World

US agency completes work at site of Oakland warehouse blaze

Associated Press |

Some artwork remains on the wall of a warehouse that caught fire Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

OAKLAND, California: Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have their completed work at the scene of a fatal warehouse fire that broke out during a dance party, killing 36 people.
ATF spokeswoman Alexandria Corneiro said Sunday the agency’s team has left the site but that the scene in Oakland is still being secured.
Corneiro says in a statement that ATF special agent Jill Snyder, who leads the bureau’s San Francisco field division, and representatives from partner agencies will hold a news conference on Monday to talk about the investigation.
Snyder said Friday investigators had ruled out a refrigerator as the source of the fire, but they were still looking at electrical systems as potential causes.
The deadliest building fire in the US in more than a decade ripped through the warehouse during a dance party on the night of Dec. 2.

