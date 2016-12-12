  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 13 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Brazil prosecutor brings new graft charges against Senate head

World

Brazil prosecutor brings new graft charges against Senate head

Reuters |

Brazil's Senate President Renan Calheiros smiles during a Session at the National congress in Brasilia, Brazil December 8, 2016. (Reuters/Adriano Machado)

SAO PAULO: Brazil’s top prosecutor brought new charges against Senate President Renan Calheiros on Monday, accusing him of taking part in corruption at state oil company Petrobras a week after he was nearly removed in an earlier embezzlement case.
Prosecutor General Rodrigo Janot said Calheiros had received part of a donation of 800,000 reais ($240,000) in 2010 from an oil and gas contractor in return for keeping a senior Petrobras executive in the post where he was later convicted of currying favors.
Representatives for Calheiros did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Calheiros was indicted on Dec. 1 by the Supreme Court over allegations of misusing public funds in a nine-year-old case involving the payment of child support for a daughter from an extramarital affair.
A Supreme Court justice ruled last week that Calheiros should be removed from his leadership role, but the full court overturned the injunction, defusing a standoff that threatened to derail the government’s agenda of economic reforms.
Under Brazil’s constitution, members of Congress can only be tried by the Supreme Court, which often takes years to rule on major investigations because of an extensive backlog of cases.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Worried by hacker threat, France prepares army response

BRUZ FRANCE France announced its first cyber warfare army unit on Monday aimed at increasing the...

Kremlin says US election hacking reports ‘unfounded’

MOSCOW The Kremlin on Monday dismissed as unfounded reports of a secret CIA assessment that...

Crash exposes gulf between Brazilians and their leaders

RIO DE JANEIRO As Brazilians mourned the recent plane crash that killed 71 people including...

Official: FBI told Illinois GOP of possible e-mail hacking

CHICAGO The executive director of the Illinois Republican Party says the FBI told the state party...

Judge to discuss Ohio police shooting retrial

CINCINNATI A judge now presiding over the second trial of a white former University of Cincinnati...

Hong Kong finance chief quits, leadership bid expected

HONG KONG Hong Kong s financial chief has resigned amid mounting speculation that he will make a...

New Thai king pardons prisoners in ‘first show of mercy’

BANGKOK Thailand s new King Maha Vajiralongkorn has issued a mass prisoner pardon a first act of...

US agency completes work at site of Oakland warehouse blaze

OAKLAND California Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives have...

Chinese media warn ‘immature’ Trump over Taiwan policy

BEIJING Chinese media warned Donald Trump Monday that the one China policy is non negotiable and...

Australian government gives green light to Sydney’s second airport

SYDNEY The Australian government approved a second international airport for Sydney on Monday...

Romanian left seeks comeback a year after deadly fire

BUCHAREST Romanians voted Sunday in parliamentary elections that are forecast to see the...

Italian Foreign Minister Gentiloni tries to form government

ROME Italian President Sergio Mattarella asked Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni on Sunday to try...

China conducts flyover of waterways near Japan, Taiwan

BEIJING China patrolled the waters of a series of hotly contested islands Sunday a day after...

Trump dismisses reports Russia helped him in US election

WASHINGTON US President elect Donald Trump rejected as ridiculous reported US intelligence...

Macedonians vote in early elections after wiretap scandal

SKOPJE Macedonia Polls opened Sunday in Macedonia for a general election called two years early...

Philippines president rejects rebels’ demand to free more prisoners

MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday rejected a demand by Maoist led rebels to...

Around Arab News

Brazil prosecutor brings new graft charges against Senate head

SAO PAULO Brazil s top prosecutor brought new charges against Senate President Renan Calheiros on...

Worried by hacker threat, France prepares army response

BRUZ FRANCE France announced its first cyber warfare army unit on Monday aimed at increasing the...

Egypt arrests four over deadly church bombing

CAIRO Egypt said Monday it had arrested four people suspected of involvement in a devastating...

Trump targets Lockheed Martin’s F-35 fighter jet costs

WASHINGTON US President elect Donald Trump took aim at another major defense contractor on Monday...

Syrian opposition says won’t make concessions despite Aleppo’s fall

PARIS Syria s chief opposition coordinator Riad Hijab said on Monday that defeat in Aleppo would...

Saudi champions Al-Ahli to face Barcelona in friendly on Tuesday

DOHA Saudi Arabia s Premier League champions Al Ahli will take on Spanish giants Barcelona in a...

Arsenal gets Bayern again; Barca to meet PSG in Champions League last 16

NYON Switzerland Arsenal were once again drawn against Bayern Munich in the last 16 of the UEFA...

Kremlin says US election hacking reports ‘unfounded’

MOSCOW The Kremlin on Monday dismissed as unfounded reports of a secret CIA assessment that...

Pogbas to clash as Man Utd draws Saint-Etienne

NYON Switzerland Manchester United will take on Saint Etienne in the last 32 of the Europa League...

India demolishes England to clinch Test series

MUMBAI Ravichandran Ashwin tore through England s lower order in just half an hour on Monday as...

Syria army takes Aleppo district, battle in ‘final phase’

ALEPPO SYRIA The Syrian army recaptured a major district of Aleppo on Monday leaving opposition...

Death toll in Istanbul bombings rises to 44 — health minister

ISTANBUL Dec 12 The death toll from Saturday night s twin bombings in Istanbul has risen to 44 of...

Retailer ASOS to create 1,500 UK jobs over three years

LONDON British online fashion retailer ASOS plans to add 1 500 new jobs at its London...

LuxLeaks whistleblowers appeal jail sentences

LUXEMBOURG Two whistleblowers and an investigative reporter in the LuxLeaks tax scandal return to...

EU’s Moscovici says sees no threat of Italian banking crisis

PARIS Italy is not facing the threat of a banking crisis as the country and Europe have the means...

Lagarde: slick IMF high-flyer in court over Adidas

PARIS Silver haired and silver tongued Christine Lagarde is a high flying former lawyer whose...