meshaal bin Faham Al-Sulami

JEDDAH: Meshaal bin Faham Al-Sulami has extended thanks to the Saudi leadership for its support that earned him the presidency of the Arab Parliament.
He praised President of the Saudi Shoura Council Abdullah Al-Asheikh for his efforts which resulted in Al-Salami’s winning the majority of votes and his election as the speaker of the Arab Parliament for two years.
Al-Sulami also thanked the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Saudi Shoura Council members, who are also members of the Arab Parliament, for their role in securing his election.
“I will do my best to make the Arab Parliament a platform for discussing the issues that are of great importance to the Arab public opinion from a perspective that takes into consideration the interests of all member states,” Al-Sulami said.
He added that he will try, in cooperation with the Arab League, to fulfill the aspirations of the member states and the goals of the Arab Parliament in a way that copes with political, economic, social and cultural developments.
Al-Sulami’s statements came as the Arab Parliament convened Saturday at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo. The outgoing speaker, Ahmad bin Mohammad Al-Jarwan, stressed that Arab cooperation and integrity are the only way for countering the challenges facing the nation, calling for a united, strong action.
He urged all world parliaments to pressure Israel to recognize the Palestinian state. Al-Jarwan also expressed his unhappiness over the developments of the Syrian crisis, calling for an immediate and complete cease-fire. He stressed that humanitarian aid agencies should be given full access to the areas of conflict to relieve civilian hardship.
Al-Jarwan also demanded that the Iranian regime stop intervening in the affairs of Arab states and abandon its policies aimed at spreading sectarian division in Arab countries.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

3,000 participants attend KACST’s ‘Launch Your Project 3’ initiative

RIYADH King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology KACST organized and hosted the Launch Your...

Free training courses to empower Saudi women

JEDDAH The Technical and Vocational Training Corporation TVTC on Sunday announced free training...

It’s time to talk about positive things: Johnson

RIYADH British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on Sunday reiterated the UK s historic ties with...

Saudi social media help Nazaha fight corruption

ALKHOBAR Khaled bin Abdulmohsen Al Muhaisen president of Nazaha the anti corruption organization...

Mobile pink caravan launched for early detection of breast cancer

RIYADH As part of its breast cancer awareness campaign the Ministry of Health launched a new...

Cancellation of Riyadh show leaves some Saudis jubilant, many others upset

JEDDAH A performance by US stand up comedian and actor Mike Epps in Saudi Arabia was canceled by...

Security forces repel Houthi attack on the border

JEDDAH Saudi armed forces guarding on the southern border thwarted an attack by the Yemeni Houthi...

King, crown prince receive British foreign secretary

RIYADH British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson met with Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King...

UK defense minister backs KSA's efforts to bring about Yemen settlement

LONDON British Defense Secretary Michael Fallon on Sunday said Saudi Arabia is entitled to bring...

KACST seeks US technical cooperation for its research projects

RIYADH King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology KACST President Prince Turki bin Saud bin...

Germany backs Saudi-led Islamic alliance against terrorism

RIYADH Germany has become the latest country to back the Saudi led Islamic Military Alliance to...

UK foreign secretary to hold talks with top Saudi officials

RIYADH British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson reaffirmed the strength of British relations with...

KSA-Bahrain agreement on King Hamad Causeway hailed

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and Bahrain entering into an agreement to work on a new causeway project...

Saudi medical clinics treat 3,399 Syrians in a week

ZAATARI CAMP Jordan The Specialized Saudi Clinics handled cases of 3 399 Syrian refugee patients...

Post-election, Trump closes companies tied to Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump shut down some of his companies in the days after the...

UNRWA thanks Kingdom for its $32 million aid for Palestine

JEDDAH The United Nations Relief and Works Agency UNRWA received 32 million in aid from the Saudi...

Around Arab News

US agency completes work at site of Oakland warehouse blaze

OAKLAND California Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives have...

Chinese media warn ‘immature’ Trump over Taiwan policy

BEIJING Chinese media warned Donald Trump Monday that the one China policy is non negotiable and...

Australian government gives green light to Sydney’s second airport

SYDNEY The Australian government approved a second international airport for Sydney on Monday...

Real Madrid arrives in Japan to contest Club World Cup

TOKYO Hundreds of Japanese fans showed up at the crack of dawn to greet Real Madrid as they...

Arab Parliament speaker thanks KSA for election

JEDDAH Meshaal bin Faham Al Sulami has extended thanks to the Saudi leadership for its support...

3,000 participants attend KACST’s ‘Launch Your Project 3’ initiative

RIYADH King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology KACST organized and hosted the Launch Your...

Free training courses to empower Saudi women

JEDDAH The Technical and Vocational Training Corporation TVTC on Sunday announced free training...

US defense chief in Iraq to review Mosul operation

BAGHDAD TIKRITUS Defense Secretary Ashton Carter held talks in Baghdad on Sunday to discuss the...

‘All children’ in Syria’s Aleppo suffering trauma: UNICEF

ALEPPO All children in Syria s battered Aleppo are suffering from trauma after enduring some of...

Cairo church attack kills 25

JEDDAH The bombing of Cairo s largest Coptic cathedral the deadliest attack on Egypt s Christian...

No deal on safe exit for Aleppo opposition: Russia

BEIRUT The United States and Russia on Sunday tabled a proposal to fighters in Aleppo that would...

It’s time to talk about positive things: Johnson

RIYADH British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on Sunday reiterated the UK s historic ties with...

UK needs to rewrite Gulf trade book to bridge Brexit gap

The new chapter approach by British Prime Minister Theresa May in her recent trip to the GCC...

Gigi reveals battle with thyroid disease

LOS ANGELES Recently it was revealed to the world that model Gigi Hadid has been battling with...

China takes top honors as Marrakech festival wraps up

MARRAKECH Morocco Kidney organ donation drama The Donor topped the 16th Marrakech Film Festival...

’Rogue One’ premiere brings the Force back to Hollywood

LOS ANGELES Fans cheered wildly Saturday as the star studded world premiere of the hotly...