  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 36 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Police arrest 33 in Iran-UK migrant smuggling probe

World

Police arrest 33 in Iran-UK migrant smuggling probe

Agence France Presse |

Migrant numbers have surged in Europe as a result of conflicts in the Middle East and North Africa. (Reuters)

LONDON: Thirty-three people have been arrested as part of a Europe-wide investigation into the smuggling of migrants from Iran to Britain, the National Crime Agency (NCA) in London said Monday.
The suspects are believed to be “key members” of an organized crime gang that has smuggled hundreds of people across Europe to Britain using fake identity documents, said Chris Hogben, from the NCA’s border policing command.
Twenty-four of those arrested, aged between 26 and 45, were detained in Greece after a series of raids in Athens in a joint operation with Greek police, the agency said in a statement.
“All 24 were arrested for their suspected role in a transnational organized crime group believed to be facilitating the smuggling of Iranian illegal migrants from Iran via Turkey, Greece, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, into the UK,” it said.
Investigators believe the group would charge up to 10,000 euros ($11,000, £8,000) per person to supply migrants with false identity papers and arrange their onward journey to Britain.
Four forgery factories, where the group allegedly produced the counterfeited documents, were dismantled in the operation, the NCA said.
Forging equipment, 50,000 euros in cash and hundreds of documents were also seized.
British immigration officials last week arrested nine people suspected of being part of the UK-based arm of the gang, the NCA added.
Those arrests followed a series of raids in Glasgow, Manchester, in northern England, and Northampton, in central England.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Robbers make off with gold in French security van heist

PARIS Four men armed with assault rifles escaped with gold worth 2 5 million euros 2 65 million...

Brazil prosecutor brings new graft charges against Senate head

SAO PAULO Brazil s top prosecutor brought new charges against Senate President Renan Calheiros on...

Worried by hacker threat, France prepares army response

BRUZ FRANCE France announced its first cyber warfare army unit on Monday aimed at increasing the...

Kremlin says US election hacking reports ‘unfounded’

MOSCOW The Kremlin on Monday dismissed as unfounded reports of a secret CIA assessment that...

Crash exposes gulf between Brazilians and their leaders

RIO DE JANEIRO As Brazilians mourned the recent plane crash that killed 71 people including...

Official: FBI told Illinois GOP of possible e-mail hacking

CHICAGO The executive director of the Illinois Republican Party says the FBI told the state party...

Judge to discuss Ohio police shooting retrial

CINCINNATI A judge now presiding over the second trial of a white former University of Cincinnati...

Hong Kong finance chief quits, leadership bid expected

HONG KONG Hong Kong s financial chief has resigned amid mounting speculation that he will make a...

New Thai king pardons prisoners in ‘first show of mercy’

BANGKOK Thailand s new King Maha Vajiralongkorn has issued a mass prisoner pardon a first act of...

US agency completes work at site of Oakland warehouse blaze

OAKLAND California Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives have...

Chinese media warn ‘immature’ Trump over Taiwan policy

BEIJING Chinese media warned Donald Trump Monday that the one China policy is non negotiable and...

Australian government gives green light to Sydney’s second airport

SYDNEY The Australian government approved a second international airport for Sydney on Monday...

Romanian left seeks comeback a year after deadly fire

BUCHAREST Romanians voted Sunday in parliamentary elections that are forecast to see the...

Italian Foreign Minister Gentiloni tries to form government

ROME Italian President Sergio Mattarella asked Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni on Sunday to try...

China conducts flyover of waterways near Japan, Taiwan

BEIJING China patrolled the waters of a series of hotly contested islands Sunday a day after...

Trump dismisses reports Russia helped him in US election

WASHINGTON US President elect Donald Trump rejected as ridiculous reported US intelligence...

Around Arab News

Police arrest 33 in Iran-UK migrant smuggling probe

LONDON Thirty three people have been arrested as part of a Europe wide investigation into the...

Robbers make off with gold in French security van heist

PARIS Four men armed with assault rifles escaped with gold worth 2 5 million euros 2 65 million...

IMF’s Lagarde vows to fight negligence charge in French payout trial

PARIS International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde pledged to fight allegation by...

Brazil prosecutor brings new graft charges against Senate head

SAO PAULO Brazil s top prosecutor brought new charges against Senate President Renan Calheiros on...

Worried by hacker threat, France prepares army response

BRUZ FRANCE France announced its first cyber warfare army unit on Monday aimed at increasing the...

Egypt arrests four over deadly church bombing

CAIRO Egypt said Monday it had arrested four people suspected of involvement in a devastating...

Trump targets Lockheed Martin’s F-35 fighter jet costs

WASHINGTON US President elect Donald Trump took aim at another major defense contractor on Monday...

Syrian opposition says won’t make concessions despite Aleppo’s fall

PARIS Syria s chief opposition coordinator Riad Hijab said on Monday that defeat in Aleppo would...

Saudi champions Al-Ahli to face Barcelona in friendly on Tuesday

DOHA Saudi Arabia s Premier League champions Al Ahli will take on Spanish giants Barcelona in a...

Arsenal gets Bayern again; Barca to meet PSG in Champions League last 16

NYON Switzerland Arsenal were once again drawn against Bayern Munich in the last 16 of the UEFA...

Kremlin says US election hacking reports ‘unfounded’

MOSCOW The Kremlin on Monday dismissed as unfounded reports of a secret CIA assessment that...

Pogbas to clash as Man Utd draws Saint-Etienne

NYON Switzerland Manchester United will take on Saint Etienne in the last 32 of the Europa League...

India demolishes England to clinch Test series

MUMBAI Ravichandran Ashwin tore through England s lower order in just half an hour on Monday as...

Syria army takes Aleppo district, battle in ‘final phase’

ALEPPO SYRIA The Syrian army recaptured a major district of Aleppo on Monday leaving opposition...

Death toll in Istanbul bombings rises to 44 — health minister

ISTANBUL Dec 12 The death toll from Saturday night s twin bombings in Istanbul has risen to 44 of...

Retailer ASOS to create 1,500 UK jobs over three years

LONDON British online fashion retailer ASOS plans to add 1 500 new jobs at its London...