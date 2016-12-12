  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 38 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Retailer ASOS to create 1,500 UK jobs over three years

Business & Economy

Retailer ASOS to create 1,500 UK jobs over three years

Reuters |

A model walks on an in-house catwalk at the ASOS headquarters in London April 1, 2014. (Reuters)

LONDON: British online fashion retailer ASOS plans to add 1,500 new jobs at its London headquarters, the latest tech business to announce new investment in Britain despite the country’s vote to leave the European Union.
ASOS, which also sells to customers in the United States, mainland Europe and elsewhere, said it would increase its London workforce by 60 percent over the next three years from the current 2,500, and invest 40 million pounds ($50 million) to renovate its building in the trendy district of Camden.
The new jobs in technology, marketing and retail follow announcements from Facebook and Google in the last month that they plan to invest in Britain.
The planned hirings come despite warnings before the Brexit vote on June 23 that leaving the EU would make Britain a less attractive place for companies to invest.
The chief executive of ASOS, which has annual sales of more than 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion), said the Brexit vote had not featured in the company’s thinking.
“The decision today is nothing to do with Brexit,” Nick Beighton said in an interview on Monday. “These plans had been put together pre-June 23.”
In recent months, Britain’s tech sector has proved more resilient than other industries such as financial services, where banks including Goldman Sachs and Citi are said to be considering shifting some jobs abroad due to Brexit.
For tech executives, London’s talent pool and creative culture have convinced them of the city’s importance whether Britain is in the EU or not.
“ASOS is a mixture of fashion, technology, creative and design capability all in one place. There are very few places where you get that hotspot of those talents in one place so London’s very good for that,” said Beighton.
ASOS has benefited from the devaluation of the pound since the Brexit vote as more than half of its sales are made outside Britain.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Business & Economy

LuxLeaks whistleblowers appeal jail sentences

LUXEMBOURG Two whistleblowers and an investigative reporter in the LuxLeaks tax scandal return to...

EU’s Moscovici says sees no threat of Italian banking crisis

PARIS Italy is not facing the threat of a banking crisis as the country and Europe have the means...

Lagarde: slick IMF high-flyer in court over Adidas

PARIS Silver haired and silver tongued Christine Lagarde is a high flying former lawyer whose...

Japan minister: no economic deals with Russia that would hurt G7 solidarity

TOKYO Japanese trade minister Hiroshige Seko on Monday ruled out any economic cooperation steps...

Long-dated JGBs tumble, 10-year yield hits 10-month high

TOKYO Long dated Japanese government bond prices tumbled on Monday driving the benchmark 10 year...

Fed turns to Trump agenda with rate hike nearly in the bag

WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve inaugurates the Trump era this week with a near certain interest...

Tokyo stocks up at break as yen tumbles

TOKYO Tokyo stocks rose on Monday morning led by exporters as the dollar jumped against the yen...

Kingdom hits new oil output record in November

VIENNA Saudi Arabia pumped record high amounts of oil in November amid talks over a global deal...

Saudi stock market posts broad-based gains

JEDDAH Stock markets in Saudi Arabia and Qatar posted broad based gains on Sunday after OPEC and...

US official to meet Saudi business leaders 

JEDDAH US Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs Charles H Rivkin will...

Mixed trend in Saudi petrochemical products’ trade

JEDDAH Petrochemical product prices witnessed a mixed trend in November after remaining firm for...

Iraq invites bids to build oil export pipeline to Jordan

BASRA Iraq has invited energy companies and investors to bid to build and finance the first phase...

Glencore and Qatari fund finalize deal to acquire Rosneft stake

MOSCOW Commodities company Glencore and Qatar s sovereign wealth fund will invest 3 billion of...

Tata Sons renews appeal

MUMBAI Tata Sons on Sunday renewed its appeal to shareholders of Tata group companies to remove...

Big US banks pin hopes on Trump

NEW YORK After eight years of unrelenting scrutiny and billions of dollars in legal settlements...

American push to low-carbon future unstoppable, says Biden

OTTAWA The US will stay on its current path toward a low carbon economy after Donald Trump s...

Around Arab News

Retailer ASOS to create 1,500 UK jobs over three years

LONDON British online fashion retailer ASOS plans to add 1 500 new jobs at its London...

LuxLeaks whistleblowers appeal jail sentences

LUXEMBOURG Two whistleblowers and an investigative reporter in the LuxLeaks tax scandal return to...

EU’s Moscovici says sees no threat of Italian banking crisis

PARIS Italy is not facing the threat of a banking crisis as the country and Europe have the means...

Lagarde: slick IMF high-flyer in court over Adidas

PARIS Silver haired and silver tongued Christine Lagarde is a high flying former lawyer whose...

Japan minister: no economic deals with Russia that would hurt G7 solidarity

TOKYO Japanese trade minister Hiroshige Seko on Monday ruled out any economic cooperation steps...

Russia says 728 rebels surrendered in Aleppo over past 24 hours

MOSCOW Russia s Defense Ministry said on Monday that 728 Syrian rebels laid down their weapons...

Long-dated JGBs tumble, 10-year yield hits 10-month high

TOKYO Long dated Japanese government bond prices tumbled on Monday driving the benchmark 10 year...

Crash exposes gulf between Brazilians and their leaders

RIO DE JANEIRO As Brazilians mourned the recent plane crash that killed 71 people including...

Official: FBI told Illinois GOP of possible e-mail hacking

CHICAGO The executive director of the Illinois Republican Party says the FBI told the state party...

Judge to discuss Ohio police shooting retrial

CINCINNATI A judge now presiding over the second trial of a white former University of Cincinnati...

Fed turns to Trump agenda with rate hike nearly in the bag

WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve inaugurates the Trump era this week with a near certain interest...

Turkish police detain dozens of pro-Kurdish party officials: media

ISTANBUL Turkish police have detained 45 provincial officials from the pro Kurdish Peoples...

Tokyo stocks up at break as yen tumbles

TOKYO Tokyo stocks rose on Monday morning led by exporters as the dollar jumped against the yen...

Hong Kong finance chief quits, leadership bid expected

HONG KONG Hong Kong s financial chief has resigned amid mounting speculation that he will make a...

India demolish England to clinch Test series

MUMBAI Ravichandran Ashwin tore through England s lower order in just half an hour on Monday as...

New Thai king pardons prisoners in ‘first show of mercy’

BANGKOK Thailand s new King Maha Vajiralongkorn has issued a mass prisoner pardon a first act of...