Middle-East

Syrian opposition says won't make concessions despite Aleppo's fall

Reuters |

Chief Negotiator for the Syrian Opposition Riyad Hijab (L) and French President Francois Hollande (R) pose prior to a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris. (AFP)

PARIS: Syria’s chief opposition coordinator Riad Hijab said on Monday that defeat in Aleppo would not weaken the resolve of opponents of President Bashar Assad to remove him from power.
“If Assad and his allies think that a military advance in certain quarters of Aleppo will signify that we will make concessions, then (I say) that will not happen. We will not make any concessions,” Hijab told reporters after meeting French President Francois Hollande.
Accusing Assad’s forces of fleeing Palmyra like “rats” in the face of Daesh, Hijab added that the opposition wanted a real political process based on agreed UN Security Council resolutions that would enable Syria to go from a “dictatorship to democratic state.”

