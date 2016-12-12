  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 10 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Chinese media warn ‘immature’ Trump over Taiwan policy

World

Chinese media warn ‘immature’ Trump over Taiwan policy

Agence France Presse |

US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. (Reuters)

BEIJING: Chinese media warned Donald Trump Monday that the one-China policy is “non-negotiable” and dropping it could lead to Beijing supporting US enemies, after the president-elect said he might do so unless Beijing made concessions.
“The one-China policy cannot be traded,” an unsigned online commentary in the nationalistic Global Times said Monday, calling Trump “as ignorant of diplomacy as a child.”
It warned that if the US openly supports Taiwan’s independence and ramps up arms sales to the democratically self-ruled island, China could aid “forces hostile to the US.”
“Why couldn’t we publicly support them, or secretly sell arms to them?” it demanded.
The Chinese-language commentary was in response to Trump’s remark in a Fox News interview Sunday that he did not see why the US must “be bound by a one China policy unless we make a deal with China having to do with other things, including trade.”
He vehemently defended taking a call earlier this month from Tsai Ing-wen, the leader of Taiwan, which Beijing has not controlled for more than 60 years but considers a rogue province awaiting unification.
Although the United States is Taiwan’s main ally and arms supplier, it has not had official diplomatic relations with Taiwan since 1979, when it switched recognition from Taipei to Beijing.
The Global Times commentary sounded a more openly menacing tone than previous state-media responses, which had largely blamed Taiwan for the phone call and advocated a wait-and-see response.
But this time it warned that if Trump “openly abandons the one-China policy, there will be a real storm. At that point, what need does mainland China have for prioritising peaceful unification with Taiwan over retaking the island by military force?“
The English-language edition of the Global Times quoted a Chinese scholar calling Trump a “novice” in diplomacy with a “very superficial” understanding of Taiwan and Sino-US relations.
“As a businessman, he thinks it’s quite normal to do business, but he hasn’t realized that the Taiwan question is not a business to China. The Taiwan question is not negotiable,” it quoted Li Haidong, professor at China Foreign Affairs University, as saying.
But Li cautioned it was “too early” to conclude Trump intended to follow through on his threats.
“He’s very fickle as well, he may eat his words sometime soon.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Australian government gives green light to Sydney’s second airport

SYDNEY The Australian government approved a second international airport for Sydney on Monday...

Romanian left seeks comeback a year after deadly fire

BUCHAREST Romanians voted Sunday in parliamentary elections that are forecast to see the...

Italian Foreign Minister Gentiloni tries to form government

ROME Italian President Sergio Mattarella asked Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni on Sunday to try...

China conducts flyover of waterways near Japan, Taiwan

BEIJING China patrolled the waters of a series of hotly contested islands Sunday a day after...

Trump dismisses reports Russia helped him in US election

WASHINGTON US President elect Donald Trump rejected as ridiculous reported US intelligence...

Macedonians vote in early elections after wiretap scandal

SKOPJE Macedonia Polls opened Sunday in Macedonia for a general election called two years early...

Philippines president rejects rebels’ demand to free more prisoners

MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday rejected a demand by Maoist led rebels to...

More than 100 worshipers killed as church collapses in Nigeria

UYO Nigeria At least 100 people were killed by the collapse of a church in southeastern Nigeria a...

Girls ‘aged 7 or 8’ used in Nigeria suicide bomb attack

KANO Nigeria Two young girls approximately seven or eight years old blew themselves up in a...

Britain says West cannot treat Russia as an equal partner

LONDON Britain s defense minister said on Sunday he was ready to work with his new US counterpart...

Somalia suicide truck bombing kills more than 20

MOGADISHU More than 20 people were killed Sunday in a suicide truck bombing in the Somali capital...

More than 30 dead as tanker rams into vehicles in Kenya

NAIROBI Kenya A tanker carrying chemical gas slammed into other vehicles and burst into flames on...

Trump set to pick Tillerson as secretary of state

ANALYSIS Following the CIA s bombshell assessment that Russia intervened in the US election to...

Frustrated Western powers call for talks to end Syria conflict

PARIS Western powers called Saturday for talks between the Syrian regime and the opposition in a...

Nana Akufo-Addo wins Ghana presidential election

ACCRA Challenger Nana Akufo Addo won Ghana s national election on Friday tapping into an...

South Koreans rally again, this time to celebrate impeachment

SEOUL South Korea The previous time South Korea s parliament voted to impeach a president ruling...

Around Arab News

Chinese media warn ‘immature’ Trump over Taiwan policy

BEIJING Chinese media warned Donald Trump Monday that the one China policy is non negotiable and...

Australian government gives green light to Sydney’s second airport

SYDNEY The Australian government approved a second international airport for Sydney on Monday...

Real Madrid arrives in Japan to contest Club World Cup

TOKYO Hundreds of Japanese fans showed up at the crack of dawn to greet Real Madrid as they...

Arab Parliament speaker thanks KSA for election

JEDDAH Meshaal bin Faham Al Sulami has extended thanks to the Saudi leadership for its support...

3,000 participants attend KACST’s ‘Launch Your Project 3’ initiative

RIYADH King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology KACST organized and hosted the Launch Your...

Free training courses to empower Saudi women

JEDDAH The Technical and Vocational Training Corporation TVTC on Sunday announced free training...

US defense chief in Iraq to review Mosul operation

BAGHDAD TIKRITUS Defense Secretary Ashton Carter held talks in Baghdad on Sunday to discuss the...

‘All children’ in Syria’s Aleppo suffering trauma: UNICEF

ALEPPO All children in Syria s battered Aleppo are suffering from trauma after enduring some of...

Cairo church attack kills 25

JEDDAH The bombing of Cairo s largest Coptic cathedral the deadliest attack on Egypt s Christian...

No deal on safe exit for Aleppo opposition: Russia

BEIRUT The United States and Russia on Sunday tabled a proposal to fighters in Aleppo that would...

It’s time to talk about positive things: Johnson

RIYADH British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on Sunday reiterated the UK s historic ties with...

UK needs to rewrite Gulf trade book to bridge Brexit gap

The new chapter approach by British Prime Minister Theresa May in her recent trip to the GCC...

Gigi reveals battle with thyroid disease

LOS ANGELES Recently it was revealed to the world that model Gigi Hadid has been battling with...

China takes top honors as Marrakech festival wraps up

MARRAKECH Morocco Kidney organ donation drama The Donor topped the 16th Marrakech Film Festival...

’Rogue One’ premiere brings the Force back to Hollywood

LOS ANGELES Fans cheered wildly Saturday as the star studded world premiere of the hotly...

After ‘Dishoom’, Varun’s ‘Judwaa 2’ to be shot in Abu Dhabi

MUMBAI Varun Dhawan is high on winning the first award for this season in the category of Best...