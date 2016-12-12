  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 8 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • IMF’s Lagarde vows to fight negligence charge in French payout trial

Business & Economy

IMF’s Lagarde vows to fight negligence charge in French payout trial

Reuters |

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde. (AFP)

PARIS: International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde pledged to fight “allegation by allegation” charges of negligence when she went on trial in Paris on Monday over her role in a huge payout by the French state to businessman Bernard Tapie in 2008.
Lagarde, 60, was France’s finance minister in the government of then-president Nicolas Sarkozy when she approved an out-of-court settlement with Tapie to end a long-running dispute between the magnate and the French state.
The decision to accept an extremely rare private arbitration ended up costing French taxpayers more than 400 million euros ($424 million) in a payout to Tapie.
Accused of negligence leading to misuse of public funds, Lagarde denies any wrongdoing. She risks up to a year in jail and a fine of 15,000 euros ($15,895) if convicted.
Were it to happen, a maximum sentence could raise questions about the widely respected policymaker’s ability to continue as head of the Washington-based IMF, where her French predecessor Dominique Strauss Kahn quit in 2011 over a sex assault scandal.
“I would like to show you that I am in no way guilty of negligence, but rather that I acted in good faith with only the public interest in mind,” she said in the opening hearing.
“Was I negligent? No. And I will strive to convince you allegation by allegation,” she said, expressing surprise at the harsh tone of the charges against her.
Investigators have said that Lagarde’s behavior in the case went beyond simple carelessness.
Her trial is only the fifth to be held before the Cour de Justice de la Republique, a special tribunal created in 1993 to try cabinet ministers.
A panel of 15, including 12 lawmakers from both the lower and upper houses of parliament, will hear the case, which is scheduled to run until Dec. 20.
They are expected to focus on correspondence between Lagarde and her staff as well as the government body that manages state corporate holdings, which advised against private arbitration.
The case dates back to a time when Tapie sued the state for compensation after selling his stake in sports company Adidas to then state-owned Credit Lyonnais in 1993.
He accused the bank of defrauding him after it resold its stake for a much higher price. With the case stuck in the courts, the two sides agreed to a private settlement and Tapie was awarded a 403 million euro payout, including interest.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Business & Economy

Trump targets Lockheed Martin’s F-35 fighter jet costs

WASHINGTON US President elect Donald Trump took aim at another major defense contractor on Monday...

Retailer ASOS to create 1,500 UK jobs over three years

LONDON British online fashion retailer ASOS plans to add 1 500 new jobs at its London...

LuxLeaks whistleblowers appeal jail sentences

LUXEMBOURG Two whistleblowers and an investigative reporter in the LuxLeaks tax scandal return to...

EU’s Moscovici says sees no threat of Italian banking crisis

PARIS Italy is not facing the threat of a banking crisis as the country and Europe have the means...

Lagarde: slick IMF high-flyer in court over Adidas

PARIS Silver haired and silver tongued Christine Lagarde is a high flying former lawyer whose...

Japan minister: no economic deals with Russia that would hurt G7 solidarity

TOKYO Japanese trade minister Hiroshige Seko on Monday ruled out any economic cooperation steps...

Long-dated JGBs tumble, 10-year yield hits 10-month high

TOKYO Long dated Japanese government bond prices tumbled on Monday driving the benchmark 10 year...

Fed turns to Trump agenda with rate hike nearly in the bag

WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve inaugurates the Trump era this week with a near certain interest...

Tokyo stocks up at break as yen tumbles

TOKYO Tokyo stocks rose on Monday morning led by exporters as the dollar jumped against the yen...

Kingdom hits new oil output record in November

VIENNA Saudi Arabia pumped record high amounts of oil in November amid talks over a global deal...

Saudi stock market posts broad-based gains

JEDDAH Stock markets in Saudi Arabia and Qatar posted broad based gains on Sunday after OPEC and...

US official to meet Saudi business leaders 

JEDDAH US Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs Charles H Rivkin will...

Mixed trend in Saudi petrochemical products’ trade

JEDDAH Petrochemical product prices witnessed a mixed trend in November after remaining firm for...

Iraq invites bids to build oil export pipeline to Jordan

BASRA Iraq has invited energy companies and investors to bid to build and finance the first phase...

Glencore and Qatari fund finalize deal to acquire Rosneft stake

MOSCOW Commodities company Glencore and Qatar s sovereign wealth fund will invest 3 billion of...

Tata Sons renews appeal

MUMBAI Tata Sons on Sunday renewed its appeal to shareholders of Tata group companies to remove...

Around Arab News

IMF’s Lagarde vows to fight negligence charge in French payout trial

PARIS International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde pledged to fight allegation by...

Brazil prosecutor brings new graft charges against Senate head

SAO PAULO Brazil s top prosecutor brought new charges against Senate President Renan Calheiros on...

Worried by hacker threat, France prepares army response

BRUZ FRANCE France announced its first cyber warfare army unit on Monday aimed at increasing the...

Egypt arrests four over deadly church bombing

CAIRO Egypt said Monday it had arrested four people suspected of involvement in a devastating...

Trump targets Lockheed Martin’s F-35 fighter jet costs

WASHINGTON US President elect Donald Trump took aim at another major defense contractor on Monday...

Syrian opposition says won’t make concessions despite Aleppo’s fall

PARIS Syria s chief opposition coordinator Riad Hijab said on Monday that defeat in Aleppo would...

Saudi champions Al-Ahli to face Barcelona in friendly on Tuesday

DOHA Saudi Arabia s Premier League champions Al Ahli will take on Spanish giants Barcelona in a...

Arsenal gets Bayern again; Barca to meet PSG in Champions League last 16

NYON Switzerland Arsenal were once again drawn against Bayern Munich in the last 16 of the UEFA...

Kremlin says US election hacking reports ‘unfounded’

MOSCOW The Kremlin on Monday dismissed as unfounded reports of a secret CIA assessment that...

Pogbas to clash as Man Utd draws Saint-Etienne

NYON Switzerland Manchester United will take on Saint Etienne in the last 32 of the Europa League...

India demolishes England to clinch Test series

MUMBAI Ravichandran Ashwin tore through England s lower order in just half an hour on Monday as...

Syria army takes Aleppo district, battle in ‘final phase’

ALEPPO SYRIA The Syrian army recaptured a major district of Aleppo on Monday leaving opposition...

Death toll in Istanbul bombings rises to 44 — health minister

ISTANBUL Dec 12 The death toll from Saturday night s twin bombings in Istanbul has risen to 44 of...

Retailer ASOS to create 1,500 UK jobs over three years

LONDON British online fashion retailer ASOS plans to add 1 500 new jobs at its London...

LuxLeaks whistleblowers appeal jail sentences

LUXEMBOURG Two whistleblowers and an investigative reporter in the LuxLeaks tax scandal return to...

EU’s Moscovici says sees no threat of Italian banking crisis

PARIS Italy is not facing the threat of a banking crisis as the country and Europe have the means...